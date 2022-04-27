THE WEEKLY FEED: NEW GASGAS DUAL SPORT/ADV MACHINES • VIDEO MADNESS: JOSH TOTH HITS DEER

BLAST FROM THE PAST

GET ON THE GAS WITH THE NEW GASGAS SM 700 AND ES 700!

GasGas ES 700 dual-sport, adventure, play and commuter bike that is perfect for mountain trail, dual-track or city streets. The GasGas ES 700 weighs 324 pounds, which is 1.7 pounds lighter than the SM 700. All the power from the single-cylinder, 74hp, 692.7cc motor is delivered through a super-cool ride-by-wire throttle system, which guarantees a crisp throttle response and gives a highly accurate delivery of the engine’s linear power.

It uses a die-cast aluminum swingarm that offers focused flex to transfer the power to the ground, while a 13.5 liter fuel tank integrated into the polyamide subframe keeps the center of gravity as low as possible. For total control and stability when drifting into the corners, the latest Bosch ABS systems and a PASC slipper clutch balances the bike perfectly for precise turning. State-of-the-art electronics always ensure precise throttle response with power on tap, while smooth shifting up and down the six-speed gearbox is assured thanks to the integrated quickshifter.

• single-cylinder, 74hp, 692.7cc motor

• ride-by-wire throttle system

• ABS system, and Brembo brakes

• WP Suspension

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

NO EXCUSES!

When we were picking photos for our Nevada 200 coverage in the mag we ran across these incredible shots. A call to Scot Harden asking if he knew the rider who participated with the mechanical right arm, throttle on the left Husky and he answered immediately. This is from Scot- ” This is a very old friend of mine from Las Vegas, John Van Hoove or “JR” for “Junior”. I’ve known John since we were kids. He lost his arm while working for his father’s commercial laundromat as a teenager. A sheet started to pop out of the end of a dryer and he tried to quickly shove it back in while the machine was spinning and his hand got wrapped up in it. It twisted his arm off. He had the presence of mind to turn off the machine once he got separated and pull his arm out then called 911 and waited for the ambulance to show up. Crazy story. He’s been racing and riding since he was a kid. He’s got some pretty funny stories about his arm coming off while racing. I’m sure he will be pumped to see his picture in DB.”

