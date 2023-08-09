THE WEEKLY FEED: HEROES • EPIC VIDEOS • NEVADA RALLY BITD

Heading into the 1984 season, Team Honda had Johnny O’Mara, David Bailey, Ron Lechien and Bob Hannah. The O’Show won the Supercross title, Bailey won the 500 National title, Lechien finished second (behind Yamaha’s Rick Johnson) in a very tight battle in the 250 outdoors and Bob Hannah spent most of the year injured. Also not pictured is Danny Chandler, who was also on the injured list following an epic 1982 year where he won the Superbikers, the Carlsbad USGP and every moto at the Trophee and Motocross des Nations!

 

Tokyomods sells more than just performance parts. They have assembled, tested and raced a wide variety of engine and fuel management configurations. Contact their  technical department to help answer your questions and build the right combination for your needs and budget. It’s what we do.

 

Moose Racing’s  new Helmet Bag features a soft felt-lined interior and a reinforced padded bottom for extra protection. The bag has a large zipper opening for easy access and a large mesh panel on the zipper opening for ventilation after a hot day out on the bike. It will fit most full-sized offroad helmets. MSRP is listed at $39.95 for the Helmet Bag. Head on over to your local dealer or to www.mooseracing.com

 

I love this shot from my buddy Grumpy (Bryan Clark) from the 1994 Nevada Rally. This event was really out of my comfort zone as the speeds were crazy fast. I was racing a factory Honda XR628 that Bruce Ogilvie set up for me. I had a full mechanic which was huge since the days were long with incredible amounts of unmarked real estate (150-450 miles a day!) reading a road book at 90 mph wasn’t something I had practiced. During the 1700-mile event I had great days racing with my hero Stephane Peterhansel, grim results with a giant issue flatting and banging bars with my friend Daryl Folks for 150 miles during a Special Test.

 Here’s a great look at the Nevada Rally, with the infamous Larry Meyers as the MC. 

