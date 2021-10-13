THE WEEKLY FEED: GRAHAM JARVIS THEN AND NOW • HONDA WINS MOROCCO RALLY • INSANE OFF-ROAD VIDEO

BLAST FROM THE PAST: KING OF THE MOTOS 2012

Back in 2012 there were not a whole lot of folks who had ever heard of Graham Jarvis or the King of the Hammers Extreme off-road race. This was the first year of the King of the Motos, a race within the King of the Hammers umbrella. It was the brain child of Jimmy Lewis and designed to mix high-speed desert racing with highly technical terrain. Organizers planned for the race to be extremely punishing, and they got their wish, with some major off-road stars taking DNFs after suffering mechanical damage to their bikes. Famous names like Kurt Caselli,  Cory Graffunder and Nick Burson all had to retire early from the event, thinning the field. In the end, it came down to Husaberg two-stroke riders Graham Jarvis and Kyle Redmond. Both were on machines they borrowed from magazines and the little known Jarvis was able to beat Redmond to the finish line by 15 minutes. Monster Energy Kawasaki Destry Abbott came in third, later saying it was the most difficult race he’s ever ridden. Here’s the list of riders who finished: Graham Jarvis, Kyle Redmond, Destry Abbott, Mike Slawson, Cody Webb and Jimmy Jarrett.

 

NEWS

Pablo Quintanilla wins the Morocco Rally 2021

 

Monster Energy Honda Team finished with an excellent result in the Rallye du Maroc. After only five months with his new outfit, Chilean rider Pablo Quintanilla clinched his first race victory aboard the Honda CRF450 RALLY. KTM Factory Racing’s Matthias Walkner has secured his second Cross-Country Rallies World Championship title with runner-up finish at the 2021 Rallye du Maroc. Coming into the Rallye du Maroc with a 20-point advantage at the top of the championship standings, Matthias Walkner needed a strong performance at the penultimate round to clinch his second Cross-Country Rallies world title.

Daniel Sanders secured third overall and with it his and GASGAS’ first ever podium result in the FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship. It was a close battle for the final step on the podium with Honda’s Ricky Brabec finishing with near identical times to Sanders on the final stage, the American made no ground on the final day and ended fourth ahead of Adrien Van Beveren in fifth on the Yamaha.

Rider Standings

FINAL STANDINGS RALLYE DU MAROC 2021

1.) QUINTANILLA Pablo-Monster energy Honda

2.) WALKNER Matthias-Red Bull KTM

3.) SANDERS Daniel-Gas Gas

4.) BRABEC Ricky- Monster Energy Honda

5.) VAN BEVEREN Adrien-Monster Energy Yamaha

6.) BENAVIDES Luciano-Rockstar HQV

7.) BENAVIDES Kevin-Red Bull KTM

8.) RODRIGUES Joaquim- Hero Sports

9.) SHORT Andrew- Monster Energy Yamaha

10.) CORNEJO José Ignacio-Monster Energy Honda

 

SOCIAL POKES

 

SRT honcho Craig Thompson races what he sells!

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

 

GEAR BAG

Moose Racing Lift Stand $69.95

LS1 Lift Stand by Matrix $161.95

Factory Effex V1 Bike Stand $89.95

Foldable Bike stand by Enduro Engineering $249.95

Moto Stand by Fire Power $58.95

www.slavensracing.com 

SRT Pro-Line Rear Sprocket

  • Most Affordable performance racing rear sprocket available
  • Made of 7000 series aluminum for reduced weight and exceptional durability
  • Anodized for an amazing look
  • Self cleaning grooves to prolong sprocket and chain life
  • Manufactured to OEM specifications for a perfect fit
  • Sprocket of choice for SRT Sponsored Racers

www.srtracing.com 

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

A pic from the garage, Sweden 1990 Day 3. Adorning the image are some early SX tickets, my Wolf’s head and a salute to the big guy upstairs.
