THE WEEKLY FEED: KTM 300XC-W TBI TESTING • TKO HARD ENDURO VID • NEW PRODUCT SPECIAL

Gary Semic’s using every iota of travel on his works Kawasaki at the 1975 Saddleback Trans-Am. Thanks Mark Kiel for the brilliant photo!

LIVING WITH…2023 KTM 300X-W TBI

By Ryan Koch

We have been spending time on the new 2024 KTM 300XC-W and are learning where this machine shines and where it is…different. With the past generation 300 we knew our way around the machine inside and out and how to tailor it to our liking. The new bike is all new and will take time to figure out what we want to change and how. Here’s what we have found so far.

The new Throttle Body Injection engine is completely different with how this machine makes power over the TPI model. This 300 XC-W TBI has an even smoother and more linear power output and has a very non-aggressive nature. Compared to the XC model, which is a pure fire breather, the XC-W is almost docile feeling almost like a playful trail bike. Is that a bad thing? Absolutely not! The new 300 will lug and make traction where the XC machine snarls hard and spins. The power is predictable and pumps out great bottom end torque. For extreme enduro and technical trail this is superb. After breaking in our machine, we can feel the engine starting to wake up and pull harder once she gets on the pipe. With the electronic power valve, the transfer from the bottom end power all the way to peak pull is extremely smooth and one of the highest quality traits of the new bike. We’re struggling with the ‘new’ gearing, it’s 13/45 and second and third are too tall. We will be trying sprockets to get the bike more up our alley.

The new suspension and chassis feel superb. We love how much more ‘hold up’ the fork has, yet still super plush. The shock is also very impressive with total tools free adjustability. The two mate well together and the front and rear end feel balanced where in years past this was not the case. Gone are the adjustable steering stops, a they are now a welded in steering stop with a sufficient turning radius.

Some of the miscellaneous bits this year that are vastly improved are the handguards. For a flag style shield, it’s excellent. The airbox has much more room and visibility to ensure proper filter sealing but does use a new filter so you can’t use your old filters. Up front the LED headlight is a huge plus over the candlestick of the past models. The stock skid plate is improved providing much more frame protection on the sides. As always, we love how quiet the machine comes but we need a spark arrestor for much of our riding. We love that KTM kept the oil injection on the XC-W models. For long rides it’s nice to refuel easily and the oil injection keeps the powervalve and exhaust tract much cleaner since there is much less unburnt oil resulting in carbon buildup.

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

I’ve always loved this shot from a desert enduro in 1980. I was racing for Andy Kolbe on a Can-Am 400. She was a torque monger and was very tractable in tight, rough terrain. I had fit on a YZ250 front fork and wheel assembly. Back then I was a Scott boot guy, but in the next 2 years I had perfect ankles and needed 3 knee surgeries!