THE WEEKLY FEED: HANNAH HAULING-RAD EXTREME ENDURO VIDS-RELAX AND GO RIDE!

What a great shot from Mike Lagaza showing Bob Hannah in his prime 1978. Back then open faced helmets were still in vogue and when the weather got hot and muggy many racers shed face protection in favor of air flow. Here’s Hannah, mouth open, agro and clad in Scott boots, Griffs leathers and his famous lightning bolts and DG logo. It didn’t get any better than Bob at the height of his powers.

 

Huntersville National Enduro on June 21st has been cancelled

The River Valley Enduro Riders Club has been in contact with local authorities and the Minnesota DNR. The DNR has a policy in affect that their will be no Special Use Permits for use of state land in the month of June. This policy is in reference to any special use permits, not just motorcycle racing.  Since the entire Huntersville National Enduro utilizes State Land the race on June 21st has been cancelled.

The 2020 Season is now going to be an 8 Round Series. The Amateur Classes and Women’s Elite will count 6 Rounds for series points, NE Pro2 will count 7 Rounds for series points, and NE Pro1 Class will still count all Rounds for series points.

Kenda AMA National Enduro Series Presented by Moose Racing continues this weekend with the Cherokee National Enduro in Greensboro, GA. We will keep everyone up to date with the remainder of the season as information becomes available.

 

2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Postponed, New Date To Be Determined
Annual celebration of America’s motorcycling heritage benefits the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (Mid-Ohio), working closely with state and local health authorities, are postponing AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, scheduled for July 10-12 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, in accordance with the state’s “Responsible RestartOhio” guidelines for holding public events amid the coronavirus pandemic. New dates for the event later in 2020 have not been finalized.

THIS IS SOME NASTY STUFF!  JONNY WALKER SHOWS WHY HE’S ONE OF THE BEST ON THE PLANET

 

 

TM Designworks  Full Coverage Skid Plate
TM Designworks  Full Coverage Skid Plate utilizes an impact absorbing nylon composite material, has a precise fit and minimizes handling effects on the chassis. Likewise, the lightweight skid plate is both durable and stylish while protecting the frame and engine cases from damage. This extra protection will keep your bike looking and working like new and will ultimately increase resale value in the end. The silicone additive guarantees your TMD skid plate will easily glide over any obstacles making trail rides and races much more enjoyable for the average rider. Available for most 2019-2020 models, the Full Coverage Skid Plates are available in Black and in OEM colorways. $129.95

Ok I’ve spent the last 4-weeks wounded. Spiral fracture of my baby finger. Wrapped and half casted makes it tough to do any personal maintenance, type, use a mouse or wash! I awkwardly tried to wheel tap this large fallen tree like my buddy Ryan (a trials expert) and proceeded to spin and launch sideways. I hit the ground lacking any athleticism and splat like a melon dropped  from the moon. What a stinking’ old coot!
This is me eyeballing the obstacle as Ryan tries to clear a good line.

 

Testing an ‘enduroized’ ATK 406 out in the high desert. There were facets of this machine that I loved, very light, super easy clutch pull and the Anti Torque system worked well in certain terrain. By this time the Rotax engine was getting dated and lacked the light feel of the Japanese 2-stroke engine and KTM was just introducing their 300 which may be one of the most important dirt bikes in our off-road history,
