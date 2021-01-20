THE WEEKLY FEED: MARTY MOATES BITD • HARD ENDURO FAILS • NEWS AND DIRTY PRODUCTS

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Marty Moates ’75 USGP

Mark Kiel caught this great shot of Honda Elsinore mounted Marty Moates wearing a Rickman jersey during practice at the Carlsbad USGP in 1975.

 

NEWS

 

 

 

SOCIAL DISTORTION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

ARVE Error: Mode: lazyload not available (ARVE Pro not active?), switching to normal mode

ARVE Error: Mode: lazyload not available (ARVE Pro not active?), switching to normal mode

 

ARVE Error: Mode: lazyload not available (ARVE Pro not active?), switching to normal mode

 

GEAR BAG

The Leatt 5.5 FlexLock boot, a 3-year project with long term development and testing using our Pro athletes from all over the world. It’s  an Enduro specific boot, designed with the help of Jonny Walker it’s here with a special sole to help when pushing the bike. The adjustable FlexLock system reduces forces to the ankle by up to 37% and the knee by up to 35% by Locking out the ankle movement when over flexed, giving you that feeling of security.

Closure: SlideLock system, Auto-locking one way sliding closure for great seal at top of boot Forged aluminum buckles with Over-lock system and stainless steel base
FlexLock System: Adjustable lower boot flex for personal preference
LockOut of the sideward ankle movement to reduce forces
Toe-Box: Low-profile, for easy gear shifting
Ankles: 3D-shaped impact foam over ankles for added protection
Heel grip ankle design for stability when riding on your toes
Sole: Enduro pattern for grip when pushing the bike
Extended foot peg riding zone for arch and on the toes riding style
Steel shank reinforced and CE certified
Fit: Outstanding comfort with first-class fit even for wide feet

$399.99

Leatt.com 

Flo Motorsports Pro 160 Brake Levers for KTM/HQV/Berg/`21 Gas Gas The all new Flo Motorsports Pro 160 Brake Levers for KTM/HQV/Berg/`21 Gas Gas feature a unique ball joint pivot point which allows the lever to flex in any direction during a crash. Wrap around handguards don’t always protect your lever from impacts: especially impacts to the bottom of the lever. The patented unbreakable lever design, along with the ball joint pivot, makes this lever able to withstand the roughest of crashes.

www.slavensracing.com

 

COOL SHOT

A vintage shot of LR dancing on a ribbon of trail at his early stomping grounds- Reche Canyon.

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

In 1983 the Honda CR480 was my ‘enduro’ bike of choice. It was light, made great power, was nimble and worked superbly as a western enduro machine.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag