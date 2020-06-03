THE WEEKLY FEED: HANNAH HAULING-RAD EXTREME ENDURO VIDS-RELAX AND GO RIDE!

BLAST FROM THE PAST: BOB HANNAH ON IT!
NEWS
Huntersville National Enduro on June 21st has been cancelled
The River Valley Enduro Riders Club has been in contact with local authorities and the Minnesota DNR. The DNR has a policy in affect that their will be no Special Use Permits for use of state land in the month of June. This policy is in reference to any special use permits, not just motorcycle racing. Since the entire Huntersville National Enduro utilizes State Land the race on June 21st has been cancelled.
The 2020 Season is now going to be an 8 Round Series. The Amateur Classes and Women’s Elite will count 6 Rounds for series points, NE Pro2 will count 7 Rounds for series points, and NE Pro1 Class will still count all Rounds for series points.
Kenda AMA National Enduro Series Presented by Moose Racing continues this weekend with the Cherokee National Enduro in Greensboro, GA. We will keep everyone up to date with the remainder of the season as information becomes available.
VIDEO JUKEBOX
THIS IS SOME NASTY STUFF! JONNY WALKER SHOWS WHY HE’S ONE OF THE BEST ON THE PLANET
View this post on Instagram
Couple new sections @srtoffroad @IRCmoto @shoeihelmetsusa @jonseehorn @seatconcepts @shoraipower @AMEgrips @rekluse_motorsports @imsproducts @Motulusa @HBDmotografx @sidimotousa @Hammernutrition @evanspowersport @TBTRacing @Viral_Brand @USWESports @USWEMotosports @enduro_cross @gopro #TeamSRT #srtoffroad #irctires #shoeihelmets #SXSlideplates #seatconcepts #shoraibatteries #AMEgrips #rekluse #imsproducts #motulusa #HBDmotgrafx #sidiboots #hammernutrition #evanscoolant
SOCIAL DISTRACTIONS
GEAR BAG
TM Designworks Full Coverage Skid Plate
WOUNDED COOT
Comments are closed.