THE WEEKLY FEED: HANNAH HAULING-RAD EXTREME ENDURO VIDS-RELAX AND GO RIDE!

Huntersville National Enduro on June 21st has been cancelled

The River Valley Enduro Riders Club has been in contact with local authorities and the Minnesota DNR. The DNR has a policy in affect that their will be no Special Use Permits for use of state land in the month of June. This policy is in reference to any special use permits, not just motorcycle racing. Since the entire Huntersville National Enduro utilizes State Land the race on June 21st has been cancelled.

The 2020 Season is now going to be an 8 Round Series. The Amateur Classes and Women’s Elite will count 6 Rounds for series points, NE Pro2 will count 7 Rounds for series points, and NE Pro1 Class will still count all Rounds for series points.

Kenda AMA National Enduro Series Presented by Moose Racing continues this weekend with the Cherokee National Enduro in Greensboro, GA. We will keep everyone up to date with the remainder of the season as information becomes available.

2020 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Postponed, New Date To Be Determined

Annual celebration of America’s motorcycling heritage benefits the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (Mid-Ohio), working closely with state and local health authorities, are postponing AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, scheduled for July 10-12 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, in accordance with the state’s “Responsible RestartOhio” guidelines for holding public events amid the coronavirus pandemic. New dates for the event later in 2020 have not been finalized.

