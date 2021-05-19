THE WEEKLY FEED: LAST DOG STANDING PHOTO GALLERY – 2022 BETA 300 XTRAINER

BLAST FROM THE PAST:GAYLON MOSIER WHEELSMITH MAICO

2022 BETA XTRAINER 300

After months of being stuck indoors, the hunger for freedom has never been stronger. A little off road riding outdoors and in contact with nature is just what everyone needs. Beta USA is happy to present the new 2022 300 XTRAINER. The perfect bike for getting back on the trails! The new XTrainer is the link between a play bike and a off road race bike. A versatile all-around model ideal for welcoming younger enthusiasts to the off road riding world, yet also capable of offering more experienced riders enough performance to excite the senses.

Lower seat height of 35.8”

Dry weight of just 216 lbs.

An engine with smooth, manageable power delivery

Oil injection eliminates the need for pre-mixing fuel

Soft compound off road tires

Easy-to-access externally adjustable power valve

Revisions for 2022-

Engine: the engine has been completely revised, with an all-new larger bore cylinder, a new piston and a new power valve Crankshaft: new shorter stroke; Cylinder head: the head is also completely new, and has been redesigned to complement the other new components to perfection. Clutch with diaphragm springs: this solution makes the clutch action lighter, more progressive and more controllable, significantly reducing rider fatigue. Both engagement and disengagement have been improved, while the clutch is now capable of transmitting even more torque. To allow for totally custom set up, three different spring preload settings are available, adjustable with a simple mechanical procedure. New graphics and colors for 2022.

