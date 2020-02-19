THE WEEKLY FEED: MX TOUGH GUYS, CRAZED HARD ENDURO VIDEOS, COOL GEAR

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Danny Chandler

“Did they make them any tougher?”

Danny ‘Magoo’ Chandler was one tough customer. Known for his showmanship, Danny was a fierce competitor who did not believe in the word quit.  Notice the missing saddle! This is McGill Cycle Park, now Prairie City. He led until the tank came off , it was a Golden State race. Thanks to dg533’s IG  post and rosiersmikedes  and comment  giving the photo meaning.

 

NEWS, CLUES AND BLUES

 

THE YOUTH ELECTRIC REVOLUTION 

OSET BIKES TO INTRODUCE HUNDREDS OF KIDS TO MOTORCYCLES AND TRIALS 

Today there are hundreds of schemes designed to try and get kids more active. But how many of them are sustainable and can measure success year on year? OSET Electric Bikes believes kids need a passion for sport – whatever sport they choose. In a bid to introduce more kids to motorcycles and the sport of trials riding, which is the art of riding over obstacles without putting your feet down, they launched the first OSET Cup ten years ago. It attracted eight kids. Fast forward a decade and 2020 will see over a dozen OSET Cups across the UK attracting upwards of 800 children.

www.osetbikes.com

 

SOCIAL DISTORTION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This race, the  French Extreme Challenge, Extreme Peyratoise was tagged as the Return of the Gilles Lalay Classic- Pretty much the first Extreme Enduro ever. Team Sherco dominated with Wade Young (below) winning, followed by Mario Roman (above).

 

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GEAR BAG

 

  WORKS CONNECTION 2019-20 KTM 125SX 150SX / HUSQVARNA TC125 MX SKID PLATE

Coverage protects engine center cases and frame rails. It is fit with the proven rubber isolator mounting system (RIMS)  which allows frame flex and rigidity properties to perform as the O.E.M. The skidplate is CNC machined ’d and formed from aircraft grade 6061 T-6 aluminum. Made in the USA- Retail  price is $84.95

www.worksconnection.com 

   

ALPINE STAR DRYSTAR TECH 7
The Tech 7 Drystar® Enduro Boot features Alpinestars patented waterproof Drystar® membrane for proven weather performance and breathability. A specifically engineered, compound sole provides Enduro riders superior grip, feel and levels of structural rigidity. This CE-certified boot promotes core stability and flex via a bio-mechanical pivot while offering excellent ankle protection. The boot chassis has been designed to give complete feel and optimized interaction with bike controls, while the innovative buckle system allows an easy yet precise closure.

www.alpinestars.com 

 

MOOSE RACING CARBON STEEL OVERSIZED BAR
With more and more OEM’s equipping their bikes from the factory with oversized, 1-1/8” handlebars, it is important to have handlebar options for all price points. Enter the Carbon Steel Oversized Handlebar by Moose Racing. Constructed of 2mm thick carbon steel for optimal strength, the Carbon Steel Oversized Handlebar is the perfect way to freshen up your controls on a budget. The Moose Racing  oversized Handlebar features a 1-1/8” clamping area and taper to 7/8” to allow standard-sized controls and grips to fit. Plastic end caps prevent your grips from getting damaged in a crash and the included crossbar pad keeps you looking good. Suggested retail $27.95.

www.Mooseracing.com

 

YZ125/ YZ125X Skid Plate  Retail Price: $119.95 Fitment: Yamaha YZ125 (2005-2020), YZ125X (2020)

 

Tall Soft 4t Seat  Retail Price: $169.95 Fitment: YZ450f (2018-2020), YZ450FX/ WR450F/ YZ250F (2019-2020), YZ250FX/ WR250F (2020) Seat Cover Only  Retail Price: $44.95

https://enduroeng.com/

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

Ah 1994, ISDE Qualifier in Washington State. I made the team that year racing a Husaberg 501. The bike was brilliant, being powerful, revved like a 2-stroke and was very light. I fit up a Marzocchi fork, Honda wheels and brakes and ran the motor stone stock. Those hand guards on my bike were a test set of protectors that Dick Burleson made. The main aluminum bar warded off hard blows, and DB hated full wrap guards just in case you hand fell through on a big hit so they did not connect at the bar end. 
