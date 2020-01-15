THE WEEKLY FEED: FIRST RIDE KTM 500 XCF-W, ROESELER BACK IN THE DAY

BLAST FROM THE PAST: LR TOP AMERICAN ’86 ISDE
FIRST RIDE: KTM 500 XCF-W
We went out testing KTM’s 2020 500 XCF-W yesterday and came away impressed. The machine is Green Sticker legal and is all-new this year. It has a brand new engine, chassis and is very light (235 lb. weighed on our scale). There are several maps that can alter the power, the machine is wonderfully quiet, makes strong power and has balanced suspension that leans towards the plush side. Ron will have more details friday on the Wrap and look for a full test in the April Issue of Dirt Bike.
