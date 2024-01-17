THE WEEKLY FEED: PRIVATEER POWER • VIDEO MADNESS: HARD ENDURO-SUPERCROSS-DAKAR

BLAST FROM THE PAST: BOBBY BONDS 2008 WORCS CHAMPION

It’s rare at the highest levels of racing, even Off-Road racing for a privateer to make a dent in the top five of a title chase. But in the 2008 WORCS Series, Bobby Bonds, a true privateer, scored one of the most prestigious titles in Off -Road by winning the 2008 WORCS Championship. Bonds did in style by winning the WORCS final race in Taft, California, in front of his home-town crowd.
At the time the WORCS series was full of factory and factory-support talent from Red Bull/KTM, Monster Energy Kawasaki, FMF Suzuki Off Road, JCR Honda, etc. Bonds was a true privateer, riding a Kawasaki because they had a good contingency program and supported by CCR and his home track of Honolulu Hills Raceway.

 

THIS IS SO COOL!

 

SOCIAL DISTORTION

Gary and David Bailey at the Honda test track in Simi Valley. Shot by Dirt Bike’s Fran Kuhn in 1984

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

Dakar: Extended highlights of Stage 10 presented by Aramco – Click link below

https://youtu.be/qIndRCQMF60?si=4j-CFpAPZWe2cjQd

 

 

 

SHOT OF THE WEEK

 

13 YEARS AGO…

Kyle Redmond, in his dad’s backyard practicing his extreme moves in 2011. This was a Dirt Bike Mag test machine and while we were looking for photo locations Kyle said he could navigate up and though the middle of this tree. Incredibly, he performed a ‘splat’, spun hard on impact (if you look closely you can see bark flying) and barely kept the nose up enough ‘not’ to eat it on the descent. He performed this one time.

 

GEAR BAG

www.slavensracing.com 

Click here for FMF new arrivals 

 

WOLF:BACK IN THE DAY

Mammoth Mountain Moto. Early 90s. I’m KX500 mounted and enjoying the brilliant track, great dirt and the total lack of breathable fuel!

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

edit