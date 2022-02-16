THE WEEKLY FEED: KTM 150 XCW MODS • EXTREME VIDEO

BLAST FROM THE PAST

JOSEP GARCIA TO RACE OPENING THREE ROUNDS OF 2022 AMA GNCC SERIES

After showing incredible speed throughout the 2021 season on his way to claiming both the Enduro2 world title and the overall win at the International Six Days Enduro, Josep Garcia will take on a new challenge early in 2022 as he contests the first three rounds of the prestigious GNCC series.

It has been a lifelong dream of the talented Spaniard to race the tough cross-country series and pit his talents against some of the best offroad riders in North America. And with the EnduroGP World Championship starting later this year in May, the opportunity has finally come for the 25-year-old to make that dream a reality.

With their mass starts and three-hour duration, GNCC races are very different to the special test format of the EnduroGP World Championship. However, Garcia has shown in the past, including his two years contesting the WESS World Championship, that he’s more than capable of adapting his riding to unfamiliar conditions and challenges.

The 2021 E2 champion is set to compete at the Big Buck in South Carolina, the Wild Boar in Florida, and the General in Georgia – three very different races that will offer a variety of terrain and conditions ranging from tight woods, to open fields, and sand tracks. Maintaining a strong, but solid pace over the often-degrading course for the full three hours is key to a top result.

HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES AND ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK RENEW SUCCESSFUL PARTNERSHIP

THE NEW AGREEMENT SEES ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING CONTINUE WITH SUPERCROSS, MOTOCROSS, AND OFF-ROAD RACING ACTIVITIES IN NORTH AMERICA THROUGH 2023

GIRROIR TOPS SOUTH OF BORDER SPRINT ENDURO

Coastal Racing GasGas’ Johnny Girroir and AmPro Yamaha’s Layne Michael split wins at this weekend’s two-day South of the Border US Sprint Enduro in Hamer, South Carolina, with Girroir taking the overall victory on combined elapsed time. Girroir won Saturday’s event, beating Michael by 17 seconds, while Michael took Sunday’s win over Girroir by a narrow two seconds in a nail-biter that came down the final test.

After dealing with cold temperatures and snow at the series opener, round two at South of the Border featured beautiful weather, with temperatures reaching the 70’s on Saturday and in the mid-50s on Sunday. Three hundred riders (221 adult and 79 youth riders) enjoyed excellent conditions on both days. The event also doubled as an ISDE Qualifier, with 21 Letter of Intent (LOI) riders signed up.

Pro2 rider Cody Barnes wedged his way between the top two pros by winning the final cross test of the day outright on his Phoenix Honda, in addition to winning all six tests in the Pro 2 division. FMF/KTM’s Josh Toth won the final enduro test on Saturday and came away with fourth overall (third Pro rider) for the weekend, despite a huge mistake in the first test on Saturday that cost him considerable time.

The South of the Border race also doubled as an ISDE Qualifier, with 21 Letter of Intent (LOI) riders signed up. Seven-Sixty Husqvarna’s Thorn Devlin topped all of the LOI riders and finished second in the Pro 2 division with a fifth overall finish.

OVERALL RESULTS

Johnny Girroir (GG) Layne Michael (Yam) Cody Barnes (Hon) Josh Toth (KTM) Thorn Devlin (Hsq) Liam Draper (KTM) Mike Witkowski (Yam) Mason Semmens (KTM) Angus Riordan (KTM) Bubz Tasha (KTM)

A QUICK PEEK AT TOMMY NORTON’S KTM 150XCW

Our own Mr. Know it all received an e-mail from Tommy Norton, considered one for the best small bore off-road racers from the rear 80s & 90s. He won the Blackwater 100 on a 125 in 1990! The New Englander was tough, technically advanced in his skills, no doubt accelerated but the tough terrain he learned to ride on. We’re hoping to get more from Tommy in the near future.

Mr Know it All,

Please forward this to Tom Webb as the email I have for him does not seem to work.

New 22 150 just finished. Sicass kit, TSP head and ECU flash (5 HP!) https://sbmotoperformance.com/, C Cycle KYB kit up front and Kreft shock body with revalve, Slavens single throttle cable, Hot grips, Polisport plastics, IRC rubber, plus all the guards. Going back to a smoker been on 4 strokes since 2006. Cliff’s Cycle (http://www.cliffscycles.com/) was instrumental at putting this project together.

Hope all is well.

Tommy

