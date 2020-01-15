THE WEEKLY FEED: FIRST RIDE KTM 500 XCF-W, ROESELER BACK IN THE DAY

BLAST FROM THE PAST: LR TOP AMERICAN ’86 ISDE

In 1986 Larry Roeseler had embraced Husqvarna’s 4-stroke, loving the power, his own ability to understand how to make the power work for him and listening to the machine when he raced. In Bergamo Italy he took home Top American Honors- which was a big deal for us back then! One interesting note here, his chase rider for the event was Tom Webb!

 

NEWS

KTM Online Presse-Center

FMF KTM FACTORY RACING TEAM ANNOUNCES 2020 RACE TEAM LINEUP

The FMF KTM Factory Racing Team includes seven-time GNCC Champion Kailub Russell, reigning WORCS and Sprint Hero Champion Taylor Robert, 2019 GNCC XC2 250 Pro Champion Ben Kelley and 2017 GNCC XC2 Champion Josh Toth. Additionally, KTM is pleased to welcome 2019 WESS Enduro World Champion Manuel (Mani) Lettenbichler to the U.S. this season as a guest rider competing in select extreme offroad races across the nation.

 

 

SOCIAL DISTORTION

 

THIS A GUT WRENCHING POST FROM KTM’S TOBY PRICE ON PAULO GONCALVES’ FATAL ACCIDENT

” I am dehydrated from the tears”- Toby Price

Yesterday’s stage was starting well, great pace and feeling good on the bike until the refuel. Paulo took off into the stage about 5 minutes before me and the worst case had happened. I come over a small crest and seen a rider down and was Paulo. Worst fears kicked in cause I knew this one was serious. I called for help ASAP and helped get him on his side (plus more serious checks). Tried calling for more help and by this stage @stefansvitko (also a champion) had arrived and helping where he could. The first helicopter arrive and @luc_alphand_skiator was starting to help and as the medical helicopter arrive they were already on CPR and the doctors got to our sides and work all they could. Helping holding drip bags, getting bags of medical equipment and guiding other riders around a bad scene. We all worked as long as we could but there was nothing we could do. I helped assist carrying him to the helicopter as it was the right thing to do. I was first at his side and wanted to be the last to leave. We will miss you’re smile and laughter in the bivouac #speedy My last 250km of special stage was tough, I’m dehydrated from tears. At the moment I’m not even worried about the result, I couldn’t care. Many thoughts with family and friends on this day, we don’t start the rally day 8 for bike #8 in respect to family and friends and the loss of a HERO.. Thankyou to everyone for the messages of support worldwide, especially Portugal with all the kind things. We are human and this is nothing but just a race, I would give up all my wins to have any of my fellow racing mates back with us..

 

 

 

 

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Stoppie guy👾📷// @jackeddie18

A post shared by billybolt. (@billybolt57) on

 

GEAR BAG

www.procircuit.com 

 

FIRST RIDE: KTM 500 XCF-W

 

The power is generous, not overly barky or explosive- more smooth and meaty.

We went out testing KTM’s 2020 500 XCF-W yesterday and came away impressed. The machine is Green Sticker legal and is all-new this year. It has a brand new engine, chassis and is very light (235 lb. weighed on our scale). There are several maps that can alter the power, the machine is wonderfully quiet, makes strong power and has balanced suspension that leans towards the plush side. Ron will have more details friday on the Wrap and look for a full test in the April Issue of Dirt Bike.

At 235 pounds, the 500 XCF-W is very manageable. It comes with a cooling fan and the handlebar adjustable maps can make ‘feelable’ changes in the power band.
The chassis balanced, the suspension plush and during a full days ride we never had it flame out on the trail.

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

With the Dakar Rally capturing the big news in the off-road racing world, here’s my lone Rally experience- The Nevada Rally 1994. I was fortunate enough to get a ride on a Factory Honda XR625 and was spoiled with a factory mechanic and the guidance of Bruce Ogilivie. The event was seriously out of my comfort level, though I did quite well in spite of several rear flats. The speeds were intense, made more nerve racking by my wanting to keep that machine matted! I remember asking Bruce how long can I keep it pinned in top gear and he said, longer than you have the cajones to hold it there!
Continue Reading
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag