THE WEEKLY FEED: PROJECT BETA 500 RRS • NEW PRODUCT SPECIAL • SOCIALLY ACCEPTABLE POKES

Cody Richelderfer named FactoryONE Sherco Team Manager

Pro Circuit’s Honda CRF450X linkage will fit bikes from 2019 to 2023. Why grab this linkage? The stock OEM linkage system for these newer models tends to be harsh and stiff at the beginning of the stroke and gets softer as the rear wheel goes deeper into the stroke. With the new Pro Circuit linkage system, it’s the complete opposite. The Pro Circuit CRF450X linkage system is plusher at the beginning and stiffens up as the rear wheel goes deeper into the stroke. A considerable amount of research and testing for this new linkage system has resulted in a more true-to-weight spring rate to reach the ultimate sweet spot in handling for your CRF450X.

And for all our Honda and Kawasaki Mini Bike riders, we’ve also restocked our supply of Triple Clamps for the KLX110 and CRF110F. Designed to suit the taller rider, the Pro Circuit top clamp and bar mount helps create more legroom by raising the handlebars. It’s the perfect solution to prevent knees from smacking the bars!

There is a full lineup of new products for the 2023 KTM SX/SXF/XC/XCF and 2023 Husqvarna FC/TC/FX/TX models. We have everything you will need to protect your new motorcycle. Everything below is available for 2 and 4 Stroke models.

ON THE TRAIL TESTING: WOLF’S BETA 500 RRS

Last week TWebb picked up his 2022 RRS Beta 500 dual sport and immediately set out to dialing it in for his copious needs: bar height, footpegs, suspension and do dads went into the task. Here’s a quick look at his progress…