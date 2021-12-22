THE WEEKLY FEED: GNARLY BOYS • EPIC SOCIAL BLASTS • MERRY CHRISTMAS !

BLAST FROM THE PAST: A COUPLE OF GNARLY DUDES

NEWS

SHERCO 450 SEF RALLY

The bike has been developed in the Sherco factory competition department workshop; the new 450 SEF RALLY has been completely revised. It is however closely linked to the production 450 SEF Factory, it presents a very enduro DNA, with smooth lines and a slender design. These are features that provide the rider with a feeling of lightness and provides incomparable maneuverability, major assets for navigating in the dunes and camel grass of the Saudi Arabian desert.

Tested in race conditions in its prototype version at the Rally of Morocco, it is a revised and improved copy which will line up at the start of the 2022 Dakar. Major components include: a new 450cc Sherco engine, Motul lubricants, Akrapovic exhaust system, new chassis, BOS Mac Racing suspensions, BS-Battery, Michelin tires, Funnel Web air Filter, Selle Dalla Valle seat and an AFAM chain kit.

XC Gear / Enduro Engineering / Husqvarna Race Team

Broc Hepler will be leading the charge aboard a Husqvarna FX350. Broc will be leading the 2022 XC Gear/ Enduro Engineering/ Husqvarna Offroad Race Team in the National Enduro Series in the NE Pro2 division. Broc is certainly looking to be a title contender in the class after 2 wins and 3 podiums in 3 races in the class in 2021. Chase Bright is returning for the 2022 season after placing 7th in AA at National Enduros in 2021 and winning the RMEC Overall Championship in 2021. Chase will also be racing a Husqvarna FX350.

www.WMR1.com

DP Brakes sponsored riders capture GNCC, National Enduro, US Sprint Enduro and National Arenacross Bike Championships in 2021

GNCC: XC-1 Open Pro Bikes: 2nd Steward Baylor, 4th Josh Strang, XC-2 250 Pro Bikes: 1st Johnny Girroir, 3rd Lyndon Snodgrass

WXC Women Bikes: 2nd Rachael Archer, 3rd Korie Steede, 4th Rachel Gutish 5th Tayla Jones

Women C Bikes: 1st Morgan Johnson

National Enduro Pro: 1st Steward Baylor

US Sprint Enduro Pro 1: 1st Layne Michael, Pro 2: 1st Johnny Girroir, Pro Women: 1st Tayla Jones, 2nd Rachael Archer

National Arenacross 250/450 Pro: 1st Kyle Peters, 2nd Cullin Park, 3rd Isaac Teasdale

“We congratulate all the teams and riders on their accomplishments in 2021, and wish them all the best in 2022. We are truly honored to be part of their success,” said Larry Mills, President of DP Brakes and Clutches North America. “DP brakes give the rider improved stopping power and feel over stock pads in all conditions. These are the main reason why countless teams choose DP Brakes again and again”.

dp-brakes.com

SOCIAL ITCHES

VIDEO JUKEBOX

GEAR BAG

MORE FASTWAY STAINLESS EVO PEGS

Fastway’s Stainless Steel Evolution 4 Series coupled with the Ankle Savers extension provide a superior off-road enduro foot peg. Lean back to utilize the extension and blast through any whoop section or long rutted & bumpy straightaway with more leverage on the back of the bike. The EXT’s also provide safety and support, helping to prevent ankle injuries if/when you happen to case a creek bottom or other hard g-outs. These pegs also feature their patented adjustable height, traction, and camber options and are designed to shed mud and debris without compromising strength.

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

Valley Cycle Park 1974. Open Pro. I’m on the far right on my CZ400, snaring a holie against Jim O’Neal and Randy Berkley to my left. After the first turn I got blitzed by the Maico’s heading up the long uphill.