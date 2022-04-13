THE WEEKLY FEED: HARD ENDURO SPECIAL • COOL NEW PRODUCTS • PHOTO OF THE WEEK

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Another great shot from Mark Kiel at the 1980 Carlsbad USGP. That’s the late Hakan Carlqvist. In Marks words- “Love the GO LACKEY banner!

Graham Jarvis, Husqvarna mounted racing for- Jarvis Racing Team

Continuing the successful relationship with Graham Jarvis into 2022, Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to continue the support of the legendary British rider. Graham, together with his Jarvis Racing Team, will compete on Husqvarna Motorcycles machinery in the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship and other selected national and international events.

Known all over the world as a true legend of hard enduro, Graham won Erzbergrodeo five times, the Romaniacs Hard Enduro Rallye six times, and hopes to add to that tally further over the course of the 2022 season.

After eight years as a Husqvarna Factory Racing rider, Graham has formed the Jarvis Racing Team to take on the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, where he will compete on TE 300i together with fellow Brits Jono Richardson, Sam Winterburn, and Grant Churchward.

Graham will also put continued focus on his ever-growing Jarvis Signature Tours in 2022, where he will continue to use the latest Husqvarna enduro line-up. The popular tours cater for riders of all skill levels, taking place at specifically selected locations. Participants can choose between a selection of TE and FE models and take on some of the best trails the world has to offer, in countries such as Spain, Romania, and Turkey.

This is some stunning POV footage from Graham Jarvis at the wickedly technical Minus 400 Hard Enduro.

Here’s a Red Bull video recap from the super tough Minus 400 Hard Enduro opening round in Israel. This is the epitome of Extreme!

Scot Harden sent us this video from the 2022 Nevada 200

2022.5 Podium Pro Jersey and Pant

The Omni-Stretch material in FXR’s Podium Pro jersey was developed to give riders the ultimate combination of 4-way stretch with the maximum amount of airflow. The Podium Pro jersey’s hybrid vented material is constructed in a performance fit pattern that allows the jersey to flex and move without restriction while helping riders maintain a lower core temperature.

FXR has refined and improved the fit and performance of the Podium Pro Pant based on the M-2 Motion Pant chassis, to offer the all-new Podium Pro model. Keeping all the same benefits of the Helium chassis with extra ventilation for maximum amount of airflow.

An all-new, industry-first Auto-Buckle front closure system works with our fool-proof Hook & Loop side hip adjusters to further secure the waist closure and provide a positive feeling under hard acceleration or seat bouncing scenarios.

BULLET PROOF DESIGNS HQV/KTM/GASGAS REAR DISC GUARD

Bullet Proof Designs’ newest Rear Disc Guard now prompts a universal fit across all KTM/Husqvarna/GasGas models big bike models. While the “race” models feature a larger 25mm rear axle, the “Enduro” models feature smaller 20mm rear axles. For a true one-size-fits-all application, the disc guard now comes with a removable sleeve to accommodate the differing axle sizes without swapping guards.

