THE WEEKLY FEED: RICKY JOHNSON ’82 4-STROKE NATIONALS•PRODUCTS•VIDS

Back in 1982 the Four-Stroke Nationals were a big thing. Ricky Johnson raced a Pro Tech TT500 based machine in 1982 at the event.  Rick had decided not to finish his high school senior year when he signed with the Yamaha factory for [then] a whopping $18,000. He was 17-years old. He ended up winning a national championship for Yamaha in 1984, signed with Honda in 1986 and that’s when things really started to hum. Rick ended up with 61 AMA National wins, seven AMA National Championships and retired at 26 after suffering a career ending wrist injury. Once again Mark Kiel gets the credit for capturing RJ loose and fast on the Pro Tech TT500.

The FMF/RPM/KTM Racing Team Maxxis is thrilled to welcome Mateo Oliviera to the RPM family for 2020. Much like his older brother Dante, Mateo brings a lot of speed to the table and is a race winning contender everywhere he goes. Contesting the WORCS and NGPC championships this year, Mateo has proven to be one of the fastest in the Pro 2 classes. Already racking up several race wins and podiums, we look forward to helping Mateo lock up a couple championships by year end.

This is a pinboard on one of my cabinets. If you look closely you’ll see the tickets stub from the original Super Bowl of Motocross.

Ah the John Zink 4-day Qualifier, 1991. This was the best I had ever done at the Zink ranch. The terrain looks wonderful but in reality was totally hostile being rocky, rutted and tough. Once it rained then it really got nasty! The Oklahoma mud could eat up brake pads in thirty miles and when mated to the rocky terrain flats were always an issue.
