THE WEEKLY FEED: LONG HAUL BETA 300RR•FIRST RIDE SHERCO 300FST• GARY SEMICS BITD

BLAST FROM THE PAST: GARY SEMICS

Gary Semics posted this shot from the last 500cc National MX in 1976. Gary won, but the caption read “Not only is this one of the most iconic pictures in American Motocross, it is one that captures the true essence of our sport and why it’s in our blood! Some heavy hitters here! St. Pete Florida National 1976.” The last comment was superb- “Great photo. When men were men, no face protection. Was Howerton always smiling???”

 

TESTING

 

BETA 300RR LONG HAUL REPORT

We’ve been hitting the trails with Ryan Koch and the Beta 300RR, for our Long Haul story for the mag. Ryan has racked up 125-hours of trail time on the bike and this month we decided to dig into what we like and a few mods that make the machine more delicious. The full story will be in the October issue of Dirt Bike.

 

Our biggest change in having Beta Factory Suspension Services go through and re-valve the suspension. The fork was totally reworked, then sprung for Ryan, Out back the Sachs damper was valved with their refined settings and sprung for Ryan’s  140-lb. WE had been testing Gummy tires for nearly a month so a cleanup was in order- HBD graphics gave it some sparkle. A TM Designworks disc guard was bolted up along with a full FMF exhaust system. The rear  Turbine Core 2.1 has a glug of hours on it and Ryan basically wore off the FMF logo. This is a good legal spark arrestor that’s quiet.
The big news here is the 36mm SmartCarb. It bolted up nicely, took a little bit fine tuning to get the power dialed in perfectly but now retains the good bottom and has much a stronger mid to top hit. Too, it’s very good on gas mileage!
Strong marks go to the Beta Factory Suspension Service mods. Ryan loved it as the terrain got gnarly. It’s plusher, more balanced and has more tunability over the stock Sachs fork and shock.
Dancing up a waterfall on the modded Beta 300.

 

SHERCO 300 FST QUICK HIT

It’s been a pleasure testing the new Sherco 300 FST trials machine. Ryan Koch is at the wheel and has high praise for the very adept machine. Trials is a unique sport.   Sherco is quickly becoming a heavy hitter in the off-road world but  they have been a staple in trials for quite some time. We’ve been putting some time on the 2020 Sherco 300 FST and are coming away impressed in all departments.

Ryan Koch getting some air time on the 5-speed Sherco 300. The suspension is a trials riders dream. The fork is made by Tech offering loads of adjustability providing  great performance with plenty of rebound and an awesome amount of bottoming resistance for large drops.
The tubular chassis is super light and incredibly balanced. The wheels are made by Morad and are a super attractive color being anodized blue. The hubs are CNC-machined with powder coated neon yellow accents around the outer portion. The wheels are wrapped in Dunlop 803GP tires. The Braktec hydraulics provide strong braking and a light pull at the clutch.
Trials motors are usually fairly high compression and the Sherco has an incredibly trick anodized blue head made by Oxia. We’re guessing this is a higher compression head over the standard model. The power the Sherco produces is obviously focused on low end torque which it has never ending amounts of, but we were extremely surprised how high the bike revved out.
The Sherco is wrapped with the same factory graphics you would find on Pat Smage’s factory Sherco, and comes standard with S3 “hardrock” footpegs. These are high dollar pegs and offer great grip and a nice platform.

 

NEWS

020 eMTB RACE SCHEDULE All eMTB rounds to coincide with WORCS motorcycle rounds. Start Time approximately 3:30-4 pm Friday afternoons. Each race will be 35 minutes long on 2-4 mile tracks. Round 1 – Mesquite MX / Mesquite, NV / May 29th – Start time 3:45pm Round 2 – Glen Helen / Devore, CA / Sept 18th Round 3 – Shorty’s Sports Park / Blythe, CA / Oct 23rd Round 4 – Buffalo Bills/ Primm, Nv/ Nov 13th Entry Fee: (Sign-up available at track only) $50 – Pro: Top 3 Purse $30 – All other Classes at event Transponder and racing number included with your entry fee

 

 

SOCIAL DISTANCING

 

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

 

 

GEAR BAG

Pro Circuit  just dropped two brand new tees last Friday. The Piston Tee showcases the dedication of Pro Circuit’s engine development, while the Spark Plug Tee pays tribute to the ‘99 race team graphic kit while highlighting the horsepower of the early race team days.

www.procircuit.com 

 



 

 

FXR STRIKE SHORTS

FOR ON AND OFF THE WATER, OUR ALL NEW STRIKE SHORTS ARE RUGGED, COMFORTABLE, AND FUNCTIONAL. EXACTLY WHAT YOU’D EXPECT FROM FXR. WITH 4-WAY STRETCH TWILL MATERIAL, FRONT HAND POCKETS WITH MESH POCKET BAGS, SIDE AND BACK ZIPPERED POCKETS, AND AN INTERNAL VELCRO WAIST ADJUSTER FOR THE PERFECT FIT. MADE FOR LIFE, AND READY FOR ANY ADVENTURE.

https://fxrracing.com

 

www.slavensracing.com

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

The top of the uphill at Valley Cycle Park 1974. CZ mounted, riding with my Horizons ‘kind of sponsored’ vibe. We had just figured out how to move the shocks ‘up’ and I had fit a Motoplat Button mag ignition and a Mikuni kit from Valerians trying to keep my iron country steed competitive.
