THE WEEKLY FEED: INDIAN DUNES BITD• IOWAN HARD ENDURO • MUST SEE VIDEOS

IOWAN HARD ENDURO: TRYSTAN HART TAKES THE WIN

The Iowan Hard Enduro made its debut on the Kenda AMA Extreme Off-Road series calendar. FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Trystan Hart topped the Championship on Sunday with a consistent pair of 1-2 finishes.

The event saw the first setback for FactoryONE Sherco’s Cody Webb as he had to settle for a P2 behind Hart. With a race format consisting of a hot lap and two separate motos for the pro racers, Husqvarna’s Haaker remained consistently up front throughout the day. The reigning AMA EnduroCross Champion earned himself a front-row start for the first race following a strong third-place finish in the hot lap session.

In the final race Haaker put on one last charge to ultimately fight his way back into podium contention late in the race, finishing third in the race and third overall for the day. Taylor Robert had a solid day as well, finishing just off the overall podium in fourth with 2-4 scores for the day.

Get up close and personal with some of the best Off-Road racers in the world as the JCR/Honda team spends the day play riding in the Deserts of Southern California. Creative camera angles, close proximity drones, high-speed follow shots and beautiful cinematography will have you on the edge of your seat and ready to go ride. Featuring JCR/Honda Off-Road Racers Johnny Campbell, Ricky Brabec, Preston Campbell, Kendall Norman, and Tarah Gieger.

GIANT LOOP FANDANGO TANK BAG

Redesigned for 2021 with an emphasis on increasing waterproofness, the new Fandango maintains its many rider friendly features, including a low-profile shape that stays out of the way, a pliable yet rugged structure, quick, easy access to fuel fills—plus an additional two liters of packable space versus its smaller cousin, the Diablo Tank Bag. The redesigned 2021 Fandango Tank Bag is a sleek, bulletproof, waterproof, adventure-ready tank bag for those who want to ride fast and far with zero distractions.

Team Kolbe Can-Am. Tecate, 1979. Pete Smith, T-Dub and Crash Cano take on the 500-miler.