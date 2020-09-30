THE WEEKLY FEED: JOHNNY O’ • EXTREME ENDURO • VIDEO CHAOS

BLAST FROM THE PAST: JOHNNY O’

 

Thank you Dean Bradley- wicked shot and succinct verbiage cuts to the chase.

 

NEWS

 

SEA TO SKY- Graham Jarvis AGAIN!!!!!!

6-Time Sea to Sky winner Graham Jarvis

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Graham Jarvis has secured yet another extreme enduro victory, this time topping the 2020 edition of Sea to Sky. Delivering a winning performance on the final day’s Mountain Race, Graham notched up his sixth victory at the Turkish event. Graham’s teammate Billy Bolt dominated the event’s first three races, but a navigational error on the final day relegated him to third overall.

Billy Bolt had things under control until a navigational error pushed him back to third.

Going into Saturday’s Mountain Race, Graham was lying third overall, a minute down on second place and close to four minutes down on his teammate Bolt in first. In typical Jarvis style, the Brit kept his nerve and maintained a strong pace throughout the 55-kilometre course. Making no mistakes, the extreme enduro expert crested the final hill in first place and with enough of an advantage over his rivals to claim the overall win. Wade Young took his Sherco to a second place finish, capitalizing on Bolt’s navigational error.

Wade Young was glad to get out of South Africa and start racing. He was strong and finished in second place.

Overall Results – 2020 Sea to Sky, Kemer, Turkey

1. Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna) 4:48:37
2. Wade Young (Sherco) 4:51:12
3. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 4:52:12
4. Mario Roman (Sherco) 4:56:23
5. Teodor Kabakchiev (KTM) 5:14:59

 

SOCIAL DISTANCING

 

 

Quinn Cody wins the Hooligan class at the Idaho National Hare and Hound.

 

 

 

GEAR BAG

Polisport’s sprocket protector is a highly durable and resistant performance part, that will give you the perfect protection. This part, made by mold injection, has an open design to keep the mud out of the sprocket. It also provides protection to the ignition cover area and is easy to install and remove for cleaning.  It will be available for Yamaha, Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM and Suzuki models.

https://www.polisport.com/en/off-road_501.html

 

Pro Circuit’s 2013-2020 Honda CRF110F  shift levers are CNC-machined from aircraft quality billet aluminum for strength and anodized for durability. It comes with stainless steel spring hardware that resists corrosion and the free-folding, knurled tip design helps prevent dirt from clogging. It’s also slightly longer than the OEM shifter to benefit adults, and is a perfect upgrade for someone looking to replace an older shift lever or to add a factory look to their mini moto machine. $99.95

www.procircuit.com 

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

1995 Virginia City Grand Prix. A big weather system came in and dumped, making the circuit very tough. This was the first time I had been there, and luckily Hylton Beattie who was a very good racer in his day and now worked for FMF, pitted for me. Keeping the bike running, new goggles and gas were crucial and he played a big part in me getting through the brutal event. I did well, but remember who won- my buddy Danny Hamel.
