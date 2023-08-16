THE WEEKLY FEED: ICONIC DECOSTER • SUPER MX/HARD ENDURO VIDS

BLAST FROM THE PAST

SOCIAL DISTORTION

It doesn’t get a whole lot better than this incredibly sano 1976 ‘Full FMF’ Honda 125 Elsinore for sale at iconicmotorbikeauctions.com.

For more info click here

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

Ah, the 1994 ISDE held at the Zinc Ranch in Tulsa. I was racing a 501 Husaberg, a machine that I did well with in the Qualifier series. Husaberg brought me a new machine from the factory, I fit on my Race Tech valved Marzocchi fork, Ohlins shock, bars and seat. Unfortunately they had modified some of the internals, giving it way more ‘hot rod’ than the production bike. The bike flamed out constantly, was a brute to ride in the rocky tight woods and would back fire and blow the carburetor right out of the manifold. I houred out on day two, when I couldn’t get it to start. On a side note, I rode chase for Dick Burleson who finished on Silver, racing one of our magazine test bikes, a KDX200. So, 13 years after his official retirement, at the age of 46, Burleson became the only American to ride in both American ISDT/E events. The AMA recognized that accomplishment by naming him Amateur Athlete of the Year for a record third time. My total hero.