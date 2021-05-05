THE WEEKLY FEED: INDIAN DUNES BITD• IOWAN HARD ENDURO • MUST SEE VIDEOS

BLAST FROM THE PAST: THE DUNES!

From the library of Mark Kiel, three Bultaco’s sandwiched by two Maico’s. Mike’s Racing Center’s Billy Payne leads, Joe Root on his Analube Bultaco is second, Ron Haase is third on his Cycle Parts Bultaco.  Dave Haugh racing for Steve’s Bultaco is in the slipstream and Randy Berkeley rounds out the five-some on his Mike’s Racing Maico. This is Indian Dunes, 1975 and the Shadow Glen course.

 

NEWSWORTHY

This Trystan Hart overcame a horrible Hot Lap where he got stuck and finished 9th. The Canadian rider had his work cut out for him coming from the second row but he rallied his KTM 300 XC-W TPI through the dry and dusty terrain to come away with the race-one victory after time adjustment. 
IOWAN HARD ENDURO: TRYSTAN HART TAKES THE WIN

photos by mjsmotophotos

The Iowan Hard Enduro made its debut on the Kenda AMA Extreme Off-Road series calendar. FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Trystan Hart topped the Championship on Sunday with a consistent pair of 1-2 finishes.
Moto one’s one loop course would see the top riders finishing in under 30 minutes. (Most hard enduros have motos of 60 minutes or more) This didn’t suit the riding styles of Cody Webb. He battled back but ultimately finished behind KTM’s Hart.
The event saw the first setback for FactoryONE Sherco’s Cody Webb as he had to settle for a P2 behind Hart. With a race format consisting of a hot lap and two separate motos for the pro racers, Husqvarna’s Haaker remained consistently up front throughout the day. The reigning AMA EnduroCross Champion earned himself a front-row start for the first race following a strong third-place finish in the hot lap session. 
Colton Haaker rode smart, dabbled up front and finally took home third overall.
In the final race Haaker put on one last charge to ultimately fight his way back into podium contention late in the race, finishing third in the race and third overall for the day. Taylor Robert had a solid day as well, finishing just off the overall podium in fourth with 2-4 scores for the day.
This was Trystan Hart (center) the winner, Cody Webb (left) was second and on the left Colton Haaker took third.

Thank you for your patience as we tried to find a safe way to run our 2021 ride and then sticking with us through the pandemic as we had to postpone the event to 2022. With the positive effects of the vaccines and social distancing we can now set a tentative date of February 27th 2022 for the next Soboba Trail Ride and future events.

https://www.sobobarides.biz/

SOCIAL DISTANCING

The Kent, Rolf, Malcolm, LR, Mitch, Brad and DB headliners for Team Husqvarna 1974

VIDEO JUKEBOX

 

 

Get up close and personal with some of the best Off-Road racers in the world as the JCR/Honda team spends the day play riding in the Deserts of Southern California. Creative camera angles, close proximity drones, high-speed follow shots and beautiful cinematography will have you on the edge of your seat and ready to go ride. Featuring JCR/Honda Off-Road Racers Johnny Campbell, Ricky Brabec, Preston Campbell, Kendall Norman, and Tarah Gieger.

 

GEAR BAG

Prop Circuit’s piston kits are manufactured by JE Pistons to our exact specifications and are forged from high-quality aerospace aluminum alloy using advanced CNC-machined equipment. The result is a significant gain in low-end torque and high-RPM performance. The High-Compression Piston Kit is designed for superior performance in either stock or modified engines and is an essential race item that every 2021 CRF450R rider should line up to the gate with. Price: $399.95

www.procircuit.com

GIANT LOOP FANDANGO TANK BAG

Redesigned for 2021 with an emphasis on increasing waterproofness, the new Fandango maintains its many rider friendly features, including a low-profile shape that stays out of the way, a pliable yet rugged structure, quick, easy access to fuel fills—plus an additional two liters of packable space versus its smaller cousin, the Diablo Tank Bag. The redesigned 2021 Fandango Tank Bag is a sleek, bulletproof, waterproof, adventure-ready tank bag for those who want to ride fast and far with zero distractions.

https://www.giantloopmoto.com/product/fandango-tank-bag/

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

Team Kolbe Can-Am. Tecate, 1979. Pete Smith, T-Dub and Crash Cano take on the 500-miler.

 

 

