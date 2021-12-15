THE WEEKLY FEED: STEFAN EVERTS-BEST EVER? • HQV TX300 MODS AND OUT TAKES • SOCIAL POKES

BLAST FROM THE PAST: STEFAN EVERTS

Stefan Everts has an incredible list of accomplishments in the World Motocross arena. How about 10 World Championships, 101 Grand Prix wins, and was the second man to win world titles in the 125cc, MXGP and Open class (Eric Geboers was the first). Stefan is also the only GP racer to win titles on all four Japanese brands, Suzuki (1991-125), Kawasaki (1995-250cc), Honda (1996, 97-250CC) and Yamaha (2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005,2006).

 

NEWS

Jorge Prado, a 2-time MX2 World Champion for KTM, has signed with GasGas to contend the MXGP wars in 2022.

 

TEAM RPM-2022

 

FactoryONE Sherco Racing Announces Progressive Insurance℠ as Presenting Sponsor

FactoryONE Sherco announced today that Progressive Insurance, the third largest auto insurer in the country, will be the team’s presenting sponsor for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Progressive is also a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

 

SOCIAL ITCHING

HUH?

 

 

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

 

TESTING

 

DICKS RACING HQV TX300 

This last weekend Dick Wilk from Dicks Racing came out to ride with us and brought his Husqvarna TX300. The goal with his modifications were to keep it as basic as possible. He loves the machine, but wanted a meatier powerband and suspension that wouldn’t beat him up in hacky off-road, where he likes to ride. Here’s a few pics of our own Ryan Koch, plopping, hopping and eventually skidding on the Dicks Racing HQV TX300.

The major mods are suspension- the WP air fork gets valving mods and the shock gets reset so that it is plusher, enhances traction and takes the big one. Motor wise, Dicks Racing works on the head, recalibrates the ECU, fits Quad Flow Torque Wings into the throttle body and for some applications opts to switch the pipe and silencer to Scalveni (mainly for moto and open desert).

 

Ryan Koch at the wheel.

 

Ryan has hundreds of hours on 300s (KTM, HQV & GG) and felt that the Dicks Racing machine had the best bottom power going. It has substantial, yet controllable roll-on and pulls longer and far harder than stock.

 

Suspension wise Dicks broadened the appeal of the machine, making it work better in technical terrain yet remain firm enough to launch with complete confidence.

 

Ryan, Jay Springsteening the Dicks HQV TX 300.

 

Ryan attempting to correct as the machine swaps.

 

Ryan, at speed and trying to save it…

 

Ah…no. Ryan goes searching for loose change on a desert dirt road.

Here’s what stellar bottom power and well balanced suspension can do for you, plop-hop and conquer the off-road. Dicks Racing really built a seriously well rounded HQV 300. More to come in the pages of Dirt Bike.

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

This was a pretty cool shot that Paul Clipper snagged of me testing a Honda XR500 in 1983 up in Gorman. This was a modded machine, one of the early White Brothers kits that covered suspension mods (WP) and an exhaust which I’m pretty certain was a SuperTrapp.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag