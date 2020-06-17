THE WEEKLY FEED: RICKY JOHNSON ’82 4-STROKE NATIONALS•PRODUCTS•VIDS

BLAST FROM THE PAST: RICK JOHNSON
NEWS
For information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, please visit:
www.ProMotocross.com.
The FMF/RPM/KTM Racing Team Maxxis is thrilled to welcome Mateo Oliviera to the RPM family for 2020. Much like his older brother Dante, Mateo brings a lot of speed to the table and is a race winning contender everywhere he goes. Contesting the WORCS and NGPC championships this year, Mateo has proven to be one of the fastest in the Pro 2 classes. Already racking up several race wins and podiums, we look forward to helping Mateo lock up a couple championships by year end.
GLEN HELEN NEWS
SOCIAL DISTANCING
VIDEO JUKEBOX
GEAR BAG
Comments are closed.