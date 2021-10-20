THE WEEKLY FEED: REMEMBERING MAGOO • SOCIAL POPS • NEW PRODUCTS • NOR CAL MX REUNION

BLAST FROM THE PAST: DANNY CHANDLER

NOR CAL REUNION

We just returned from a great event held up in Santa Cruz, the Northern California Motocross Reunion. It featured a Vintage Motorcycle Show presented by FOX, interviews and storytelling directly from the stars of the ’70s and ’80s; pioneers like Brad Lackey, Billy Grossi, David Bailey, Tom Rapp, Larry Wosick, Donnie Cantaloupi, Broc Glover, Geoff Fox, and Steve Simons. A BBQ tri-tip dinner was provided for the sold-out show. Earlier in the day they held a Golf Tournament at the DeLaVeaga course, the exact spot where an Inter-Am was held in the late 60’s.

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY