THE WEEKLY FEED: LONG HAUL BETA 300RR•FIRST RIDE SHERCO 300FST• GARY SEMICS BITD

BETA 300RR LONG HAUL REPORT
We’ve been hitting the trails with Ryan Koch and the Beta 300RR, for our Long Haul story for the mag. Ryan has racked up 125-hours of trail time on the bike and this month we decided to dig into what we like and a few mods that make the machine more delicious. The full story will be in the October issue of Dirt Bike.
SHERCO 300 FST QUICK HIT
It’s been a pleasure testing the new Sherco 300 FST trials machine. Ryan Koch is at the wheel and has high praise for the very adept machine. Trials is a unique sport. Sherco is quickly becoming a heavy hitter in the off-road world but they have been a staple in trials for quite some time. We’ve been putting some time on the 2020 Sherco 300 FST and are coming away impressed in all departments.
View this post on Instagram
The basics. The old figure 8. Couple tips for some peeps to help improve your cornering 🤷🏻♂️ It’s always a work in progress 🌍 @gopro #Hero8 #Gopro #chestview . . . @rockstarenergy @husqvarnamotorcyclesusa @onealracing @artificialgrassliquidators @ride100percent @alpinestars @lululemon @gopro @ethika @iamspecialized @ctikneebraces @ridecalifornia @superkels @motopartstrader @thadmerz @dillongeorgian @sarahvanicek
