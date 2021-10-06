THE WEEKLY FEED: HOPETOWN GP • VIDEO CHAOS • SOCIAL SKID MARKS

BLAST FROM THE PAST: HOPETOWN GRAND PRIX

ProX Ultralight rear sprockets

An all-new, lightweight design gives ProX Ultralight steel rear sprockets up to a 35% weight savings over other standard steel sprockets. The high-strength, steel construction provides superior longevity even in extreme riding conditions, ultimately translating to 2 to 3 times the usable life compared to average aluminum sprockets.

ProX Ultralight sprockets are CNC-machined to exact specifications to achieve the precise, lightweight design and exact fitment. Additionally, a diamond cut manufacturing method holds sprocket teeth to strict diameter and alignment tolerances, ensuring even and smooth operation.

Pro-X.com



A favorite amongst riders of all disciplines and skill levels, the Fusion Socks have become a mainstay in nearly everyone’s gear bag and once you try them, you won’t like riding without them.

Trac Grip technology utilizes strategically placed silicone grippers to help hold a knee brace or knee pad in place

technology utilizes strategically placed silicone grippers to help hold a knee brace or knee pad in place Reinforced heel & toe for durability

heel & toe for durability Extends to lower thigh for added comfort under knee protection

to lower thigh for added comfort under knee protection Vented Lycra construction keeps you cool

Lycra construction keeps you cool Sold in pairs

Sizes: Youth, S/M, and L/XL

https://www.evs-sports.com

MILITARY TRAINING

American Off-road

Back in 2014, seven time National MX and SX champion Ricky Johnson and former Delta Force Special Ops Jeff Benrud got together to form a company (American Off-road) that caters to Special Ops military and government personnel. Jeff and RJ train elite soldiers in off-road motorcycle, off-road vehicle and asphalt skills. By providing specific techniques and guidance in riding motorcycles, operating and recovery skills in off road vehicles and an advanced asphalt curriculum, they help America’s finest in all theaters of deployment.

We got to spend some time with Jeff Benrud the 2017 Ironman champion of the 50th anniversary Baja 1000 at there facility in North Carolina and came away impressed with the level of achievement of the students from the beginning to the end of the week long motorcycle/off road vehicle school.

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY