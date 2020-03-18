THE WEEKLY FEED: NO STRESS- JUST GOOD OLD DIRT BIKE FUN

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Rich Thorwaldson

Photo from the Mark Kiel Vault

Rich Thorwaldson was a former Southern California desert racer, flat tracker and factory Suzuki motocrosser racer. He gained prominence in 1971 racing a Suzuki TM 400 Cyclone in the California desert with stellar results. In most circles that machine was tagged a ‘nightmare’. He went on to become a Factory Suzuki motocross racer, finishing fourth in the first AMA National 500 Motocross series and a second place behind Gary Jones in the 1973 AMA 250 Nationals. Rich retired in 1975 after racing the Nationals on a Maico and started his own aftermarket company making high-end suspension parts.

This photo comes from Mark Kiel’s vault and is an incredible shot taken at Indian Dunes during one of their popular GP’s that used the Santa Clara river. The caption comes from Mark Kiel.

“I think this is probably my favorite shot from Indian Dunes of Maico mounted Rich Thorwaldson jumping the water crossing with Maico’s Jim West in the water splash behind him”.

Rich went on to run a very successful Honda dealership in Northern Nevada, took up road racing and unfortunately passed away following a crash that left him in a coma. Rich was 58-years old.

He really made a statement racing the TM400 Cyclone in the So Cal desert and winning!
Rich was a threat on the national motocross circuit racing for Factory Suzuki.

 

Pro Circuit’s new Billet Ignition Cover for the 2019-2020 KX450 is a direct replacement for the OEM cover and is stronger than the stock part. The new cover is CNC-machined from aircraft quality aluminum for strength and durability then anodized for surface hardness and reduced normal wear.

www.procircuit.com 

 

KLIM’S NEW GEAR AND RACER SUPPORT PROGRAM

KLIM is continuing the legacy of rugged, technical off-road apparel with their Racer Support Program, redesigned Dakar and Mojave jerseys, and new colors across the board. Engineered through testing in the Rocky Mountains, the deserts and enduro courses, this gear offers durability and functionality that riders have grown to trust.

As the riding season heats up across the country, KLIM is proud to help out competitive riders with their Racer Support Program. Off-road racers with at least a year of experience are encouraged to apply for gear support in their race efforts. The program is meant to help ease the financial burden of racing for privateers who meet the qualifications of the program.

The Dakar series gear is a blend of durability and airflow, featuring massive adjustable vents on the pant legs in addition to multiple stretch panels, leather overlays, and heavy duty 840D Cordura in key areas. The redesigned Dakar Jersey, with tough sleeves, vented sides, a zippered sleeve pocket and a lightweight body, is equally focused on durability while still maintaining good airflow for off-road riding.
The Mojave series pushes the balance towards airflow while maintaining durability, with pants featuring the same key materials as in the Dakar Pant, but with fully open mesh panels for full-time airflow in hot weather. The redesigned Mojave Jersey also features a more open mesh body material for more airflow, while upgrading to the same durable sleeve material found in the Dakar Jersey.
Topping the charts for mobility is the XC Lite series. Engineered with the aggressive trail rider and racer in mind, the XC Lite series puts extra focus on comfort in extremely demanding conditions, where airflow, moisture-wicking materials and highly flexible fabrics can make or break the experience. Still, durability isn’t pushed aside with leather overlays and durable fabrics in high wear areas.
klim.com

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

This shot is from our track that we built in the hills behind Texas Canyon. We tagged it Unadilla West and put in some great Motos on the natural terrain circuit. Unfortunately it was 20-miles from our trucks so we had to pack gas if we planned on getting serious. I’m testing an ATK 560 that had a special motor that Horst Leitner had built and at the time it was the fastest thing I had ever ridden. Fran Kuhn captured the shot and I love my gear at the time!
