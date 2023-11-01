THE WEEKLY FEED: LIMITED EDITION ISDE RIEJU • PRODUCT SPECIAL • BITD WITH THE 1987 HONDA CR250

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Jaroslav Falta, 1973 at the Carlsbad USGP. To the CZ addicted, his machine was incredibly trick, red framed, porcupine head, coolers on his rear dampers. But this was right at the suspension revolution and Willy Bauer and his moved up shocked Maico dominated any racer who was mounted on ‘normal’ suspension. Falta won the 1974 Superbowl of Motocross at the Los Angeles Coliseum aboard a CZ and in 1974 he had the World Championship won (and fending off multiple attempts by Russian riders to crash him out of contention), only to later be penalized for jumping the starting gate, which cost him the title.

NEWS

RIEJU MR 6DAYS ARGENTINA

Rieju’s new MR 6Days Argentina 300 is a limited edition machine, based on the MR Pro 2024. Graphically it pays homage to the Argentinean flag: the country where the next FIM International 6Days 2024 will be held. The MR 6 Days Argentina incorporates very interesting new features, improving the performance of the engine thanks to the complete FMF exhaust system (FMF Fatty/Powercore 2.1 Titanium muffle) and Crosspro extended crankcase cover and silicone blue cooling hoses. It’s fit with KYB suspension, X-Trig clamps, Renthal Twinwall bars and Nissan brakes.

$10,999 BEFORE FREIGHT AND SETUP LIMITED SUPPLY

www.rieju-usa.com

•

CLICK HERE TO FIND A BETA DEALER

•

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

SOCIAL DISTORTION

•

Interesting fact with this Suzuki Ad, John Desoto’s brother is Ron, not Don.

•

THIS WAS A GREAT YEAR FOR THE MAICO 490!

•

•

•

•

VIDEO JUKEBOX

GEAR BAG

FMF LEGENDS JERSEY

The ICONIC Since 73’ Legends Red/Yellow Jersey has donned the bodies of so many legends in the early days of the Flying Machine Factory that we thought time to bring it back. What a better way to celebrate it’s heritage than to launch this during our 50th Year Anniversary!! This jersey delivers performance for the track, and classic FMF style for the streets. The micro mesh material gives this jersey the vintage 70’s moto feel with modern fit and materials.

The Since 73’ Legends Jersey

-$78.00

-Size XS through 3XL

-Custom Dyed Micro Mesh fabric for max air-flow

-Updated moisture wicking fabric to keep you dry

-Classic FMF Logo front and back

– Available WWW.FMFRACING.COM

•

Fasthouse.com

•

nihiloconcepts

•

Click here to shop Hebo

DIRT BIKE MAGAZINE: FROM THE COB WEBS

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

What a great bike Honda made in 1987 in the CR250! I loved it for moto, but in the desert enduro world it was flat stunning. A great motor, strong down low and smooth, yet equipped with good meat in the powerband made it incredibly versatile. I coaxed a very trick Acerbis gas tank out of Franco, and spent quite a bit of test time with Paul Thede from Race Tech working on the suspension. It was very good stock, balanced and the conventional fork was fairly plush. Paul performed magic on it and in the technical desert off-road if was stellar. The incredible part of the story came two years later when Honda fit the CR250 with an Upside Down Fork, made some chassis changes and pretty much sucked the fun out of the bike. This shot is outside of Charlie’s Place at a District 37 Enduro.