THE WEEKLY FEED: ROESELER ON HIS HARLEY•BRILLIANT VIDS•SOCIAL POKES

Larry Roeseler started his career racing in the desert for Harley Davidson. At the end of that run LR was polishing his skills with MX and Grand Prix racing. Here, Mark Kiel captured him coming off the water jump at the 1975 Viewfinders Grand Prix at Indian Dunes on his 250 Harley.
ZACH OSBORNE SET TO COMPETE IN GNCC’S XC1 CLASS THIS SUNDAY IN WEST VIRGINIA
GNCC Racing
The upcoming Round 8 of the GNCC Racing Series previously announced as the Hoosier in Crawfordsville, IN, has been relocated to the High Voltage in Maidsville, WV. This move was necessitated as a result of the postponement of the Ironman Pro Motocross National previously set for July 18 at Crawfordsville, IN.
The dates and locations of the remaining rounds are as follows.
|July 11/12
|High Voltage, Maidsville, WV
|Aug 1
|[Loretta Lynn eMTB only]
|Sept. 12/13
|Mountaineer, Beckley, WV
|Sept. 26/27
|Snowshoe, WV
|Oct. 10/11
|Mathews Farm, Taylortown, PA
|Oct. 24/25
|Ironman, Crawfordsville, IN
|Nov. 7/8
|TBA
All events will be conducted in compliance with social distancing guidelines and best practices as issued by the Safe-to-Race Task Force and in compliance with the CDC.
So amped on how this turned out!!🤙🏼🤙🏼 awesome job everyone. Chapter 4: A @rickycarmichael Story Read the article by @wewentfast published in Volume 018, now posted online at readmeta.com. Photography by @jordanhoov #readmeta #ALifeWellRidden. @monsterenergy @oakleymotorsports @monsterenergy @cometicgasket @foxracing
