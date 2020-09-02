THE WEEKLY FEED: ICONIC MOTO- RYAN DUNGEY HAND SHIFT• NEW BETA’S• GREAT VIDS

ICONIC MOTO PHOTOS: RYAN DUNGEY’S HANDSHIFT

NEVADA 200 TRAIL RIDE ENTRIES ALMOST SOLD OUT

The Nevada 200 was sold out, got rescheduled due to Covid-19 and is back on October 9-11. It is one of the best organized trail rides that we have been on, with superb single track, mountains, high desert, slow speed technical and higher-speed big guacamole stuff! There are now a limited amount of entries available. Dirt Bike will be there, make the effort it’s worth the price of admission.

BETA 2021 EVO MODELS

Following a path of continuous improvement and fine-tuning, the 2021 EVO has been updated with various modifications resulting in even better performance and ease of use. Beta technicians worked along side factory riders James Dabill, Benoit Bincaz, Matteo Grattarola, and Luca Petrella to keep development activity going.

The 2-stroke version is available in the following sizes: 125, 200, 250, 300, and 300 SS. “SS” stands for “Super Smooth”. Additional weight on the flywheel has increased inertia and other small measures have made this version more manageable at medium-low revs than the Standard version, but the SS maintains the Standard version’s racing nature at higher revs. This makes the SS extremely easy and entertaining to ride.

The 4-stroke EVO returns for 2021, which combines performance and manageability in a quiet smooth package.

With a completely renewed look, the 2021 EVO looks more modern and aggressive. Breaking down the technical improvements, technicians improved the suspension settings in both the front fork and rear shock. For the fork, updated internal valving provides a more balanced feel while also providing more plushness over the small rollers. In addition, the shock valving has also been revised to work in conjunction with the new front fork settings.



Carburetion has been revised on all 2-stroke and 4-stroke versions, including the 300 SS, thus ensuring better Rideability in all conditions. Consequently, the ignition mapping has also been improved, resulting in a more linear and predictable throttle response.

The first shipments are scheduled for late October. Riders are encouraged to reach out to their local Beta dealer and leave a deposit to insure delivery as the first productions generally sell out swiftly.

125 EVO 2 – Stroke- $7199

200 EVO 2 – Stroke-$7399

250 EVO 2 – Stroke-$7799

300 EVO 2 – Stroke-$7999

300 SS EVO 2 – Stroke-$7999

300 EVO 4 – Stroke-$7999

plus $329.00 destination fee. Not included are professional dealer setup, taxes, license, or other required fees.

POLISPORT CLUTCH & IGNITION COVER PROTECTORS’ KIT

Clutch & Ignition Cover Protectors are designed to protect your ignition and clutch based on the premise that the part will absorb impacts and abrasion. Polisport is now releasing a kit that includes both. It will be available for Kawasaki, Honda, GasGas, KTM, Sherco, Husqvarna, and Beta models, and are available in brand colors.

WE MAKE PERFORMANCE PLASTICS

TT-R110 Top Clamp and Bar Mount

Designed to suit the taller rider, the Pro Circuit top clamp and bar mount helps create more legroom by raising the handlebars. It’s the perfect solution to prevent knees from smacking the bars, and it will also make your TT-R110’s front end longer. The clamp has full adjustability with different bar mount configurations, so you are able to personalize fitment as well. The clamp and bar mount are CNC-machined out of aluminum and then anodized blue and black for a factory look.

TT-R110 Throttle Tube

Pro Circuit throttle tubes are CNC-machined out of aluminum, and are Teflon coated on the inside to reduce friction which gives you a smoother twist of the throttle.

TT-R110 Engine Plug Kit

Engine plug kits are machined from aircraft-grade aluminum, anodized blue and hand polished for a true works look.

