THE WEEKLY FEED: MARTY SMITH TRANS-AMA ACTION • CRASH AND BURN SPECIAL • VIDEO MADNESS

BLAST FROM THE PAST: MARTY SMITH SADDLEBACK TRANS-AMA

Classic moto from back in the day of Team Honda’s Marty Smith at the 1974 Saddleback Trans-AMA. The infamous Mark Kiel captured the action.

CRASH AND BURN

The EnduroCross world opened up with two rounds at Glen Helen. Typically tough, soil samples- noggin’ diggers and painful body tosses highlight the action. TWebb captured these.

RACING

The Kenda SRT AMA National Hare and Hound Championship, presented by FMF concluded this weekend at Soggy Dry Lakebed in Lucerne Valley, California, where new champions were crowned. Dalton Shirey and his 3BROS Husqvarna won the event, with David Kamo in second making for a tie in the final points for the championship. It all came down to who had the most wins and that went to Dalton.

SOCIAL DISTANCING

VIDEO JUKEBOX

GEAR BAG

MOOSE RADIATOR GUARDS

2021 Yamaha Tenere 700 Scotts Steering Stabilizer SUB Mount Kit

www.shopbrp.com

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY