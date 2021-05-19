THE WEEKLY FEED: LAST DOG STANDING PHOTO GALLERY – 2022 BETA 300 XTRAINER

BLAST FROM THE PAST:GAYLON MOSIER WHEELSMITH MAICO

Gaylon Mosier aboard his Wheelsmith Maico at the 1977 Los Angeles Superbowl of Motocross. Great shot from Mark Kiel.

 

LAST DOG ‘OUT TAKES’

Candid Camera via Diahann Tanke
Taylor Robert all alone with a mountain to climb.
Trystan Hart and Cory Graffunder get started in totally different styles!
The Extreme Enduro Youth movement.
Cory Graffunder shimmies through the iconic Glen Helen sign.
Max Gerston on his new GasGas ride.

In a word- chaos.

 

Will Riordan on the see-saw.
This is how Cody Webb conquers the tire wall.
This is how the best of the rest get over the infamous obstacle.
We asked our test rider Ryan Koch why he didn’t finish higher. He said that there was a bit of congestion. Photo Wolf
Ryan tried any line that was open. Photo Wolf
In the end none of them made it easy. Photo Wolf

NEWS

 

2022 BETA XTRAINER 300

After months of being stuck indoors, the hunger for freedom has never been stronger. A little off road riding outdoors and in contact with nature is just what everyone needs. Beta USA is happy to present the new 2022 300 XTRAINER. The perfect bike for getting back on the trails! The new XTrainer is the link between a play bike and a off road race bike. A versatile all-around model ideal for welcoming younger enthusiasts to the off road riding world, yet also capable of offering more experienced riders enough performance to excite the senses.
  • Lower seat height of 35.8”
  • Dry weight of just 216 lbs.
  • An engine with smooth, manageable power delivery
  • Oil injection eliminates the need for pre-mixing fuel
  • Soft compound off road tires
  • Easy-to-access externally adjustable power valve
XTrainer offers many other features including a complete lighting package, plastic skid plate, electric start, strong wheels, and the same brake package found on the larger RR model range. The suspension package is designed to provide a supple ride at slower speeds while still providing the performance needed when the pace ramps up.

Revisions for 2022-

Engine: the engine has been completely revised, with an all-new larger bore cylinder, a new piston and a new power valve Crankshaft: new shorter stroke; Cylinder head: the head is also completely new, and has been redesigned to complement the other new components to perfection. Clutch with diaphragm springs: this solution makes the clutch action lighter, more progressive and more controllable, significantly reducing rider fatigue. Both engagement and disengagement have been improved, while the clutch is now capable of transmitting even more torque. To allow for totally custom set up, three different spring preload settings are available, adjustable with a simple mechanical procedure. New graphics and colors for 2022.

 

SOCIAL DISTANCING

 

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

 

GEAR BAG

boykoracing.com

www.slavensracing.com

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

The 1987 Honda CR250R rates as one of my favorite machines ever. It was a superb motocrosser, yet with very little work made for a superb off-road machine. This is a District 37 Enduro with the big mods being a really wicked Acerbis front fender with an extension, Acerbis hand guards, headlight and a larger tank. Paul Thede from Race Tech modified the suspension, which was at the pinnacle of excellence, tweaking it to work better in desert enduros.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag

ENTER NOW