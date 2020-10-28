THE WEEKLY FEED: MARTY SMITH TRANS-AMA ACTION • CRASH AND BURN SPECIAL • VIDEO MADNESS

BLAST FROM THE PAST: MARTY SMITH SADDLEBACK TRANS-AMA

Classic moto from back in the day of Team Honda’s Marty Smith  at the 1974 Saddleback Trans-AMA. The infamous Mark Kiel captured the action.

 

CRASH AND BURN

The EnduroCross world opened up with two rounds at Glen Helen. Typically tough, soil samples- noggin’ diggers and painful body tosses highlight the action.  TWebb captured these.

During practice Wally Palmer performed a huge endo over the finish line jump. The Wolf shot this with his iPhone.

 

The second pro race had congestion right off the start. This can’t be a comfortable position to embrace your racing brethren.

 

SRT owner Craig Thompson  tests the tractor tires with reckless abandon. He did go on win Saturdays, Vet class!

 

Cody Webb inadvertently dances into Colton Haaker, who is sneaking to his inside on the tractor tire obstacle. This zone tormented riders all weekend.

No, Wally Palmer did not go on to save it.

 

RACING

Dalton Shirey is the new Hare and Hound Champion

The Kenda SRT AMA National Hare and Hound Championship, presented by FMF concluded this weekend at Soggy Dry Lakebed in Lucerne Valley, California, where new champions were crowned.  Dalton Shirey and his 3BROS Husqvarna won the event, with David Kamo in second making for a tie in the final points for the championship. It all came down to who had the most wins and that went to Dalton.

With the most wins this year, Dalton broke the tie with David Kamo and won his first Hare and Hound Championship.

 

In the Pro 250 class Beta’s Cole Conaster had already wrapped up the championship, but took home the win at the finale.
The  Pro Women’s class was won by Morgan Tanke (who had competed the days before at the EnduroCross opener) but the championship went to Britney Gallegos who was locked in a battle with Rachel Stout.

 

KTM’s Quinn Cody racing  the extreme KTM 790 ADVENTURE R RALLY,  became the first-ever Hooligan Open Class Champion at Sunday’s AMA National Hare and Hound Championship finale as he raced to a fifth-consecutive victory in the micro-series’ inaugural season of competition.

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

 

 

GEAR BAG

MOOSE RADIATOR GUARDS

Moose Racing mud radiator guards are designed to protect your radiator from clogging up with mud in inclement conditions. A simple installation is completed with elastic straps that wrap around the radiator housing. Constructed of silicone material so that no mud will stick to the radiator causing restriction of air into the cooling fins. This product is widely used by many of our GP and US MX factory race teams around the world. MSRP is listed at $37.95.

 

2021 Yamaha Tenere 700 Scotts Steering Stabilizer SUB Mount Kit
This kit mounts your Scotts Steering Stabilizer under the handlebars. Bar position is easily adjusted from 14mm to 24mm in front of the steering stem. Kits available with or without a Scotts Steering Stabilizer.

www.shopbrp.com

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

Back in the day- Wolf and Mental on  our dual sport XR600s. We rode from my place in the Antelope Valley out to a District 37 Enduro at Red Mountain. Raced, then rode home. It doesn’t get any better than that!
