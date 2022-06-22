THE WEEKLY FEED: ERZBERG VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS • E PURE ELECTRIC MOTION TRIALS BIKE TESTING

BLAST FROM THE PAST

TESTING

We had a chance last week to hook up with Lane Leavitt and his son Daniel who have been spending time aboard the Electric Motion E Pure trials bike. Lane, famous for his trial expertise (3-time USA Trials Champion) and as a Hollywood stuntman-Stunt coordinator-Action designer and engineer) still rides trials in his Stunt Lab/trial park and the Electric Motion machine works perfectly- in his backyard! At 71 years old he’s passionate about the sport, loved the electric ‘quiet’ side of the machine and proved to be a wonderful host. It was a stellar day!

SOCIAL DISTORTION

•

•



•

•

•

VIDEO JUKEBOX: Main Highlights from Erzberg!

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Broc Glover came from an era where great technical skills mated to a ferocious racing appetite. Consider that David Bailey, a man blessed with near perfect racing ergonomics was his racing nemesis.

Also worth noting is that Broc has done a superb job on the Outdoor MX telecasts and has labeled Chase Sexton as the near perfect racing machine. Look at the photo below of Chase, he mirrors Broc’s stance, alignment and forward vision.

HEY! SIGN UP AND WIN THIS WICKEDLY COOL SCOOT!

www.surveymonkey.com/r/K58GJ5B

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY