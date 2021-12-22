THE WEEKLY FEED: GNARLY BOYS • EPIC SOCIAL BLASTS • MERRY CHRISTMAS !

BLAST FROM THE PAST: A COUPLE OF GNARLY DUDES
NEWS
SHERCO 450 SEF RALLY
XC Gear / Enduro Engineering / Husqvarna Race Team
Broc Hepler will be leading the charge aboard a Husqvarna FX350. Broc will be leading the 2022 XC Gear/ Enduro Engineering/ Husqvarna Offroad Race Team in the National Enduro Series in the NE Pro2 division. Broc is certainly looking to be a title contender in the class after 2 wins and 3 podiums in 3 races in the class in 2021. Chase Bright is returning for the 2022 season after placing 7th in AA at National Enduros in 2021 and winning the RMEC Overall Championship in 2021. Chase will also be racing a Husqvarna FX350.
DP Brakes sponsored riders capture GNCC, National Enduro, US Sprint Enduro and National Arenacross Bike Championships in 2021
GNCC: XC-1 Open Pro Bikes: 2nd Steward Baylor, 4th Josh Strang, XC-2 250 Pro Bikes: 1st Johnny Girroir, 3rd Lyndon Snodgrass
WXC Women Bikes: 2nd Rachael Archer, 3rd Korie Steede, 4th Rachel Gutish 5th Tayla Jones
Women C Bikes: 1st Morgan Johnson
National Enduro Pro: 1st Steward Baylor
US Sprint Enduro Pro 1: 1st Layne Michael, Pro 2: 1st Johnny Girroir, Pro Women: 1st Tayla Jones, 2nd Rachael Archer
National Arenacross 250/450 Pro: 1st Kyle Peters, 2nd Cullin Park, 3rd Isaac Teasdale
“We congratulate all the teams and riders on their accomplishments in 2021, and wish them all the best in 2022. We are truly honored to be part of their success,” said Larry Mills, President of DP Brakes and Clutches North America. “DP brakes give the rider improved stopping power and feel over stock pads in all conditions. These are the main reason why countless teams choose DP Brakes again and again”.
SOCIAL ITCHES
VIDEO JUKEBOX
GEAR BAG
MORE FASTWAY STAINLESS EVO PEGS
Fastway’s Stainless Steel Evolution 4 Series coupled with the Ankle Savers extension provide a superior off-road enduro foot peg. Lean back to utilize the extension and blast through any whoop section or long rutted & bumpy straightaway with more leverage on the back of the bike. The EXT’s also provide safety and support, helping to prevent ankle injuries if/when you happen to case a creek bottom or other hard g-outs. These pegs also feature their patented adjustable height, traction, and camber options and are designed to shed mud and debris without compromising strength.
WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY
Valley Cycle Park 1974. Open Pro. I’m on the far right on my CZ400, snaring a holie against Jim O’Neal and Randy Berkley to my left. After the first turn I got blitzed by the Maico’s heading up the long uphill.
Comments are closed.