THE WEEKLY FEED: HOPETOWN GP • VIDEO CHAOS • SOCIAL SKID MARKS

 

BLAST FROM THE PAST: HOPETOWN GRAND PRIX

The Hopetown GP, or Corriganville was held at the Bob Hope Movie Ranch in Simi Valley California starting in 1958 and ran until 1975. Initially tagged a Scrambles, the event went full Woodstock in 1966 thanks to the influence of the European motocross stars in Joel Robert, Roger DeCoster and Torsten Hallman who were showing their skills to America at a handful of events for the first time. This gave the event immediate credibility and sucked in a whole range of racers from enduro, flat track and scrambles to the event. Known for its infamous ‘mud hole’, this is Carl Cranke, an ISDT hero dancing through the gorp on his Penton in 1974. Thanks to Mark Kiel for superb photo!

 

NEWS

SOCIAL POKES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GEAR BAG

ProX Ultralight rear sprockets

An all-new, lightweight design gives ProX Ultralight steel rear sprockets up to a 35% weight savings over other standard steel sprockets. The high-strength, steel construction provides superior longevity even in extreme riding conditions, ultimately translating to 2 to 3 times the usable life compared to average aluminum sprockets. 

ProX Ultralight sprockets are CNC-machined to exact specifications to achieve the precise, lightweight design and exact fitment. Additionally, a diamond cut manufacturing method holds sprocket teeth to strict diameter and alignment tolerances, ensuring even and smooth operation. 

Pro-X.com 

 


A favorite amongst riders of all disciplines and skill levels, the Fusion Socks have become a mainstay in nearly everyone’s gear bag and once you try them, you won’t like riding without them.

  • Trac Grip technology utilizes strategically placed silicone grippers to help hold a knee brace or knee pad in place
  • Reinforced heel & toe for durability
  • Extends to lower thigh for added comfort under knee protection
  • Vented Lycra construction keeps you cool
  • Sold in pairs
  • Sizes: Youth, S/M, and L/XL

https://www.evs-sports.com

 

MILITARY TRAINING

 

American Off-road

Back in 2014, seven time National MX and SX champion Ricky Johnson and former Delta Force Special Ops Jeff Benrud got together to form a company (American Off-road) that caters to Special Ops military and government personnel. Jeff and RJ train elite soldiers in off-road motorcycle, off-road vehicle and asphalt skills. By providing specific techniques and guidance in riding motorcycles, operating and recovery skills in off road vehicles and an advanced asphalt curriculum, they help America’s finest in all theaters of deployment.

We got to spend some time with Jeff Benrud the 2017 Ironman champion of the 50th anniversary Baja 1000 at there facility in North Carolina and came away impressed with the level of achievement of the students from the beginning to the end of the week long motorcycle/off road vehicle school.

 

American Off-road’s Jeff Benrud grabs some air during the off-road motorcycle training at his facility.

 

Special Ops working on recovery techniques

 

On the trail with military off road vehicles

 

American Off-Road has a selection of Suzuki RMZ’s and Yamaha WR250’s ready for off road MC training

 

Ricky Johnson with a team of Special Ops in the mountains of North Carolina

 

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

This is Saddleback Park, 1981 and I’m race testing a Jeff Jennings Replica Pro Circuit Husqvarna 430 motocrosser. I was racing enduros on a Husky XC430 and was stunned with the power difference that a young Mitch Payton had shoehorned into the machine. How was my performance? In a word-weak. I was a ‘dunes guy and the Saddleback crowd were manically fast.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag