THE WEEKLY FEED: RICKY JOHNSON 1986 DOMINATOR • GNCC INJURY REPORT • NEW PRODUCT SPECIAL

BLAST FROM THE PAST: RJ EMERGES!

In 1986 Honda signed Rick Johnson to their powerhouse team of David Bailey and Johnny O’Mara. He had already won an outdoor title for Yamaha in 1984 and immediately an incredible racing relationship developed with his teammate David Bailey, considered to be the most technically sound motocross racer on the planet. Their battle at the Anaheim Supercross was legendary, RJ won the Supercross title and the 250 Outdoor championship and was chosen to represent the USA at the MX des Nations with his mates Bailey and O’Mara and provided Team USA with a huge victory. In 1987 Ricky’s  rivalry with David was cut short when Bailey crashed and was paralyzed.

 

NEWS

Stew Baylor, Thad Duvall and Johnny Girroir hurt at GNCC 2022 Kickoff

Three of major players in the GNCC world all suffered serious injuries at the opening round in South Carolina.

Steward Baylor clipped a hidden stump late in the race and when he came to,  could not feel anything. He eventually regained the feeling in his legs and finished the race. In his words “Little did I know that decision was borderline life threatening. Days like today remind me that God is real. My C7 vertebrae is broken near my artery, but luckily, I did no damage to it, even after finishing the race. The doctors were shocked that it didn’t displace with the continued stress that I caused finishing the race. I am very lucky but definitely still in shock of the events that unfolded in today’s final lap.”

 

Thad Duvall had a horrendous outing when he too clipped a hidden stump early in the event. He suffered injuries to his hip and pelvis and needs surgery.

 

 

Coastal GasGas pilot (and reigning XC2 250 Champion) Johnny Girroir fractured his pelvis in several places.

 

 

 

 

 

 

SOCIAL CRAVING

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GEAR BAG

KLIM LAUNCHES 2022 MOTORCYCLE COLLECTION

KLIM is proud to announce a robust new lineup of motorcycle and off-road gear for 2022. This includes new designs of flagship adventure products such as the Badlands Pro, exciting new off-road helmets and gear, as well as new approaches to everyday street gear. The Idaho-based company is no stranger to innovation, pioneering many industry-firsts, while bringing their reputation for exceptional quality to new markets every year.

Popular cornerstones in KLIM’s adventure gear lineup are the men’s Badlands Pro and women’s Artemis suits. These are redesigned for 2022 and remain the most feature-packed adventure kits in their line, with GORE-TEX 3-Layer Pro Shell construction and phenomenal abrasion resistance, impact protection and ventilation.

New for 2022 is the Raptor GTX Overshell. Nearly 15 years ago, early KLIM adventure jackets were Valdez snowmobile shells, worn over off-road armor. The Raptor GTX is a shell-over-armor system born from a pedigree of KLIM shells that were proven around the globe – including Dakar Rally stages on the backs of Jonah Street and Casey McCoy. With chart-topping abrasion properties, comprehensive weather protection and off-road engineered construction, the Raptor GTX is built for aggressive dual-sport and adventure travel.

KLIM’s new F3 Carbon Off-Road Helmet competes directly with the lightest off-road lids on the market. It’s built with ultralight hand-laid carbon fiber for the best consistency in shell thickness and resin distribution, meaning no excess weight or imperfections in the shell. According to KLIM, it’s the lightest ECE off-road helmet they were willing to make without sacrificing safety.

New off-road gear includes an entirely redesigned Mojave Series – KLIM’s ultra ventilated, ultra durable hot-weather gear. It’s now more comfortable, more ventilated and more durable than before. KLIM’s popular XC Lite off-road gear also gets bold new colors for 2022.

www.KLIM.com

 

EDGE SUPERMOTO WHEEL SET
Dubya USA is proud to offer the Edge complete supermoto wheel set. Designed for the casual rider who wants to add some color to their bike without breaking the bank, this wheel set is sure to set your bike apart from the crowd. Edge wheels are hand built in Southern California by Dubya’s professional wheel techs. These wheels are assembled with strong forged aluminum Edge hubs, stainless steel Bulldog spokes, and nickel plated steel nipples. All Edge wheels come with bearings and seals installed and spacers provided.
Features:
– Price point wheel set
– Forged aluminum hubs in factory colors
– Built with Dubya by Excel rims
– Built with Bulldog stainless steel spokes and nickel plated steel nipples
– Professionally assembled and trued at Dubya USA in southern California
– Sold as complete wheel sets

INTERESTING EH?

At the GNCC kickoff round, the top ten results in the Pro division featured only one Japanese machine amongst bevy of KTM, HQV, GasGas and Steve Holcombe’s Beta. It was Josh Strang on his Babbitts Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green machine.

Big Buck Results  February 20, 2022

XC1 Pro Event Results:

  1. Benjamin Kelley (KTM)
  2. Josh Strang (KAW)
  3. Jordan Ashburn (HQV)
  4. Josh Toth (KTM)
  5. Trevor Bollinger (HQV)
  6. Craig DeLong (HQV)
  7. Grant Balor (GAS)
  8. Josep Garcia (KTM)
  9. Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM)
  10. Steve Holcombe (BET)

In 2012 the results looked like this: 4 of the top ten were Japanese machines. 

 

and in 2002 like this: 7 of the top ten were Japanese machines. 

 

 

ON THE WOLF’S SCOOT

Just bolted on this SRT Front disc guard on my HQV 300. It’s super sano, provides more protection than a thin plastic unit via the 3mm thick M10 fin which is fit with plastic glide rails. It fits on easily, replacing the disc side wheel spacer. Looks wicked and is light and strong.

https://www.systemtechracing.com/

 

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

I’m testing the 1991 KTM 300 my stomping grounds  in the high desert. The prior year I failed to finish the ISDE when my machine quit within sight of the final checkpoint on day 5. This machine immediately had me juiced, with a very rideable and tractable band of power ladled with just enough bottom power to give a ‘big bike’ feel. I keep the machine very stock through the Qualifier series, working with suspension mods that KTM’s Tom Moen fit into the WP dampers. I made the ISDE team and raced a very similar machine at the 1991 ISDE in Czecho and realized a big dream with a Silver medal finish.

 

 

Until next week!
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag

ENTER NOW