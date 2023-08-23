THE WEEKLY FEED: KTM 300XC-W TBI TESTING • TKO HARD ENDURO VID • NEW PRODUCT SPECIAL

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Gary Semic’s using every iota of travel on his works Kawasaki at the 1975 Saddleback Trans-Am. Thanks Mark Kiel for the brilliant photo!

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX: TKO Madness

 

LIVING WITH…2023 KTM 300X-W TBI

By Ryan Koch

We have been spending time on the new 2024 KTM 300XC-W and are learning where this machine shines and where it is…different. With the past generation 300 we knew our way around the machine inside and out and how to tailor it to our liking. The new bike is all new and will take time to figure out what we want to change and how. Here’s what we have found so far.

Pretty much brand new through the chassis and engine, the 300XC-W TBI has a ridiculously smooth powerband, and vastly improved suspension.

 

The new Throttle Body Injection engine is completely different with how this machine makes power over the TPI model. This 300 XC-W TBI has an even smoother and more linear power output and has a very non-aggressive nature. Compared to the XC model, which is a pure fire breather, the XC-W is almost docile feeling almost like a playful trail bike. Is that a bad thing? Absolutely not! The new 300 will lug and make traction where the XC machine snarls hard and spins. The power is predictable and pumps out great bottom end torque. For extreme enduro and technical trail this is superb. After breaking in our machine, we can feel the engine starting to wake up and pull harder once she gets on the pipe. With the electronic power valve, the transfer from the bottom end power all the way to peak pull is extremely smooth and one of the highest quality traits of the new bike. We’re struggling with the ‘new’ gearing, it’s 13/45 and second and third are too tall. We will be trying sprockets to get the bike more up our alley.

 

For the technical rider the 300 XC-W makes perfect power, the clutch is superb, the ergos slim and the brakes are excellent.

 

The new suspension and chassis feel superb. We love how much more ‘hold up’ the fork has, yet still super plush. The shock is also very impressive with total tools free adjustability. The two mate well together and the front and rear end feel balanced where in years past this was not the case. Gone are the adjustable steering stops, a they are now a welded in steering stop with a sufficient turning radius.

 

On the trail you’ll rip out a huge smile! Our one gripe is gearing, it’s tall (13-45) and we plan on going to a 48-tooth rear sprocket to close up the gaps in second and third gear.

 

Some of the miscellaneous bits this year that are vastly improved are the handguards. For a flag style shield, it’s excellent. The airbox has much more room and visibility to ensure proper filter sealing but does use a new filter so you can’t use your old filters. Up front the LED headlight is a huge plus over the candlestick of the past models. The stock skid plate is improved providing much more frame protection on the sides. As always, we love how quiet the machine comes but we need a spark arrestor for much of our riding. We love that KTM kept the oil injection on the XC-W models. For long rides it’s nice to refuel easily and the oil injection keeps the powervalve and exhaust tract much cleaner since there is much less unburnt oil resulting in carbon buildup.

 

SHOT OF THE WEEK

Kyle Redmond and his SRT HQV 350 leading Cody Webb and his Factory KTM at the 2018 Prescott EnduroCross. Cody went on to win, Kyle finished 4th. Photo by the Wolfster.

 

In today’s world of fuel injection and in-tank fuel pumps, having a fuel pressure gauge and tester is the best way to diagnose mechanical issues. The first thing to test when diagnosing poor running conditions is the fuel delivery. Is there enough Fuel flowing, and at what pressure? The Nihilo Fuel Pressure Tester makes easy work of this process by using OEM quick connectors, simply disconnect the fuel line and insert the tester in line, you will immediately be able to determine if fuel pressure is adequate or if there is an issue. Modern Fuel Injected motorcycles are known for fuel pump issues, and without this tool you could waste hours trying to figure out what is wrong with your bike. Price:$199.99

 

nihiloconcepts

Seat Concepts partners with ZULZ in support of ISDE Team USA racing efforts

Seat Concepts announced an exciting partnership with ZULZ, creators of high-quality, active lifestyle bags and luggage, who recently launched a special edition luggage set designed exclusively to support Team USA race teams for the 2023 International Six Days Enduro (ISDE). The set includes the ZULZ PIVOT backpack and PRIMETIME carry-on that includes the Official AMA ISDE event logo. These Team USA Special Edition luggage sets are available for pre-sale now, with pieces scheduled to ship by September 1. Proceeds generated before the events will be donated to the teams, so fans are encouraged to pre-order now to guarantee delivery and help build the ZULZ donation to the teams.

 

Show your support, and help fund American’s MXoN and ISDE racing efforts by ordering today at www.zulzbagco.com

MOOSE RACING/ALPINESTAR TECH 7  BOOT

Moose Racing is proud to announce our partnership with protection industry leader, Alpinestars, to bring you the all new Tech 7 and Tech 7s tailored with Moose Racing branding. Equipped with the proven protection technology tried and trusted by the pro’s, the Alpinestars/Moose Racing Tech 7/s delivers top tier protection with branding loved by off-road enthusiasts.

 

STAB HERE!

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

I’ve always loved this shot from a desert enduro in 1980. I was racing for Andy Kolbe on a Can-Am 400. She was a torque monger and was very tractable in tight, rough terrain. I had fit on a YZ250 front fork and wheel assembly. Back then I was a Scott boot guy, but in the next 2 years I had perfect ankles and needed 3 knee surgeries!

