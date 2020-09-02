THE WEEKLY FEED: ICONIC MOTO- RYAN DUNGEY HAND SHIFT• NEW BETA’S• GREAT VIDS

ICONIC MOTO PHOTOS: RYAN DUNGEY’S HANDSHIFT
NEVADA 200 TRAIL RIDE ENTRIES ALMOST SOLD OUT
The Nevada 200 was sold out, got rescheduled due to Covid-19 and is back on October 9-11. It is one of the best organized trail rides that we have been on, with superb single track, mountains, high desert, slow speed technical and higher-speed big guacamole stuff! There are now a limited amount of entries available. Dirt Bike will be there, make the effort it’s worth the price of admission.
www.harden-offroad.com or call 951-491-1819.
BETA 2021 EVO MODELS
The first shipments are scheduled for late October. Riders are encouraged to reach out to their local Beta dealer and leave a deposit to insure delivery as the first productions generally sell out swiftly.
SOCIAL DISTANCING
Doug Henry and the machine that changed racing- the Yamaha YZ400
HITS AND MISSES-THE RIBI QUADRILATERAL LINKAGE FORK
POLISPORT CLUTCH & IGNITION COVER PROTECTORS’ KIT
Clutch & Ignition Cover Protectors are designed to protect your ignition and clutch based on the premise that the part will absorb impacts and abrasion. Polisport is now releasing a kit that includes both. It will be available for Kawasaki, Honda, GasGas, KTM, Sherco, Husqvarna, and Beta models, and are available in brand colors.
TT-R110 Top Clamp and Bar Mount
Designed to suit the taller rider, the Pro Circuit top clamp and bar mount helps create more legroom by raising the handlebars. It’s the perfect solution to prevent knees from smacking the bars, and it will also make your TT-R110’s front end longer. The clamp has full adjustability with different bar mount configurations, so you are able to personalize fitment as well. The clamp and bar mount are CNC-machined out of aluminum and then anodized blue and black for a factory look.
TT-R110 Throttle Tube
Pro Circuit throttle tubes are CNC-machined out of aluminum, and are Teflon coated on the inside to reduce friction which gives you a smoother twist of the throttle.
TT-R110 Engine Plug Kit
Engine plug kits are machined from aircraft-grade aluminum, anodized blue and hand polished for a true works look.
