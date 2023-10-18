THE WEEKLY FEED: ICONIC MOTO • 3-DAYS WITH BILLY BOLT • BLEEDING BETA

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Team Bettencourt Honda’s Jojo Keller staying low at Southwick in 1983 on his CR125 Honda captured by an incredible shooter, Paul Buckley. This photo is iconic, it’s a catalyst to the controversial debate over who invented the ‘scrub’- JoJo or JS7.

HELMET HOUSE IS THE NEW EXCLUSIVE SIDI DISTRIBUTOR IN THE U.S.

Key Highlights of this Exciting Partnership:

Helmet House, the exclusive US distributor for SHOEI Helmets and distributor of prestigious brands such as HJC, Alpinestars, Molecule, Sena, Cardo, 100%, Tourmaster, Cortech, and NORU, now adds the prestigious Sidi Boots to its lineup.

This partnership signifies a major expansion of Sidi Boot distribution in the US market, commencing on October 1st, 2023.

Sidi Sport, with its rich history, unwavering commitment, and global reputation for quality, is a perfect addition to Helmet House’s portfolio.

Riders across the nation can now look forward to experiencing Sidi Boots, renowned for their quality, comfort, and style, enhancing their riding adventures.

Steward Baylor to Compete in Japan National Cross

Country Season Finale on Sunday, November 5

Racer Productions, (GNCC Racing) is excited to announce that XC1 Open Pro racer Steward Baylor will compete in the AAGP season finale on Sunday, November 5, at X-JAM Takai Fuji Park near the Yomase Onsen Ski Resort in Kitashiga, Japan.

Since 2020, GNCC and the JNCC have continued their partnership, however both series have been unable to send participants to and from their respective countries. This year will now mark the 19th year in the series’ partnerships.

“I’m happy to be going to Japan,” said Baylor. “Over the years I’ve seen other racers get the opportunity and it’s definitely one of the bucket list things that I would love to check off in my racing career. It is definitely one of the perks of the job, getting to go race and be a part of things like this.”

Baylor follows GNCC racers such as Paul Whibley, Robbie Jenks (2006), Jason Raines, Charlie Mullins and Rodney Smith (2007), Nate Kanney and Thad Duvall (2008), Josh Strang and Kailub Russell (2009), Cory Buttrick (2010), Jesse Robinson and Jason Thomas (2011), Rory Mead, Josh Strang (2013), Jordan Ashburn (2014), Chris Bach (2015), Trevor Bollinger (2016), Ricky Russell (2017), Craig Delong (2018); and most recently, Andrew Delong (2019), in being selected to represent GNCC Racing in Japan.

THREE DAYS OF BILLY BOLT AND THE VERY TOUGH HIXPANIA HARD ENDURO

Axis Pro Knee Brace

The EVS Axis Pro Knee Brace combines superior protection and comfort with premium materials. The result is pro-level knee protection that fuses a carbon fiber upper cuff with an aluminum lower frame for an incredibly rigid yet comfortable, lightweight, and low-profile knee brace.

MIKE WEBB: BLEEDING BETA

This is a quick cut and paste of my brother Mike’s texts and IG posts. He bleeds Beta red!

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

With the Argentina ISDE looming, here’s a shot of Randy Hawkins and I loading my Suzuki DR350 into our rental car following its demise in the final terrain test at the 1990 Swedish ISDE on day 5. Total bummer for me as the event was incredibly tough and I had overcome a steed that was barely running at the end of day one. Taking the carburetor apart in Parc Ferme to clean the jets, barely getting it into impound before houring out and then failing to get it started on day 2. It took me 15 minutes to take it apart, realize that I had put the float bowl on wrong which closed off the floats, and finally got going. The trail was brutal, rains made it even uglier and until I threw the chain in the final test on day 5… I had persevered. Once I got my bike home I had it dual sported and road it off-road and in the canyons for several years.