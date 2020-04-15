THE WEEKLY FEED: HANNAH ON THE LINE, VIDEO FUN AND STAYING POSITIVE

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Bob Hannah

With nearly all facets of life on hold, we’re on our knees waiting for the word when racing can resume. We snagged this pic from our buddy dg533 on IG. He does a great job of finding some classics and this shot of Bob Hannah kneeling down behind the starting gate of a Supercross is iconic!

 

https-//dirtbikemagazine.com/free-access-to-all-dirt-bike-digital-issues/

 

Gaylon Mosier, 1975 Hangtown. What a great shot!

 

 

 

Mike Melton, Team Husqvarna at speed at the Black Coal. Always one of my favorites and anytime I went back east to race enduros, his parents always took care of me!

 

 

WHEN YOU RUN INTO AN ADVENTURE BIKE ON THE TRAIL…

 

VIDEO MADNESS TO FIGHT CLAUSTROPHOBIA

 

this is sick!! @kevinmaxbenavides

NEWS AND FIGHTING RONA

 

https://www.evs-sports.com/pages/crashchat?mc_cid=7ca7d5f289&mc_eid=d02e7f1184

 

 

RLT COMPETITION BULLETIN 2020-5:
All Motorsports Activities Postposed Thru May 2/3

TO: 2020 Pro Motocross, Loretta Lynn, GNCC, and ATVMX Participants

Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns and in accordance with government recommendations regarding large group gatherings, the Race Leadership Team (RLT) has postponed all motorsports activities thru May 2/3, 2020. This decision affects the following race series: Loretta Lynn Amateur Motocross and GNCC Racing.

Accordingly, the following events originally scheduled for the weekend of May 2/3 are postponed, and every effort will be made to reschedule as soon as possible:

Please direct all communications to [email protected].

 

 

Our friends over at DIRT BIKE magazine have a weekly feed with great news and information.
“This week’s Feed tries to keep our focus off the drama, and on what makes our hearts palpitate. Riding, racing, embracing and enjoying dirt bikes!” Click here for more…
We’d like to give a shoutout to Fasthouse who has really stepped up over the last couple of years with their sponsorships at Glen Helen Raceway. If you are bored and looking for some good content, check out the fasthouse website where they have some great videos of all different kinds of action sports. Click here…

GEAR BAG

 

COMPLETE CLUTCH KITS FROM MOOSE RACING

 

Is your bike not putting power to the ground? It’s time for you to get a Moose RacingComplete Clutch Kit. Available for both dirt bikes and ATV’s, the CompleteClutch Kit includes everything needed to replace your clutch plates. Each kitincludes ready to install friction plates, precise wound clutch springs, steelclutch plates that have a 300% longer life than aluminum plates, and aclutch cover gasket.  Each clutch kit is designed to outperform OEM and other aftermarket clutches.  Suggested retail $106.95 -$238.95.

Visit Mooseracing.com

 

How Is Aerostich Doing?
If you want to tell your audience something about our status, please let them know that our webstore is open and we are answering all emails sent to <[email protected]>. We are also shipping orders from stock every week day (and receiving incoming freight).  Only our sewing operation and the walk-in retail space are closed.
The big deal right now is we are running a 25% off price on gift certificates up to $2,000. This represents a much deeper discount than we have ever done for anything (except an occasional discontinued item). EVER. It means if one is patient they can save over $250 on a typical new Aerostich suit. From stock inventory or made-to-order. When the state of Minnesota recently extended the shelter-at-home order, we decided to extend this offer until Saturday, April 18th. The 25% off discount kills ALL of our profit for Q’s 2 and 3 but it gives us the cash-flow to keep paying vendors, insurers, utilities, lenders and all the other things we must pay to keep the business active. We have not seen anyone else in our product area doing this deep of a discount on anything, but we feel it’s the right thing to do. So if anyone wants to get a new Aerostich R-3 suit, Transit-3, Cousin Jeremy or Darien suit at essentially the cost of the materials and labor only, this is the time to buy one via this one-time gift certificate offer. (We’ll never need to do this again, I hope. – Mr. Subjective)

aerostich.us1.list-manage.com/…rack/click

 

HOW TO…

There are a glug of riders who want to race their new  KTM 500XCF-W in closed-course off-road and don’t need them green sticker legal and trail quiet. Here’s a kit from Slavens Racing on making the machine more of a Moto missile.

 

BACK THEN…

And who wore the Viking/Daytona boots…

Ake

Adolf

Wolf

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

Wolf, 1992 KTM 300. Most of you who have ridden with me will know exactly where this is. It’s strange, I’ve been a KTM 300 guy for three decades!
