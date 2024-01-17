THE WEEKLY FEED: PRIVATEER POWER • VIDEO MADNESS: HARD ENDURO-SUPERCROSS-DAKAR

BLAST FROM THE PAST: BOBBY BONDS 2008 WORCS CHAMPION

Gary and David Bailey at the Honda test track in Simi Valley. Shot by Dirt Bike’s Fran Kuhn in 1984

Dakar: Extended highlights of Stage 10 presented by Aramco – Click link below

https://youtu.be/qIndRCQMF60?si=4j-CFpAPZWe2cjQd

Kyle Redmond, in his dad’s backyard practicing his extreme moves in 2011. This was a Dirt Bike Mag test machine and while we were looking for photo locations Kyle said he could navigate up and though the middle of this tree. Incredibly, he performed a ‘splat’, spun hard on impact (if you look closely you can see bark flying) and barely kept the nose up enough ‘not’ to eat it on the descent. He performed this one time.

Mammoth Mountain Moto. Early 90s. I’m KX500 mounted and enjoying the brilliant track, great dirt and the total lack of breathable fuel!