THE WEEKLY FEED: HANNAH’S BACK•SOCIAL HOOTING•GRUELING VIDS

Bob Hannah, 1980. He was returning to action following a devastating water skiing accident where he broke his right leg in 12 places. Hannah had completely dominated the 250 class in ’78 and ’79 and was told by doctors that his career was over. While he never won another championship, Bob did win 20 more times including a Motocross des Nations win mounted on a Suzuki RM125 in 1987. The superb photo was shot by Tom Mueller

Kevin Benavides leaves Honda for Factory KTM Rally ride

Benavides will join the 18-times Dakar-winning Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team immediately after announcing he was leaving the Honda squad on his social media. Benavides’ first competitive outing on KTM machinery is expected to be at the Rally Kazakhstan in early June.

 

 

A MUST READ! STEVE STACKABLE

Our sister publication MXA ran a great interview with Steve Stackable, one of the ground breaking American Motocross heroes.

https://motocrossactionmag.com/mxa-interview-steve-stackable/?fbclid=IwAR1KuHcNa13kE9lUWM6dGFjuHNIyqWSVFoDNGBU3WgkXlfOTN0KnvufjH6k#utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mxa-interview-steve-stackable

 

Pro Circuit’s new 2021 Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki graphic kits are ready to ship out. Each kit includes high-quality printed decal pieces for front and rear fenders, front fender curved decals, shroud decals, fork guard decals, swingarm decals and extra sponsor decals for fenders and tank. Number plate backgrounds and seat cover are not included in the kit. $126.75

www.procircuit.com 

www.slavensracing.com 

 

Jack Penton•Larry Roeseler• Wayne Rainey•Malcolm Smith•Marty Tripes and…

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

Found this IG post by Tony Blazier. Testing the ’83 HQV  with the white frame, white 40mm forks and the all-new canted Ohlins rear suspension. This was at Indian Dunes.

