THE WEEKLY FEED: TADDY’S ENDUROCROSS PENALTY • MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN MX BITD • SWEET LORETTA

This Mark Kiel shot goes into the ‘Iconic MX Photos’ category. The rider is Eddie Cole, racing for Steve’s Bultaco on the infamous Mammoth Mountain Motocross circuit. It’s 1976, the motocross world is constantly evolving with suspension technology targeting a forward axle fork and in this case, longer rear shocks moved up on the swingarm.

Eddie started Answer Products- making Bultaco swingarms. Answer grew from 2 people in the garage to 200 by 1998. He sold Answer to Tucker Rocky, started Matrix Concepts in 2010 and now has Atlas and Tag Metals under Corp name Group 6 USA. Eddie is without a doubt one of the great guys in our industry!

TADDY BLAZUSIAK PENALIZED TWO POSITIONS FROM THE DENVER ENDUROCROSS

Following the third round of the 2022 GEICO AMA EnduroCross Championship Series the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) released it’s post-race penalty report from the Denver EnduroCross. The AMA is imposing a two position penalty on Taddy Blazusiak for “advantage gained while outside the boundary of the race course” in the first lap of the second moto in round three.

The two position penalty on the GasGas Factory rider results in a change in the moto two overall finish positions, the round three overall finish positions and the overall series standings.

The updated moto two overall has FactoryOne Sherco rider Cody Webb as the first place finisher. Red Bull KTM rider Trystan Hart will take second place in moto two and Blazusiak will now finish in third.

Trystan Hart’s round three overall win remains unchanged by this penalty, but moves Webb from third to second overall on the night ahead of Blazusiak who moves down one position to third overall.

The move to third place overall in the Round Three standing’s shifts four points in the series from Blazusiak to Webb. With that shift, we now have a tie for first place in the series between Blazusiak and Hart. Additionally, Cody Webb now has 55 points in the overall series, but remains in fourth place.

2013 EnduroCross- Cody Webb’s first win

MATRIX CONCEPTS POWERLIFT E 2.0 ELECTRIC ALUMINUM STAND



The Matrix Powerlift E stand is used and tested by Factory Honda HRC MXGP World Championship Team & StarRacing Yamaha. It works with all 125cc to 450cc Off-Road motorcycles and is fully adjustable for different heights from 11.75” up to 16.75”. You’ll realize easy roll-on/roll-off ease and well as never having to lift your bike onto the stand again. It lifts up to 440 pounds and will get 125-150 lifts per charge with 18-Volt lithium battery. There are 2 Chargers included; US 120v plug-in Charger & 12v Car Charger on the 19 lb. Powerlift E stand. It sells for $599.95

TITANIUM OFFSET FOOT PEG MOUNTS (YZF)

2010-2022 YZ450F, 2010-2023 YZ250F

The Yamaha YZ250F/YZ450F’s are great bikes, but the general consensus is that the cockpit (rider triangle) is a little cramped. The distance from seat to pegs is shorter than other bikes, which requires more effort to transition from sitting to standing. Our Titanium Offset Foot Peg Mounts open up the cockpit area by moving the pegs down (-7mm), and back (-5mm). These very calculated measurements open up the cockpit, while still allowing a good feel for the rear brake pedal and shift lever.

Made from Grade 5 6AL-4V TITANIUM

Lowers pegs by -7mm, and moves pegs back or rearward (-5mm)

Manufactured with tighter tolerances than O.E.M. parts

Opens up rider triangle, and makes it easier going from sitting to standing

30% lighter than OEM mounts

You can use ANY pegs you like with our mounts

Laser engraved logos

$ 349.95

The backstory: The legacy of this prestigious event is a byproduct of happenstance, when MX Sports patriarch Dave Coombs Sr. took his family on a road trip in the summer of 1981 to camp at the ranch. A morning jog by Coombs around the property proved to be a moment of inspiration and realization, one that forever changed the course of American motocross and served as the foundation for the country star’s ascension into becoming the standard bearer for the sport. “Big Dave’s” charisma led to a fateful meeting with Mooney Lynn and Loretta herself and he sold them on the idea. One year later, in 1982, the inaugural AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship descended on Hurricane Mills. The rest, as they say, is history, and without Loretta Lynn, the sport of motocross in the United States wouldn’t be what it is today. (from MX Sports.com)

