THE WEEKLY FEED: LAST DOG STANDING PHOTO GALLERY – 2022 BETA 300 XTRAINER

2022 BETA XTRAINER 300
- Lower seat height of 35.8”
- Dry weight of just 216 lbs.
- An engine with smooth, manageable power delivery
- Oil injection eliminates the need for pre-mixing fuel
- Soft compound off road tires
- Easy-to-access externally adjustable power valve
Revisions for 2022-
Engine: the engine has been completely revised, with an all-new larger bore cylinder, a new piston and a new power valve Crankshaft: new shorter stroke; Cylinder head: the head is also completely new, and has been redesigned to complement the other new components to perfection. Clutch with diaphragm springs: this solution makes the clutch action lighter, more progressive and more controllable, significantly reducing rider fatigue. Both engagement and disengagement have been improved, while the clutch is now capable of transmitting even more torque. To allow for totally custom set up, three different spring preload settings are available, adjustable with a simple mechanical procedure. New graphics and colors for 2022.
