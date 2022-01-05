THE WEEKLY FEED: JOHN HATELY ON A 501 MAICO • DAKAR VIDEO RECAPS • WHEELIE INTO A NEW YEAR!

BLAST FROM THE PAST: JOHN HATELY

Retired stuntman and National Pro dirt track and road racer John Hateley gained regional fame in the early 1970s for racing a 250cc four-stroke Triumph in the pro class at local MX races and for finishing second in the packed expert class at the famed Hopetown Grand Prix on the same bike. That was an amazing finish for a pushrod four-stroke against two-strokes. Only Penton (KTM) ISDE star Carl Cranke finished ahead of him. Ironically, this photo from the 1973 Ascot Park daytime TT race was the first time that a rider won a Pro TT at Ascot racing a two-stroke against the established four-strokes! The bike is a Maico 501 special built by IMS owner CH Wheat. The bike features Dunlop K70 tires – popular in dirt track at the time — though they were street tires. The bike also has disc brakes front and rear. Disc brakes were seen on some Rokon machines in the early to mid 1970s, but were rarely seen on two-stroke motocross machinery at the time. TT races have both right and left turns and usually a jump. The Ascot TT layout joined the quarter and half mile ovals and added a single large jump. This photo shows Hateley making the transition from the quarter mile onto the half mile. During his dirt track career Hateley was considered a TT specialist with two national TT wins to his credit. He raced speedway, desert, SCORE Baja and motocross in addition to dirt track and road racing. As a stuntman he is best known for the stunt riding in the feature film Time Rider and for the riding in the TV series Street Hawk.

SUPER HUNKY IS FINE AND DANDY

We got a Voice Mail from the Hunk concerning the fact that some of his fans had thought that he had passed away based on something they read in Dirt Bike. It came from a readers question to Mr. Know it all lamenting all of the old Dirt Bike times where he mentioned that “Super Hunky was his neighbor before he kicked off”. Bad choice of words, as he no doubt meant that he kicked off to new hunting grounds- work wise. Anyway, a big fat sorry Rick!

TM Designworks Rear Brake and Caliper Guard

TM Designworks is redefining rear disc guard protection with the Rear Disc Protector Kit. Complete with a heat treated Billet 6061 Alloy backing plate, Caliper Guard, and Disc Guard, superior strength and stylish looks stand out. Return Memory Plastic absorbs the impact keeping the disc safe while air slots offer better rotor cooling and reduces weight. Rail ruts and bash through rocks with ease knowing TM Designworks has you protected. Available for most make and model bikes, the Rear Disc Guard Protector Kit is a necessary upgrade for any bike. $174.95

www.tmdesignworks.com

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

The year- 2010. The machine- Husaberg FE570. This machine was an exercise in design with a 70-degree inclined engine. The slanted design allowed for a short intake tract into the fuel-injection. At 565cc, the machine made incredible bottom to mid power, had little vibration and felt lighter than its hefty 250 plus pounds. The unique engine configuration raised and centralized the center of gravity of the bike by placing the heavier spinning parts near the center of the bike. In 2010 it just edged over the $10,000 price point. I loved this bike, this shot was taken by Adam Booth while we were testing at Kyle Redmond’s place. There was one drawback, every once in a while it would flame out-usually when carrying a tall gear and lugging. Once she yorked, it would virtually stop and the pilot (me) would get tossed over the bars and eat a dirt omelet.