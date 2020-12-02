THE WEEKLY FEED: KURT CASELLI • EPIC VIDEO FAILS • NEWS • VIEWS • PRODUCTS

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Kurt Caselli

It was just over seven years ago that we lost one of America’s brightest stars in Kurt Caselli. Karel Kramer captured Kurt playing with his friends at Glen Helen, naturally challenging the planet with his gift for conquering the terrain.

KTM and Jonny Walker split after eight seasons

KTM has just announced that their agreement with extreme enduro star Jonny Walker has concluded following a mutual agreement. According to the Austrian manufacturer, a re-structuring within the team, which is linked to the changes in the enduro program over recent seasons, has left them without an option to retain Walker for 2021.

Jonny joined the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team in 2011 and quickly found success with clinching two Erzbergrodeo wins in a row in 2012 and 2013, before stepping up his game and claiming the win at the mighty Red Bull Romaniacs in 2015. Together with another win at the Iron Giant he claimed further victories at Hell’s Gate, the Red Bull 111 Megawatt and The Tough One. Walker has been struggling with injuries the last few seasons and he says that he’s still working on a plan for 2021 that includes Extreme Enduro on both sides of the pond.

 

Rieju enters Dakar Rally
Spanish brand Rieju (formerly GasGas) has announced that they will campaign in the 2021 Dakar Rally. Riders Oriol Mena and Joan Pedrero headline the team along with rookie Marc Clamet, who earned his spot in the Dakar after completing the Andalucia Rally.

 

HONDA INTRODUCES CRF300L BUT…

Unfortunately, we’re not getting the machine yet. It has a new longer stroke 286cc engine, a lighter frame, reduced seat height and a bit more suspension travel. At the power plant they claim 10% more power!

 

This machine was a game changer in both handling, power, starting and overall performance for the hardcore off-roader. This is LR actually riding Tom Webb’s bike for the photos. LR went on to take Top American honors at the ISDE that year and who was his chase rider-? T-webb!

 

Loved these ‘works’ Kawa’s! Especially the plastic cylindrical fork guards- totally on point!

 

BULLET PROOF 2021 Kawasaki Radiator Guards

Bullet Proof Designs’ newest Radiator Guards for the  KX450XC and KX250XC models are machined from solid 6061-T6 billet aluminum in the USA, the lightweight guards mount to the frame for superior strength in frontal, side, and bottom protection of the radiators. The ribbed design epitomizes strength without sacrificing critical airflow and allows the guards to be mounted without unnecessary bracing or brackets that complicate installation. Price: $214.00+

MOOSE RACING GAS CAPS
Moose’s new colored gas caps are made from high quality 6061 T6 machine billet aluminum for  strength and durability. The design ensures a perfect lock to the stock fuel tank. Not only is this a stronger and more secure option than the OEM cap but a high-quality anodization is coated to prevent any fading. Available in black, blue, red, green, and orange. MSRP is listed at $44.95.

GIVING HER A SPRITZ UP

What do you do when your trusty horse needs a beauty shot? Here’s what our own Chris Stangl did with his buddies 2018 KTM 450SX. She was certainly no roach, but cleaned up nicely with new Flo Orange plastic from Acerbis and Throttle Syndicate graphics. They fit in Tubliss tire systems and called this one of the best mods since they could really play with the air pressure to search for more traction- without worrying about flats. N2Dirt had revolved the WP dampers, Moto Hose radiator lines, a Luxon link arm, Funnelweb filter, Torc 1 levers and ODi grips highlighted the new look.

BEFORE

AFTER

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

Cycle News November 25, 1981

Not a bad day in the desert, finished second to TC and just ahead of two total heroes in Dick Burleson and Larry Roeseler.

