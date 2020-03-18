THE WEEKLY FEED: NO STRESS- JUST GOOD OLD DIRT BIKE FUN

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Rich Thorwaldson

Photo from the Mark Kiel Vault

Rich Thorwaldson was a former Southern California desert racer, flat tracker and factory Suzuki motocrosser racer. He gained prominence in 1971 racing a Suzuki TM 400 Cyclone in the California desert with stellar results. In most circles that machine was tagged a ‘nightmare’. He went on to become a Factory Suzuki motocross racer, finishing fourth in the first AMA National 500 Motocross series and a second place behind Gary Jones in the 1973 AMA 250 Nationals. Rich retired in 1975 after racing the Nationals on a Maico and started his own aftermarket company making high-end suspension parts.

This photo comes from Mark Kiel’s vault and is an incredible shot taken at Indian Dunes during one of their popular GP’s that used the Santa Clara river. The caption comes from Mark Kiel.

“I think this is probably my favorite shot from Indian Dunes of Maico mounted Rich Thorwaldson jumping the water crossing with Maico’s Jim West in the water splash behind him”.

Rich went on to run a very successful Honda dealership in Northern Nevada, took up road racing and unfortunately passed away following a crash that left him in a coma. Rich was 58-years old.

