THE WEEKLY FEED: SX BACK IN THE DAY • EPIC HARD ENDURO FAILS • VIDEO CHAOS

BLAST FROM THE PAST: SUPERCROSS 1989

The start of the 1989 Supercross wars was packed with heavy hitters. Ricky Johnson (#1) was the reigning champion but had strong competition from Jeff Stanton (#7), Jean-Michel Bayle (#111), and Ron Lechien (#4). Johnson peeled off off five wins to start SX series and sauntered into Gatorback Cycle Park in Florida (the first National of the year, and oddly enough it came in the meat of the SX lineup) as the favorite but suffered what turned out to be an injury that shortened his career when Danny Storbeck landed on his arm in practice and snapped his wrist. Rick retired in 1991 at the age of 26.

 

Red Bull OVERRIDE FAILS

Even the high end talent struggled with the Red Bull Override obstacles. Trystan Hart fails during the night on a ledge that tortured the racers.

 

And to think he only has 34 more payments to make…

 

The opening obstacles provided a serious test to the amateur portion of the Red Bull Override extreme event.

 

This obstacle alone crushed more than a gaggle of expansion chambers.

 

There were numerous techniques used to conquer this imposing ledge and it kept the onlookers entertained.

And finally…

That is tagged ‘The Full Ghost’.

 

READ ALL ABOUT IT

 

SOCIAL DISTANCING

 

 

 

 

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

 

 

 

GEAR BAG

 

New Sidi Crossfire3 and Atojo have more foot room!!

www.motonation.com 

 

Manufactured by JE Pistons to Pro Circuit specifications, the pistons are forged from high-quality aerospace aluminum alloy using advanced CNC-machined technologies. The result is a significant gain in low-end torque and high-RPM performance. Pro Circuit High-Compression Piston Kits are designed for superior performance in either stock or modified engines and is a must-have engine component for the serious 2021 KX250 racer.

www.procircuit.com 

 

 

The old way of cleaning air filters is long gone thanks to this new Moose air filter cleaner. For use on both foam and filament filters, this cleaner dissolves  dirt and debris build up from extended use. While it will strip away any dirt and debris, it will not harm any of the foam or glue on your filters. This product is made in the U.S.A. and has a MSRP of $8.95.

www.mooseracing.com 

 

STI TECH 2 MX/OFF-ROAD TUBES
STI next-generation Tech 2 off-road motorcycle tubes are made from high-quality butyl rubber, are more flexible which means less abrasion so the tubes run cooler and last longer. The tubes feature reinforced valve stem construction, and improved extrusion controls provide consistent material thickness. The Tech 2 tube line comes in three thickness options. The Heavy-Duty 2mm tubes are made twice as thick as standard and original-equipment tubes. The Extreme Duty tubes use a 3mm construction that is 30-percent thicker than most heavy-duty inner tubes. The Ultra Duty tubes measure 4mm thick and are designed for the most severe riding conditions. The new tubes deliver higher-quality features and unbeatable value; suggested retail prices ranging from $6.95 to $31.95.

SO, HOW WELL WAS TRYSTAN HART’S BIKE RUNNING?

Look closely at the pipe. She’s smashed flat as a Grand Funk Railroad CD

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

This was us testing up in Wrightwood with the Can-Am rep Tony Murphy at the end of 1980. I had just started at DB and was racing enduros for Kolbe Cycle Sales and had been up there riding several times with Johnny Martin when he came to California to race in the National Enduros.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag