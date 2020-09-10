THE WEEKLY FEED: THE BUBBA SCRUB• EXTREME ENDURO VIDEOS • 2021 KTM SUPERMOTO

﻿ BLAST FROM THE PAST

The James Stewart Scrub

When James Stewart had moved into the 125 ranks, he was obsessed with speed. Knowing that in order to be on the gas he had to be on the ground, he then went to work on figuring out how to jump the obstacle and get back to the ground and accelerate faster than the other guy. It started with having the bike leaned versus straight up and down during flight and that “lean” began to evolve. Eventually he figured out that if he started leaning and turning the front end prior to take off he could control a lower altitude yet still travel the distance required. This staying low and turning on the face of the jump became known as the ‘Bubba Scrub’. The photos show him early in his pro career on his Factory Kawasaki and late in his run on the works Yoshimura Suzuki. Observation by former Suzuki Team Manager Mike Webb.

NEWS

KTM North America, Inc. has announced, after an absence of seven years, the new 2021 KTM 450 SMR Super-Moto machine. Based on the championship-winning KTM 450 SX-F, the new-generation SMR is fitted with premium Supermoto-specific parts and high-end finishes, making it a typical READY TO RACE machine – out of the box and straight onto the starting grid. This is the complete Supermoto racer.

KTM 450 SMR HIGHLIGHTED FEATURES

16.5”/17” front/rear ALPINA spoked tubeless wheels

BRIDGESTONE racing slicks

High-end BREMBO front brake with 4-piston radially mounted caliper and radial master cylinder

310 mm floating front brake disc

Supermoto-specific suspension setup (travel: 266 mm rear, 285 mm front)

CNC-machined SM triple clamps with 16 mm offset

KTM 450 SX-F engine with 5-speed transmission, SUTER slipper clutch andBREMBO master cylinder

The 2021 KTM 450 SMR will arrive at authorized KTM Dealerships in November of 2020. Full model details will be available on www.ktm.com.

SOCIAL DISTANCING

VIDEO JUKEBOX

GEAR BAG

ALPINESTARS LAUNCHES NEW FALL 2020 CASUALS COLLECTION

Alpinestars’ DNA is based in racing and the company is powered by the spirit and passion for winning at the highest level. The Fall 2020 Casuals Collection fuses contemporary style, performance and timeless appeal in four distinct categories which allow fans to showcase their love of the Alpinestars’ way of life away from the track; Racing, Lifestyle, Logos and MX.

www.alpinestars.com





Pro Circuit is excited to release a T-6 Stainless Steel Slip-On Silencer for enduro riders of the 2020-2021 Husqvarna FE 350/S and FE 501/S models. Their slip-on is for riders looking for priced right, easy-to-install, durable performance silencer that can bolt right onto their stock head pipe. The T-6 slip-on is constructed of stainless steel, high quality aluminum for increased durability and is a great option for any rider looking for an increase in performance on a small budget. A removable USFS approved spark arrestor is included to make it easier to alternate between off-road and closed course racing. Whether an enduro rider wants to shred up an off-road course or motocross track, Pro Circuit has the performance slip-on, they’re looking for.

$488.21

www.procircuit.com

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

﻿ ﻿