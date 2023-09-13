THE WEEKLY FEED: THE FLYIN’ HAWAIIAN • WILD BILLY BOLT • SOCIAL FUN POPS

BLAST FROM THE PAST

VIDEO JUKEBOX

Billy Bolt’s recap from the primordial lands of the Outliers Hard Enduro. This is a great show!

Great video from the Assoluti Italiano Enduro Championship

GEAR BAG

Mitas brings extra strength to Enduro discipline with TERRA FORCE-EX tire line launch

Mitas looks to further strengthen its position as a leader in Enduro racing by introducing its entirely new TERRA FORCE-EX tire line. The new line, tested by Enduro racers for performance in all types of terrains, is designed to deliver more power, control and endurance even under the most extreme conditions.

Specifically designed for Enduro and dual-sports motorcycles, the new TERRA FORCE- EX tire line is classified as ‘street legal’. It comes in four different patterns available in different versions and covering the most popular sizes, including Junior.

MITAS TERRA FORCE-EX SM (soft to medium terrain)

MITAS TERRA FORCE-EX MH (medium to hard terrain)

MITAS TERRA FORCE- EX HT (extreme terrain)

MITAS TERRA FORCE-EX XT (hard terrain)

THE MAG…CIRCA 1976

Back in 1976 the Supercross buzz was unique and fresh, in a sport that was still very young. Putting a shot of Gaylon Mosier, Jimmy Ellis, Kent Howerton and half of Tony D was pure adrenalin for the dirt bike junkie. Would we see a cover like this today? Ah…no.

I SPY…

My buddy Billy Berroth sent me this a while back, It’s from 1988, and was our main test zone located out in the high desert. This was a normal gathering mid-week to test and ride. It was Ron Fry’s (RIP) abode and I spy a few friends here. Kevin Hines, Mark Zoller, Doug Johns and Bill Berroth along with my friend and fellow editor Karel ‘The Stormer’ Kramer.

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

This is from the 1989 Idaho City ISDE Qualifier. It was a rough year for me, I had broken my leg badly the year earlier and had major hardware in my left tibia, which made it hard to ride which mated to a major pain factor. I had tried to qualify for the ISDE and just didn’t have the necessary tools to get the job done. This bike was one of my favorites, a big-bore kitted KX250. Team Green’s Mark Johnson helped me set it up and get me to the qualifiers. It made great bottom power and had the best suspension I had ridden with to that point.