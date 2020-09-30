THE WEEKLY FEED: JOHNNY O’ • EXTREME ENDURO • VIDEO CHAOS

BLAST FROM THE PAST: JOHNNY O’

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Graham Jarvis has secured yet another extreme enduro victory, this time topping the 2020 edition of Sea to Sky. Delivering a winning performance on the final day’s Mountain Race, Graham notched up his sixth victory at the Turkish event. Graham’s teammate Billy Bolt dominated the event’s first three races, but a navigational error on the final day relegated him to third overall.

Going into Saturday’s Mountain Race, Graham was lying third overall, a minute down on second place and close to four minutes down on his teammate Bolt in first. In typical Jarvis style, the Brit kept his nerve and maintained a strong pace throughout the 55-kilometre course. Making no mistakes, the extreme enduro expert crested the final hill in first place and with enough of an advantage over his rivals to claim the overall win. Wade Young took his Sherco to a second place finish, capitalizing on Bolt’s navigational error.

Overall Results – 2020 Sea to Sky, Kemer, Turkey

1. Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna) 4:48:37

2. Wade Young (Sherco) 4:51:12

3. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 4:52:12

4. Mario Roman (Sherco) 4:56:23

5. Teodor Kabakchiev (KTM) 5:14:59

