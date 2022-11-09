THE WEEKLY FEED: FIRST RIDE: RIEJU’S SHOWCASE 300- THE MR 300 SIX DAYS

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Factory Maico’s Adolf Weil leads a Suzuki mounted Willie Bauer and Mike Runyard at the 1974 Saddleback Trans-AM. Mark Kiel caught the action and as you can see in the background, the hills were packed with spectators.

FIRST RIDE: RIEJU MR SIX DAYS 300

Here’s a quick snap shot of our first ride on the new Rieju MR Six Days 300. This machine is painted with an incredible pallet of high-end aftermarket parts and wraps around the well-tested benchmark off-road machine that was the GasGas machine back in 2018. The liquid-cooled, e-start 300 is based on the MR 300 Pro, the upgraded two-stroke model from Rieju equipped with a collection of upgrades including high-spec KYB suspension, X-Trig triple clamps, V Force reeds, FunnelWeb air filter, Supersprox sprocket, a “handcrafted” exhaust, an upgraded seat cover with a pocket, new Polisport frame protectors in red, Cross-pro engine guard and new black footpegs made of high strength steel.

She sells for $10,999.00. More coming once we get some more trail time on the machine!

Mike Webb was our tester on the maiden voyage. Here’s his initial take on the machine. He has a strong history with 2-stroke off-road machines, owning both a KTM 300 TPI and a Beta 300RR.

SOCIAL DISTORTION

VIDEO JUKEBOX

GREAT ACTION HERE FROM THE 2016 BOISE ENDURCROSS- HAAKER, WEBB AND REDMOND!

GEAR BAG

MOOSE RACING TITANIUM FOOTPEGS

www.mooseracing.com

slavensracing

https://aomc.mx/

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

In Cycle News ‘Looking back’ I made the 40-years ago slot. What’s interesting is that I remember just about every detail of the weekend. I traveled up north with Jon ‘The General’ Miller, Mark Cook (in his motorhome) and another good friend Randy Daugherty. I raced my Husky 420 Auto at the Cowbell and had one of those days where everything flowed. The bike was magic in the tight stuff and I ended up winning over some deep Nor Cal talent. We drove back to Gorman for the next days Bad Mountain Enduro and I raced a bone stock KTM 250. Gorman was my home stomping grounds at the time and I was very familiar with the terrain. I had little time on the KTM, but she towed the Wolf caboose to a win. In all, a weekend to remember. Thanks Cycle News!