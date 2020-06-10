THE WEEKLY FEED: INDIAN DUNES BITD•RACING IS BACK•VIDEO MAGIC

BLAST FROM THE PAST: INDIAN DUNES

Mark Kiel captured this classic ‘Dunes’ shot from around 1975. In his words “Love this shot from Indian Dunes Shadow Glen of the 500 experts with Mike’s Racing Center’s Maico mounted Billy Payne leading Analube Bultaco’s Joe Root followed by long time good friend Bultaco mounted Ronnie Haase sporting our shop jersey “Cycle Parts Santa Monica, with Steve’s Bultaco’s Dave Haugh and Mike’s Racing Center’s Maico mounted Randy Berkeley in hot pursuit.”

This Pic and many others of Mark’s  are available for purchase “for just 99 cents” at the following link. Check it out.

https://markkiel.smugmug.com

 

NEWS

Big Bear Trail Riders Motorcycle Club is proud to announce registration is now open for the 26th Annual Big Bear Run AMA National Dual Sport and Adventure Bike Ride to be held on June 27, 2020.
Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic our event will be shortened to one day with the banquet to be held outside at the Big Bear Convention Center.
The ride was basically cancelled but there were so many Riders calling  and wanting to get out and stretch their Dual Sport legs, BBTR decided to put on a one day event on short notice. Since the event is very soon, they have not collected much SWAG to give away at the banquet and they need everyone who wants to ride to commit and register as soon as possible.
Below is the link to the Big Bear Run registration page and entry form. In addition to the usual entry form and liability waiver, we need all riders and guest that will attend to print, sign and bring with you to turn in at the registration table our COVID-19 Warning and Release of Liability. The link for this form is on the Big Bear Run Registration web page.
Click on the following link for more information and to register for the 2020 Big Bear Run AMA National Dual Sport and Adventure Bike Ride:

 

 

NEPG – Round 2:

Location: Greensboro, Georgia

The National Enduro series finally started back up after a four month layoff due to the Covid virus. It was Beta factory rider Cody Barnes that came out on top of the heavy-contested Pro2 class. Teammate Thorn Devlin finished a very respectable 6th in the Pro class. Devlin continues to find his stride in the class becoming more comfortable on his 300 RR.
Beta’s Cody Barnes took the win at the Cherokee National Enduro in the Pro 2 class.
Thorn Devlin, Beta 300RR mounted finished sixth in the Pro division.  Photo Kenny King

 

SOCIAL DISTANCING

 

Donnie Emler and Marty Smith proved to be an important team in the growth of the motocross arena.

 

 

Of note here, Kurt Hough was an absolute animal in the Michigan sand. He dominated events that were loose, sandy, whooped out and tight.

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

 

 

 

 

GEAR BAG

Pro Circuit throttle tubes for the 2019-2020 CRF110F, 2010-2020 KLX110 and 2008-2020 KLX140 are CNC-machined from aircraft quality aluminum and are much stronger than the OEM plastic material. Pro Circuit also added a Teflon coating which will help to ensure a smoother twist of the throttle. Slide a Pro Circuit throttle tube on your new CRF/KLX model and twist the throttle with ease during your next pit bike ride. Pro Circuit. We Race.

www.procircuit.com

 

Precision Concepts Spring Conversion Kit for WP and Showa TAC/SFF forks

Tired of dealing with fork pumps and an extra variable in suspension performance? Precision Concepts is here to help! Their Spring Conversion Kit transforms WP AER and Showa TAC/SFF Forks into traditional coil spring forks at a fraction of the cost of new forks. Using all high quality internals, the kit is designed to give you more consistent fork performance, better reliability, and overall a better feel on the track and trails. $699.00+

precisionconceptsracing.com.

 

SLAVENS RACING: FULL WRAP HAND GUARDS

www.slavensracing.com

 

HOW-TO: Slavens Racing on Handguard install tips

 

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

Back in the early 90s KTM was trying to get their act together in the four stroke arena. Once we got them started (this was hit and miss, and to be honest quite painful) the machine performed quite well. I had trouble riding them off-road, being a short shift guy the LC4 would hiccup and flameout with a fervor, and always at the most inopportune times. I always gravitated back to the 2-strokes which were gaining big Mo right at that time.
