THE WEEKLY FEED: RETRO MOTO • GNARLY OFF-ROAD VIDEOS • SUZUKI RMX450 BITD

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Gary Semics-Saddleback- Fully engaged!

Back in 1975 Mark Kiel captured Gary Semics digging deep as he slams down at the base of Saddleback Park’s Bonzai hill on his Factory Kawasaki.

 

DIRTY NEWS

CODY WEBB TAKES THE IRC ENDUROFEST LOGGERXROSS

FactoryONE Sherco’s Cody Webb had a good night of racing at the Orofino LoggerXross, which this year joined forces with the IRC Tire EnduroFest. The  event saw a few thousand fans pile in to the city park to watch an entertaining endurocross event.

Riders like defending EnduroCross champion Coloton Haaker, Sherco Factory Racing pilot Mario Roman, FMF KTM’s Trystan Hart, Max Gerstan, Will Riordan and Anthony Johnson and others all took their hand at figuring out the course. The matrix seemed to scourge for the riders, but Cody Webb seemed to have it figured out. Temperatures would continue to rise to unseasonably high temps so race organizers decided to cancel the heat races and go to a time trial qualifier with a two moto format. Cody battled hard with Colton Haaker ending up with a 1-1 score, Colton was second and Mario Roman ended up third overall.

VIDEO JUKEBOX

 

BOY THIS LOOKS FUN…NOT!

 

CODY WEBB’S PROLOGUE RUN IS INTENSE!

 

MORE STIXS AND STONES: ROCKS? WHERE?

GEAR BAG

 

The new PROoctane Multipurpose Funnel is a multi-function funnel that comes in handy at every garage or paddock. This accessory has a top cover to keep dust and dirt out, avoiding any impurities accumulate before you use the funnel. The hose cap will cover the hose between uses, and the added hose bender will help you find the right angle when re-fuelling or changing oil.  The PROoctane Multipurpose Funnel also has a small tip cap, meant to make easy oil change. The large integrated handle and the engraved graduation (ml and oz) will also help you using Polisport’s funnel.

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

Back in 2010 Suzuki launched the RMX450Z. It was based on their motocross machine, fit with an electric start and buttoned up with very lean ECU settings and a minuscule muffler opening to keep it quiet and Green Sticker legal. The gearbox was a wide-ratio unit, the power incredibly dummied down and in stock form was not a whole lot of fun. With a few ECU mods and a muffler swap it made strong power, the machine was beefy and a bit of handful in technical terrain but was still equipped with Suzuki’s good handling DNA. Unfortunately Suzuki made it too easy to modify the ECU  and got in trouble with the Feds. The machine really never got a proper shot.   I’m testing a Pro Circuit modded wagon here that we equipped with a Rekluse clutch up in our enduro testing grounds. Shortly after this shot we had to give the bike back and did not see another RMX450 until 2017.

 

