THE WEEKLY FEED: MONTANA HARD ENDURO • SOCIAL POKES • UP COMING RIDES

2022 KLIM Cow Tag Off-Road Ride | June 25

Join KLIM in supporting Off-Road Trail Advocacy Groups and ride a fun, one-of-a-kind event in KLIM’s Test Lab – the pristine mountain single-track of Idaho. To celebrate the summer riding season, and to support off-road recreation and the advocacy groups keeping these fantastic trails open, KLIM is inviting riders to participate in the popular Cow Tag event set in their own backyard – the robust mountain trail system in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest of Southeast Idaho.

This exciting event takes riders on some of KLIM’s favorite local trails, guided by maps and GPS tracks, in search of unique numbered Cow Tags. Riders will be challenged to collect as many – or the most difficult – Cow Tags as possible to earn valuable raffle tickets. Those tickets will be used to enter prize drawings at the end of the event.

To register for the Cow Tag, view the schedule and for more information on event guidelines, nearby hotels, campgrounds and activities, visit https://www.klim.com/cow-tag-off-road-ride.

Here’s how it works:

When:

Friday, June 24, 2022 Check in 1:00pm – 7:00pm

1:00pm – 7:00pm Saturday, June 25, 2022 Late Check in at Kelly Canyon 7:30am – 8:30am

at Kelly Canyon 7:30am – 8:30am Saturday, June 25, 2022 Ride 9:00am – 5:00pm

BENTONITE BRAWL HARD ENDURO

The 2022 AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series took on a new location in Billings, Montana over the weekend, where FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Trystan Hart raced his way to victory after more than two and a half hours of tough battle. Known as the motorcycle hill climbing capital of the world, the Billings Motorcycle Club showcased a grueling 30-mile course, with an intense mixture of uphill and downhills mixed in. Kicking off the race weekend with a hill climb prologue on Saturday, Hart topped the field with P1 qualifying heading into Sunday’s racing.

The defending Hard Enduro champion battled back-and-forth with Colton Haaker for the early lead. Racing one lap around the 30-mile loop, the two riders swapped the lead position several times throughout the first two hours as they took turns successfully navigating each part of the course. Hart nailed a tricky mudhole late in the race that would ultimately prove the undoing for Haaker. The mud hole swallowed Colton and it took 10 minutes of intense maneuvering to free the machine. In the process he broke the subframe and lost his muffler. The multi-time enduro champion made his best efforts to salvage the remainder of the race, ultimately finishing sixth overall on the day.

Cooper Abbott would have his best ever finish in a US Hard Enduro race with a runner up placement. Montana native, and 7x King of Kings snow climb (snowmobiles) champion, Keith Curtis was battling for a podium position all day. He ultimately settled for solid P5 after not cleaning the “hill of doom” which was three climbs from the finish. Abbott moved up late in the race passing them on one of the big climbs. He battled with Cory Graffunder to the end, barely edging Cory out for second. Graffunder, HQV mounted finished third overall.

Louise Forsley had a strong start through the EnduroCross course and onto the first climbs. She built up a good gap back on Morgan Tanke and Sherco rider Hallie Marks. Unfortunately for Louise, she had a bad get off jumping a “coulee” and broke her wrist. She will be out for 6 weeks. Louise made it farther than all the Women’s Pro class and took home top honors.

Every motorcycle rider is unique. This is why Pro Circuit has created an exclusive lineup of Replacement Exhaust Sticker Kits to fit each unique rider. Available colors include Dark Blue, Gray, Green, Light Blue, Orange, Red, and a special American Flag design featured by Pro Circuit factory riders at Red Bud MX. It’s time to take your exhaust to the next level.

Replacement Sticker Kits are available for the Ti-6 Pro/Ti-6 exhaust models, as well as then the T-6/T-6 Slip-On models and Mini.

