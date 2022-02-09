THE WEEKLY FEED: SOCIAL BANTER • 300 TPI MODS • THE PIONEER TO EXTREME OFF-ROAD?

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Larry Roeseler- the precursor to Extreme Off-road

Early in his career, Larry Roeseler was known as a desert racer, but his friends knew he was a rider who challenged himself with anything tricky, hairball and extreme. LR grew up riding in Reche Canyon, a technical property with severe cliffs, dental floss ridges all punctuated with slow speed off-cambers and wicked obstacles. This shot of Larry was taken at Gorman when we were working on a Riding Secrets video. LR danced across this cliff while the folks filming, (including a young Mr. Webb who snapped this pic),  thought he’d gone bonkers. Once he got to the bottom he laughed, turned around and went back up.

 

 

NEWS

`Editor’s Note’: Bill Gusse is most definitely a riders promotor, building courses that tested the best, humbled the masses and made everyone smile. This series will be missed by anyone who ever got to hang with the madman from Illinois.

 

JEREMY MCGRATH FINISHES SECOND AT THE KING OF THE HAMMERS


Tens of thousands of off-road enthusiasts and more than five-hundred racing teams converged in Hammertown within Johnson Valley, California for King of the Hammers, a weeklong off-road competition through rugged desert and punishing rocks. In the UTV Stock NA Class, Team Green’s Jeremy McGrath drove his Teryx KRX 1000 through the legendary course to secure a second-place finish and put Kawasaki on the podium.

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

 

Here’s a pretty fuzzy video we found posted on YouTube with some of our magazine exploits back in 1985.

 

GEAR BAG

STR SPEED VALVE FORK BLEEDERS

  • Speed Bleed Valve (Qty. 2)
  • Installation Wrench (Qty.1)

Notes:

  • Dedicated version to fit the new WP 4CS fork.
  • Triple sealed push button valve assembly uses 2 piston and cylinder type O-ring applications in each valve to eliminate leakage.
  • Install within 5 minutes (no modifications).

Material:

  • 6061-T6 Aluminum

Color(s):

  • Black, Blue, Orange & Polished

Price: $35.00

www.systemtechracing.com 

 

www.slavensracing.com

https://www.fasstco.com/

 

TESTING: MORE 300 TPI MODS

This is Mike Webb’s ’19 KTM 300. He and Shane Nalley are installing GET Relocation systems on their machines. This moves the injectors from the cylinder to in front of the throttle body. It is specifically designed for the 2018-22 KTM and Husqvarna 250/300 fuel injected models as well as the 2021-22 Gas Gas 250/300 fuel injected models. With the injectors relocated the goal is to get a substantial power increase, especially at low/medium RPM, and a smoother power delivery. More on how the project worked out next week.

 

 

Mike’s new kit, along with the Thunder Products Quad Flow Torque wing that brother Tom had installed when he owned the bike.

 

This is the empty transfer port injector. They get plugged up.

 

When the reed cage was pulled they found the reed retainer had a stripped bolt and the reeds were frayed.

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

 

Australian ISDE- 1992. This was a little pre-run before impounding in Cessnock. The machine was a Suzuki RMZ250 and I ran an RM barrel, FMF exhaust, a Drew Smith front steering damper and a taller Feet Racing saddle. Race Tech set up the suspension, here I was lucky in that Paul Thede (Race Tech’s owner) was a good friend and really knew what I needed to finish six days of racing. I can’t remember why I had the #93, but know that it eventually ended up #276. The event was tough, long days (150+ miles for the first five) and every bit of it a beast. My result, a Silver Medal and I was pumped!

