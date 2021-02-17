THE WEEKLY FEED: MIKE LAFFERTY BITD • SOCIAL POKES • THE TOUGHEST HILL CLIMBS

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Mike Lafferty

Mike Lafferty will go down in U.S. off-road history as one of the greatest racers in our world. ‘Junior’ won eight National Enduro titles in a career that started on the national level in 1993. He amassed 69 wins, which he shares with Dick Burleson, another 8-time National Champion. All of Mike’s National enduro titles came while racing for KTM, though he did switch hats and rode for their sister company Husaberg in 2009 and 2010. Today Mike works with KTM riding and promoting Adventure events and he still races…for fun.

 

DIRTY NEWS

Benjamin Herrera and two other Chilean riders join MCS Racing Sherco

FactoryONE Motorsports announced support for rider Benjamin Herrera from Talca, Chile, who will fall under the MCS Racing Sherco umbrella. The Red Bull athlete is a multiple time Chilean Enduro National Champion, South American Enduro Champion, ISDE Gold Medalist, Young Cup GP Champion, Multi-time Youth & Junior podium winner in EnduroGP and FIM SuperEnduro. Joining him are 24-year-old, Sebastián Taverne, who was the 250cc National Champion of Chile in 2017- and two-time ISDE gold medalist. 18-year-old Lucas Valdebenito rounds out the trio. Lucas is a two-time ISDE silver medalist and the 2018 Sand Enduro National Champion of Chile.

SOCIAL DISTANCING

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

ARVE Error: Mode: lazyload not available (ARVE Pro not active?), switching to normal mode

 

 

GEAR BAG

 

MOOSE RACING AGROID COLLECTION

 A new year brings a new look for Moose Racing’s Agroid Racewear. 2021 features two of our retro 35th anniversary kits and three additional color ways.  The performance fit chassis of Agroid offers extreme ease of movement on and off the bike with flexible and breathable materials.

www.mooseracing.com

On The Gas Since 1986

The story of how and why Leatt came to be what it is today, is an emotional and inspiring one. Episode 1 of this Heritage Video Series will explore what happened to create this passionate drive within Dr. Leatt to design a protective neck brace.

ARVE Error: Mode: lazyload not available (ARVE Pro not active?), switching to normal mode

The 2021 Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team apparel will have you looking like one of the crew members on race day, so pick up a tee or zip-up hoody and head to your local track, supercross or outdoor national event in support for the most successful privately-owned motocross and supercross team ever. Sizes range from small to 3XL.

www.procircuit.com

www.fastway.zone

https://nihiloconcepts.com/

www.slavensracing.com

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

In 1997 Bill Clinton was the Prez, gasoline was $1.22 a gallon, Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield’ s ear and my buddy Mental shot this epic photo outside of Mojave, California. The machine, a 1997 KTM 360, the rider- Wolf, the obstacle a gorge jump  and what was interesting was that this was before the sophistication of auto focus 35mm cameras. Mental nailed it.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag