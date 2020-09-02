THE WEEKLY FEED: ICONIC MOTO- RYAN DUNGEY HAND SHIFT• NEW BETA’S• GREAT VIDS

ICONIC MOTO PHOTOS: RYAN DUNGEY’S HANDSHIFT

Ryan Dungey  wasn’t planning on racing the inaugural MEC in 2012.  He had just split with Suzuki, and had signed with Red Bull KTM. He hadn’t had a ton of time on the new scoot but a last-minute decision to race still turned out positive as Dungey finished in a runner up slot. The night was not without drama though when he kissed a tough block and bent his shifter. Over a good sized jump he reached down and shifted his KTM by hand. Using just second gear he tallied a third place in Moto one.

NEWS

NEVADA 200 TRAIL RIDE ENTRIES ALMOST SOLD OUT

The Nevada 200 was sold out, got rescheduled due to Covid-19 and is back on October 9-11. It is one of the best organized trail rides that we have been on, with superb single track, mountains, high desert, slow speed technical and higher-speed big guacamole stuff! There are now a limited amount of entries available. Dirt Bike will be there, make the effort it’s worth the price of admission.

www.harden-offroad.com or call 951-491-1819.

 

BETA 2021 EVO MODELS

Following a path of continuous improvement and fine-tuning, the 2021 EVO has been updated with various modifications resulting in even better performance and ease of use. Beta technicians worked along side factory riders James Dabill, Benoit Bincaz, Matteo Grattarola, and Luca Petrella to keep development activity going.
The 2-stroke version is available in the following sizes: 125, 200, 250, 300, and 300 SS. “SS” stands for “Super Smooth”. Additional weight on the flywheel has increased inertia and other small measures have made this version more manageable at medium-low revs than the Standard version, but the SS maintains the Standard version’s racing nature at higher revs. This makes the SS extremely easy and entertaining to ride.
The 4-stroke EVO returns for 2021, which combines performance and manageability in a quiet smooth package.
CHASSIS
With a completely renewed look, the 2021 EVO looks more modern and aggressive. Breaking down the technical improvements, technicians improved the suspension settings in both the front fork and rear shock. For the fork, updated internal valving provides a more balanced feel while also providing more plushness over the small rollers. In addition, the shock valving has also been revised to work in conjunction with the new front fork settings.
ENGINE
Carburetion has been revised on all 2-stroke and 4-stroke versions, including the 300 SS, thus ensuring better Rideability in all conditions. Consequently, the ignition mapping has also been improved, resulting in a more linear and predictable throttle response.

The first shipments are scheduled for late October. Riders are encouraged to reach out to their local Beta dealer and leave a deposit to insure delivery as the first productions generally sell out swiftly.

125 EVO 2 – Stroke- $7199
200 EVO 2 – Stroke-$7399
250 EVO 2 – Stroke-$7799
300 EVO 2 – Stroke-$7999
300 SS EVO 2 – Stroke-$7999
300 EVO 4 – Stroke-$7999
plus $329.00 destination fee.
Not included are professional dealer setup, taxes, license, or other required fees.
Log onto www.betausa.com for more information and to locate a dealer near you.

SOCIAL DISTANCING

 

Doug Henry and the machine that changed racing- the Yamaha YZ400

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

 

 

 

HITS AND MISSES-THE RIBI QUADRILATERAL LINKAGE FORK

Roger DeCoster certainly has a bevy of accomplishments on his resume but redefining the suspension world isn’t one of them. DeCoster raced the 500 World Motocross Championships for Team Suzuki and Team Honda in 1980 with a set of Ribi Quadrilateral linkage forks. While the fork looks obese, it was actually lighter than a conventional unit. The advantage to the system was that there is little stiction as the fork design, unlike a standard fork where the tubes react to impacts by bowing backwards, the Ribi fork rolled over obstacles and hacky terrain. There were several drawbacks, when the front brake was used the fork would stiffen and rise and ultimately Honda shelved the design because of its complexity and cost.

GEAR BAG

POLISPORT CLUTCH & IGNITION COVER PROTECTORS’ KIT

Clutch & Ignition Cover Protectors  are designed to protect your ignition and clutch based on the premise that the part will absorb impacts and abrasion. Polisport is now releasing a kit that includes both. It will be available for Kawasaki, Honda, GasGas, KTM, Sherco, Husqvarna, and Beta models, and are available in  brand colors.

WE MAKE PERFORMANCE PLASTICS

www.polisport.com 

 

TT-R110 Top Clamp and Bar Mount

Designed to suit the taller rider, the Pro Circuit top clamp and bar mount helps create more legroom by raising the handlebars. It’s the perfect solution to prevent knees from smacking the bars, and it will also make your TT-R110’s front end longer. The clamp has full adjustability with different bar mount configurations, so you are able to personalize fitment as well. The clamp and bar mount are CNC-machined out of aluminum and then anodized blue and black for a factory look.

TT-R110 Throttle Tube

Pro Circuit throttle tubes are CNC-machined out of aluminum, and are Teflon coated on the inside to reduce friction which gives you a smoother twist of the throttle.

TT-R110 Engine Plug Kit

Engine plug kits are machined from aircraft-grade aluminum, anodized blue and hand polished for a true works look.

http://www.procircuit.com

 

 

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

This is Red Mountain, circa 1981. I’m coming in from the end of a loop on my ’81 HQV 430XC. It came out of the crate in ready to rage mode, the suspension featured a 40mm Husky fork and twin Ohins shocks. The power was useable and strong, it was a 6-speed and in a two-year period that I raced them in every enduro I could get to, helped to make me more competitive. One other note here, Dick Burleson and I became friends at a National in Tulsa and is guidance about bike setup was invaluable.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag