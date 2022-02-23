THE WEEKLY FEED: RICKY JOHNSON 1986 DOMINATOR • GNCC INJURY REPORT • NEW PRODUCT SPECIAL

BLAST FROM THE PAST: RJ EMERGES!

Stew Baylor, Thad Duvall and Johnny Girroir hurt at GNCC 2022 Kickoff

Three of major players in the GNCC world all suffered serious injuries at the opening round in South Carolina.

SOCIAL CRAVING

GEAR BAG

KLIM LAUNCHES 2022 MOTORCYCLE COLLECTION

KLIM is proud to announce a robust new lineup of motorcycle and off-road gear for 2022. This includes new designs of flagship adventure products such as the Badlands Pro, exciting new off-road helmets and gear, as well as new approaches to everyday street gear. The Idaho-based company is no stranger to innovation, pioneering many industry-firsts, while bringing their reputation for exceptional quality to new markets every year.

Popular cornerstones in KLIM’s adventure gear lineup are the men’s Badlands Pro and women’s Artemis suits. These are redesigned for 2022 and remain the most feature-packed adventure kits in their line, with GORE-TEX 3-Layer Pro Shell construction and phenomenal abrasion resistance, impact protection and ventilation.

New for 2022 is the Raptor GTX Overshell. Nearly 15 years ago, early KLIM adventure jackets were Valdez snowmobile shells, worn over off-road armor. The Raptor GTX is a shell-over-armor system born from a pedigree of KLIM shells that were proven around the globe – including Dakar Rally stages on the backs of Jonah Street and Casey McCoy. With chart-topping abrasion properties, comprehensive weather protection and off-road engineered construction, the Raptor GTX is built for aggressive dual-sport and adventure travel.

KLIM’s new F3 Carbon Off-Road Helmet competes directly with the lightest off-road lids on the market. It’s built with ultralight hand-laid carbon fiber for the best consistency in shell thickness and resin distribution, meaning no excess weight or imperfections in the shell. According to KLIM, it’s the lightest ECE off-road helmet they were willing to make without sacrificing safety.

New off-road gear includes an entirely redesigned Mojave Series – KLIM’s ultra ventilated, ultra durable hot-weather gear. It’s now more comfortable, more ventilated and more durable than before. KLIM’s popular XC Lite off-road gear also gets bold new colors for 2022.

www.KLIM.com

EDGE SUPERMOTO WHEEL SET Dubya USA is proud to offer the Edge complete supermoto wheel set. Designed for the casual rider who wants to add some color to their bike without breaking the bank, this wheel set is sure to set your bike apart from the crowd. Edge wheels are hand built in Southern California by Dubya’s professional wheel techs. These wheels are assembled with strong forged aluminum Edge hubs, stainless steel Bulldog spokes, and nickel plated steel nipples. All Edge wheels come with bearings and seals installed and spacers provided. Features: – Price point wheel set – Forged aluminum hubs in factory colors – Built with Dubya by Excel rims – Built with Bulldog stainless steel spokes and nickel plated steel nipples – Professionally assembled and trued at Dubya USA in southern California – Sold as complete wheel sets $1099.95 https://www.dubyausa.com/

INTERESTING EH?

At the GNCC kickoff round, the top ten results in the Pro division featured only one Japanese machine amongst bevy of KTM, HQV, GasGas and Steve Holcombe’s Beta. It was Josh Strang on his Babbitts Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green machine.

Big Buck Results February 20, 2022

XC1 Pro Event Results:

Benjamin Kelley (KTM) Josh Strang (KAW) Jordan Ashburn (HQV) Josh Toth (KTM) Trevor Bollinger (HQV) Craig DeLong (HQV) Grant Balor (GAS) Josep Garcia (KTM) Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM) Steve Holcombe (BET)

In 2012 the results looked like this: 4 of the top ten were Japanese machines.

and in 2002 like this: 7 of the top ten were Japanese machines.

ON THE WOLF’S SCOOT

Just bolted on this SRT Front disc guard on my HQV 300. It’s super sano, provides more protection than a thin plastic unit via the 3mm thick M10 fin which is fit with plastic glide rails. It fits on easily, replacing the disc side wheel spacer. Looks wicked and is light and strong.

https://www.systemtechracing.com/

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY