THE WEEKLY FEED: REX STATEN SUZUKI • 2021 GASGAS TRIALS GP MODELS • CRING WORTHY C&B VIDEO

FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO SERIES CALLS IT QUITS

Hooper Media, LLC, the parent company of the Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series, announces that 2020 was the final season of the series. The company has no plans to continue promoting the unique off-road racing series in the future.

The Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series introduced a new format of racing to the USA in 2014 in a one-off event that was attended by the top ISDE riders in America and was a smashing success. Because of that success, a 5-round series was scheduled in 2015 with successive 8-round championship series in 2016-2020.

With Full Gas rounds serving as club team ISDE qualifiers every year since 2015, and with many of the USA men’s and Women’s Trophy Team and Junior team riders competing in the series, the Team USA efforts dramatically improved at the International Six Days Enduro culminating with Trophy and Women’s Team wins in 2019. The series founders are proud to have played a small part in that massive accomplishment by providing a series for riders to sharpen their special test skills, something that wasn’t available anywhere else in the USA at the time.

“This wasn’t an easy decision to make by any stretch,” said series founder Jason Hooper. “The series has grown beyond anything we could’ve expected when we did our first one-off event back in 2014,” Hooper added. “Promoting this type of event requires an incredible amount of work that we’ve always tackled with a small but mighty crew, but that work and stress has taken its toll culminating at this point where no longer promoting the series is the right move for my family and myself,” he concluded.

The Full Gas Series and its founders would like to thank all of the riders who participated in the series over the last six years as well as our series sponsors, both past and current, as well as the many workers who helped put on the events.

JONNY WALKER SIGNS WITH BETA

2021 GASGAS TXT GP 300, 280 and 250 competition trials models

The GASGAS TXT GP range sets the benchmark in top-level setup with its carefully selected factory components installed on the serial production machines. The TXT GP line offers competition-derived enhancements including Golden TECH forks with low friction coating on the stanchion tubes, as well as progressive rate springs, hydraulic compression and rebound adjustment, clamped down by CNC-machined triple clamps. This progressive and smooth front-end has been paired with a REIGER 3-way hydraulic rear shock absorber featuring high and low speed compression adjustment, as well as a hydrostop – internal shock magic that makes compression damping incredibly progressive when close to fully compressed.

Highlights

• Factory graphics give the TXT GP range a distinctive, competition-ready appearance.

• Golden Tech 39 mm front fork with a low friction coating on the stanchion tubes, combined with progressive rate springs and hydraulic compression and rebound adjustment ensure an incredibly smooth and stable ride.

• REIGER 3V shock with new linkage features high/low compression adjustment as well as a hydrostop – internal shock magic that makes compression damping incredibly progressive when close to fully compressed – and bottom rebound, which keeps the shock compressed for an adjustable amount of time in order to boost traction.

• CNC anodized triple clamp with 35 mm offset deliver a super stable front-end and look great while aiding overall

handling and ensuring perfect fit and function of the front forks.

• Ultra-light carbon fiber airbox ensures maximum airflow and the best filter protection. Featuring a clever, patented design, the airbox is a structural part of each bike yet features no additional sub-assemblies.

• Tapered Renthal handlebars finished with Renthal grips ensure riders have the best grip and control of their TXT GP.

• S3 Hard Rock large-platform footpegs offer three different mount positions, standard, forward and backward positioning options, allowing a precise, individual setup.

• S3 cylinder head is manufactured with thicker walls and a higher water flow to ensure a maximum cooling rate.

Increasing compression, it ensures more torque, even when riding in ‘thin air’ at higher altitudes.

• Beautiful to look at, extremely light and key to all TXT GP models delivering best-in-class power, the titanium expansion chamber maximizes motor performance, ensures slimmer ergonomics and improves handling.

TXT GP 250- $8299/ TXT GP 280 $8499/ TXT GP 300 $8599

This video has some wicked crash and burns, a few ugly hills we’ve seen before and a fist full of hard enduro nastiness that had us cringing!

