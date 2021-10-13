THE WEEKLY FEED: GRAHAM JARVIS THEN AND NOW • HONDA WINS MOROCCO RALLY • INSANE OFF-ROAD VIDEO

BLAST FROM THE PAST: KING OF THE MOTOS 2012

Pablo Quintanilla wins the Morocco Rally 2021

Monster Energy Honda Team finished with an excellent result in the Rallye du Maroc. After only five months with his new outfit, Chilean rider Pablo Quintanilla clinched his first race victory aboard the Honda CRF450 RALLY. KTM Factory Racing’s Matthias Walkner has secured his second Cross-Country Rallies World Championship title with runner-up finish at the 2021 Rallye du Maroc. Coming into the Rallye du Maroc with a 20-point advantage at the top of the championship standings, Matthias Walkner needed a strong performance at the penultimate round to clinch his second Cross-Country Rallies world title.

Daniel Sanders secured third overall and with it his and GASGAS’ first ever podium result in the FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship. It was a close battle for the final step on the podium with Honda’s Ricky Brabec finishing with near identical times to Sanders on the final stage, the American made no ground on the final day and ended fourth ahead of Adrien Van Beveren in fifth on the Yamaha.

Rider Standings

FINAL STANDINGS RALLYE DU MAROC 2021 1.) QUINTANILLA Pablo-Monster energy Honda 2.) WALKNER Matthias-Red Bull KTM 3.) SANDERS Daniel-Gas Gas 4.) BRABEC Ricky- Monster Energy Honda 5.) VAN BEVEREN Adrien-Monster Energy Yamaha 6.) BENAVIDES Luciano-Rockstar HQV 7.) BENAVIDES Kevin-Red Bull KTM 8.) RODRIGUES Joaquim- Hero Sports 9.) SHORT Andrew- Monster Energy Yamaha 10.) CORNEJO José Ignacio-Monster Energy Honda

SRT honcho Craig Thompson races what he sells!

