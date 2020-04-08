THE WEEKLY FEED: Ricky Johnson’s costly DNF, binge worthy vids and social dirt bike humor

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Ricky Johnson 1982

Ricky Johnson and his production-based Yamaha YZ250 had the monumental task of taking on Honda, Donnie Hansen and their full tilt and nastily radical Honda ‘Works’ 250 in the 1982 250 National Championship. Donnie had won the Supercross championship, but Ricky and his teammate Broc Glover were in an intense battle in the 250 Nationals. Ricky had control of the championship and needed to finish respectfully in order to win the championship. Rather than let Hansen have the win and cruise, RJ went after Hansen and blew out his front wheel ending in a  crushing DNF. This ultimately cost him the title as Donnie Hansen went on to win moto one barely edging out Glover. Broc won moto 2, but it was a little too little as Hansen won the title with 300 points, Ricky Johnson had 297 and Broc Glover had 294 points.

NEWS

[email protected]

 

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

 

JARVIS POSTS ON MISSING ERZBERG

 

 

 

GNCC action from the opening round in 2008. David Knight, Travis Pestrana, Nathan Kanney, Thad Duvall, Jimmy Jarrett all star! And look who won the Youth class!

STEWARD BAYLOR ON LAST SECOND LOSS TO KAILUB RUSSELL

 

GRAHAM PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING

 

SOCIAL SHELTERING

 

 

 

 

 

Former 250 World GP motocross champion Danny LaPorte with Franco Picco (Italian Rally racer, 2-time Pharaoh’s Rally winner, 3-time Dakar podium) and Fabrizio Meoni, the legendary Italian who was considered one of the best Rally racers ever.

 

 

 

 

 

GEAR BAG

 

2019-20 KTM 450SX-F/XC-F / HUSQVARNA FC450 TITAN SKID PLATE

Here to ward off impacts and help prevent damage to your ’19-’20 KTM 450SX-F / XC-F or ’19-’20 Husqvarna FC450 is the Works Connection Titan Skid Plate. Injection molded using strong and durable Bronzed Titanium plastic with a design that incorporates protection for the frame rails, engine cases and full-length center case. Engineered with a reliable mounting system that includes use of the stock mount points on the frame for quick, easy installation and removal. $89.95

      www.worksconnection.com  

 

One of the most challenging, brutal and fastest growing variants of off-road motorcycle racing is hard enduro. This extreme format is designed to push the world’s most elite riders and their equipment to the breaking point. Kenda Tires has the super soft, extreme traction Ibex for the hard enduro segment. Now, they’re unveiling two brand new additions to their hard enduro family.Kenda’s new Gauntlet and Knarly tires  have been built from the ground up to get a grip when its needed most on grueling off-road terrain. The new models boast super sticky compounds with extra wide footprints that allow riders to run lower air pressure and conform to most any surface competition riders will face.An avid racer, Kenda’s Director of Powersports, Jason Baldwin says, “The racers are over the top excited about these new tires. Cody Webb won King of the Moto’s racing on the Knarly and instantly became a believer.”

The Gauntlet and Knarly will be available in 7 different sizes to suit most riders. Check out the specs and more info at kendatire.com.

slavensracing.com 

 

EFI FUEL PUMP REBUILD KIT FROM MOOSE RACING

Is your fuel-injected bike having trouble starting or running
rough? It may be time to rebuild your fuel pump. Available now for most late model 4-strokes, the Moose Racing EFI Fuel Pump Rebuild Kit is a cost- effective way to completely overhaul your fuel pump. The plug and play kit includes everything needed to get your bike running like new. Suggested retail $69.95.

 Mooseracing.com

 

https://matrixracingproducts.com

 

A new shirt has landed in the Pro Circuit warehouse and the boss himself, Mitch Payton, is displayed on the back design. Printed on a comfortable blank with quality inks, The Great Race Tee will definitely have hearts racing for the ones who enjoy an occasional car burnout as Mitch lays down the power in his old Anaheim Husqvarna van. This tee was originally handed out in limited quantities on the day Mitch received the Edison Dye Lifetime Achievement Award, but now customers have the chance to score one as well. Pro Circuit. We Race.

procircuit.com

 

NIHILO TIGER TAPE COLLECTION – LIMITED EDITION – EXOTIC GRIP TAPE
Nihilo has some  limited edition exotic grip tape with your favorite cat patterns! Nihilo Concepts Factory Frame Grip Tape is a must-have for the serious racer. Not only does the durable friction tape stick to the frame like no other but it’s traction tape finish also helps the rider grip the bike in the perfect riding style. Available in tiger, leopard, bengal, and multi-cat. it’s easy to install because the flexible material conforms the shape of the frame and will not buckle or crease. We have some very limited edition exotic grip tape with your favorite cat patterns! 
*Please specify which make and model your bike is in the notes sections during checkout. Only made for current models that we offer in our grip tape section. 
https://nihiloconcepts.com/collections/grip/products/tiger-tape-collection-limited-edition-exotic-grip-tape

 

WOW! In 1969 there were 26 tracks in So Cal!

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

GNCC action, early 2000. South Carolina. This was my life, ruts! I’ve never been good in them as I slid in a more wrinkled gait, my knees despised them. I’m testing a Rodney Smith Replica here and it was supremely better than its pilot!
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag