THE WEEKLY FEED: SOCIAL BANTER • 300 TPI MODS • THE PIONEER TO EXTREME OFF-ROAD?

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Larry Roeseler- the precursor to Extreme Off-road

JEREMY MCGRATH FINISHES SECOND AT THE KING OF THE HAMMERS



Tens of thousands of off-road enthusiasts and more than five-hundred racing teams converged in Hammertown within Johnson Valley, California for King of the Hammers, a weeklong off-road competition through rugged desert and punishing rocks. In the UTV Stock NA Class, Team Green’s Jeremy McGrath drove his Teryx KRX 1000 through the legendary course to secure a second-place finish and put Kawasaki on the podium.

Here’s a pretty fuzzy video we found posted on YouTube with some of our magazine exploits back in 1985.

STR SPEED VALVE FORK BLEEDERS

Speed Bleed Valve (Qty. 2)

Installation Wrench (Qty.1)

Notes:



Dedicated version to fit the new WP 4CS fork.

Triple sealed push button valve assembly uses 2 piston and cylinder type O-ring applications in each valve to eliminate leakage.

Install within 5 minutes (no modifications).

Material:

6061-T6 Aluminum

Color(s):

Black, Blue, Orange & Polished

Price: $35.00

TESTING: MORE 300 TPI MODS

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY