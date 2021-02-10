THE WEEKLY FEED: JOHN DESOTO OSSA MOUNTED • DESERT RACING • VIDEO STUNNERS

BLAST FROM THE PAST: JOHN DESOTO ‘OSSA’

John “The Flyin’ Hawaiian” Desoto was an early pioneer of American motocross and a favorite of the blossoming dirt bike world. He came to Southern California from Hawaii and worked his way from shop rides to full factory support. He raced for CZ through the early ’70s and was always battling for Top American in the Trans-AMA and Inter-AM motocross series. He represented the United States in the Motocross des Nations along with Mike Hartwig and Jim Pomeroy in 1973. John raced early Kawasaki prototypes, helping to develop the KX line and was a factory Suzuki racer for a brief period. DeSoto retired from professional motocross racing in 1975. This photo comes from Mark Kiel’s awesome collection and shows John racing an Ossa Phantom at the 1974 Saddleback Trans-Am.

NATIONAL H&H: TEXAS HOLDS THE LONE STAR

The AMA Hare & Hound National Championship Series traveled to Texas for the Lone Star National put on by the Lubbock Trail Riders. Beta’s Joe Wasson and Zane Roberts went one-two in the event, a race where 3 Bros./Hatch Racing’s Dalton Shirey crashed out of contention on the start. One of the heroes of the day was Russell Bobbitt, a five-time National Enduro champ who was racing his first ever H&H National.

Photos by Mark Kariya

Mitas TERRA FORCE-R selected for the 2021 KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S

GEAR BAG

KLIM’S NEW ‘EDGE’ GOGGLE

The Edge is an exciting addition to KLIM’s lineup of dirt bike goggles, loaded with premium features including a huge field of view, great comfort, and magnetic + quick release lens replacement.

To achieve maximum field of view, the Edge uses a fameless design where low profile magnets guide the lens into place while a slide lock secures it – this makes the lens area as broad as possible while fitting inside a helmet. Further, the injection-molded lens is almost perfectly optically correct, avoiding distortions found in other lens types. Anti-fog coating, perimeter frame vents and the large internal air volume all combat fogging, which is great for extreme enduro riders and warm, humid conditions.

With an ANSI Z87.1 impact safety rating, the anti-scratch Edge lens also stands up to trail debris and roost on the track far better than “sheet” type lenses found in other goggles. The magnetic + slide lock retention system makes for quick lens swaps in changing light conditions.

Price: $139.99

www.klim.com

