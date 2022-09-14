THE WEEKLY FEED: PROJECT BETA 500 RRS • NEW PRODUCT SPECIAL • SOCIALLY ACCEPTABLE POKES

Muntz (Valley Cycle Park) 1973

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Another classic Mark Kiel shot from an Indian Dunes GP in 1975. The pilots? Gary Huber on the Cole Bros. Honda, Revell’s Donnie Hansen on the Maico.

 

NEWS

Cody Richelderfer named  FactoryONE Sherco Team Manager

FactoryONE Sherco announced today that Cody Webb’s technician Cody Richelderfer, (Rich-L-der-fur) has been elevated to FactoryONE Sherco Team Manager. He will be responsible for the day to day operation of the competition department. FactoryONE Sherco currently races in the AMA Hard Enduro series, AMA EnduroCross, FIM SuperEnduro and NATC AMA Grand National Trials Championship.

 

 

SOCIAL DISTORTION

 

 

 

GEAR BAG

Pro Circuit’s Honda CRF450X linkage will fit bikes from 2019 to 2023. Why grab this linkage?  The stock OEM linkage system for these newer models tends to be harsh and stiff at the beginning of the stroke and gets softer as the rear wheel goes deeper into the stroke. With the new Pro Circuit linkage system, it’s the complete opposite. The Pro Circuit CRF450X linkage system is plusher at the beginning and stiffens up as the rear wheel goes deeper into the stroke. A considerable amount of research and testing for this new linkage system has resulted in a more true-to-weight spring rate to reach the ultimate sweet spot in handling for your CRF450X.

And for all our Honda and Kawasaki Mini Bike riders, we’ve also restocked our supply of Triple Clamps for the KLX110 and CRF110F. Designed to suit the taller rider, the Pro Circuit top clamp and bar mount helps create more legroom by raising the handlebars. It’s the perfect solution to prevent knees from smacking the bars!

www.procircuit.com 

 

Polisport is increasing its graphic guard protectors’ range for Honda, Gas Gas and BETA new models.  These translucent plastic protectors will mount on the side panels to avoid graphics from peeling away easily. This system avoids the contact between the boot and the graphics, ensuring your graphics live much longer.

 

www.polisport.com

 

There is a full lineup of new products for the 2023 KTM SX/SXF/XC/XCF and 2023 Husqvarna FC/TC/FX/TX models. We have everything you will need to protect your new motorcycle. Everything below is available for 2 and 4 Stroke models.

https://enduroeng.com/

ON THE TRAIL TESTING: WOLF’S BETA 500 RRS

 

Last week TWebb picked up his 2022 RRS Beta 500 dual sport and immediately set out to dialing it in for his copious needs: bar height, footpegs, suspension and do dads went into the task. Here’s a quick look at his progress…

 

The Wolf picked up his bike at Jet World Powerports in Castaic, CA.

 

A big fire reeked havoc with the freeways, but she got loaded into the Honda and set sail for the garage.

 

An XTRIG PHDS bar clamp was installed (purchased from Slavens Racing) with a spacer underneath to get the bars in the proper position. Webb loves the clamps as they offer some flex. He drilled out the steering head nut and mounted a small screwdriver which is wicked good for quick trail suspension adjustments.

 

 

 

Enduro Engineering hand guards that mount to the perches were chosen and then their lever guards were fit up.

 

The new Fastway footpeg set in the low position helps hugely with gaining some needed leg space.

 

The TM Designworks chain guide got the call, they can take a major hit and function nicely.

 

The stock saddle is very low, especially for a guy 6’2″ with cranky needs. Beta accessories sells a tall Guts kit that is excellent and welcomed by the long legged.
Beta Factory suspension set up the Sachs dampers for Tom heft and preferences. The only other mod came in mounting smaller rear trunk signals from Sick Ass Racing.

 

A rainstorm made for perfect dirt and a very smooth, quite meaty power band, great brakes, a super easy clutch with great engagement and excellent suspension made for a killer day one on the Beta 500 RRS.

 

It’s all smiles for the virgin run on the Wolf setup Beta.

 

