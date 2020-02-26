THE WEEKLY FEED: HANNAH’S UNADILLA WIN, WICKED OFF-ROAD VIDEO’S

BLAST FROM THE PAST: BOB HANNAH 1986 UNADILLA USGP

Bob Hannah came into the 1986 Unadilla USGP never having won the prestigious event. A doubt Moto battle with Team Honda’s Johnny O’Mara had the Hurricane looking like it was going to be another second place finish…until O’Mara ran out of gas on the last lap while leading. Bob took the win, but he wasn’t that stoked with how he did it.

 

SOCIAL DISTORTION

Now that’s a pipe guard!!

 

1992 SX Champion JMB and his Taichi duds.

 

 

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

WATCH KAILUB ON LAP ONE! THIS IS RAD!!!!

Sendy Wendy🥃 📸// @eddie_large1

A post shared by billybolt. (@billybolt57) on

 

FOR LADIES ONLY!

 

GEAR BAG

Pro Circuit  announces the release of a new T-6 exhaust system for each of the 2010-2020 Kawasaki KLX110 and 2008-2020 Yamaha TT-R110E models. The exhaust systems offer improved performance, durability and a professional look KLX110 and TT-R110E riders will be stoked on. The T-6 is constructed of a stainless steel head pipe, brushed aluminum canister and a carbon fiber end-cap. A United States Forest Service approved spark arrestor also comes equipped making them easy to alternate between off-road and closed-course racing. These systems are the perfect performance exhaust for both young and old riders looking to have a little fun in the dirt. Price: $385.00

www.procircuit.com

 

 

https://www.phoenixhandlebars.com/

 

http://betasuspension.com/

The KTM and Husqvarna 50’s and 65’s have had the same seat attachment system for a long time, the half-turn latching loop has worked well for the most part but it has been known to come to loose allowing the seat to fall off during a race.  The Nihilo  folks specialize in making parts that improve the performance and durability of your machine that’s why they developed the new Seat Bolt Kit.It takes a little more time to install but it is a much better alternative than losing your seat during a race.

https://nihiloconcepts.com/

MOOSE AGROID RACEWEAR- A new racing season means it’s time for new gear! The Agroid racewear line is brand- new from the ground up. Maximum comfort and mobility are achieved with the Agroid jersey and pant by using the latest stretch polyester materials and laser-cut vent holes.  Agroid jersey suggested retail $49.95. Agroid pant suggested retail $139.95. Mooseracing.com

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

One of my favorite pics ever! Why? The fact that it was shot in 1973 and it’s in focus!! Wolf, ’72 CZ, Indian Dunes International Track. Gear- sadly tossed gogs, no gloves (at the time I believed they caused arm pump), Hercules boots, Mid Valley CZ jersey and a nice Champion sticker on my Hallman visor.
