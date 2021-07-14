THE WEEKLY FEED: DONNER HARD ENDURO • DIRT BIKE BACK IN THE DAY • EXTREME OFF-ROAD VIDS

The year- 1982. The bikes, all of the big-bore 4-strokes offered and we decided to shoot them out. They included the Suzuki DRZ500, the Honda XR500R, Yamaha’s XT500, Can-Am’s 500 and the new KTM 504. The riders (from left to right) are Paul Clipper, Rod Bush, Rick ‘Super Hunky’ Sieman, Big Jim and a guy we found at the ‘dunes to ride the Can Am. Our relationship with KTM was beginning to flourish- mainly because Rod Bush had morphed from a serious ISDT racer to a stellar flag waver for the Austrian brand. Too, he became very close with our entire staff and he always came out from Ohio for our tests. Good times.

DONNER HARD ENDURO: TRYSTAN HART BATTLES DUST-HEAT AND CODY FOR THE WIN
photos by mjsmotophotos
Trystan Hart: “This weekend’s track wasn’t particularly the hardest but it was relentless for four hours. The 90 degree temperatures, combined with the excessive dust, also made it a long grueling race. I had some good battles with my teammate Taylor on the first two laps and on lap three, I got a gap and continued to stretch it for the remainder of the race. It was a tough day on the body and I’m happy it’s over, as well as getting the win!”

Hot and dry conditions met riders for the Donner Hard Enduro which was the final leg of the Kenda AMA Extreme Off-Road series Western leg. Sunday’s race would be a four-hour marathon. Cody Webb simply described it as “terrible” and “not fun” for him personally. This was simply due to the conditions over the four hours and the intensity in which he needed to sustain over that time.

With a front row start for Sunday’s Main Event, Trystan Hart got off to a second-place start and he engaged in a three-way battle up front early on. Patiently racing in second for the first two laps, Hart eventually made his move into the lead on lap three and from there he set a pace that couldn’t be matched for the remainder of the four-hour battle. With a convincing victory of almost 13 minutes at the western finale, Hart will now set his sights on the East Championship with two rounds remaining in the series.
Cody Webb: “That was miserable. It completely beat me down. Not because it was so technical, but because it felt like I was sprinting in a four plus hour marathon.”

Cody Webb was crowned King of the West with his P2 finish. He had three wins and two second place finishes to FMF KTM’s Trystan Hart who had three seconds and two wins. The final Western points tally was 140 for Webb with 135 for Hart. The overall championship is up for grabs however with Hart gaining a four-point advantage after this weekend. The final two Eastern rounds will determine both the East champion as well as men’s overall.

 

Taylor Robert: “The day was a pretty brutal, it was long, hot and dusty but I got off to a good start and I had a good little race with Trystan for a bit but man, he was riding really good today. He got away from me and then Cody got by me when I got stuck with a lapper for minute but after that, I just kind of rode around in third for the rest of the race. I didn’t really race with any guys other than seeing some lappers. It wasn’t the most technical race of the year but it was brutal on the body with relentless rock gardens and silt beds.

 

“Donner Hard Enduro was definitely a frustrating weekend for me,” Haaker said. “It was a faster race with a lot of dust and silt, which made it tough. I got a good start but crashed in the dust twice on the first lap and twice by my own mistake. After four hours of racing, I think I amounted to something like 10 crashes and a fourth place finish.”

 

Trystan Hart (middle) won the brutal Donner Hard Enduro, followed by Cody Webb (left) and Taylor Robert (right)

 

Louise Forsley: “Today really pushed me both mentally and physically.  It was hard, but manageable at the same time, which was appealing to me. Racing for four and a half hours in the heat and elevation was a mental battle. Louise Forsley had wrapped up the Women’s Pro Western #1 plate even before they lined up to race this weekend. and is also the mathematical champion of the entire series.

Overall Pro Results – Donner Hard Enduro

1. Trystan Hart- KTM

2. Cody Webb-Sherco

3. Taylor Robert,-KTM

4. Colton Haaker– Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

5. Ryder Leblond-Husqvarna

6. Cory Graffunder-Husqvarna

7. Cooper Abbott -KTM

 

Check out the ’22 Xtrainer & RR at the IMS Outdoor Shows

 

So Cal hero Tim Hart in his earlier racing days on his Mike’s Racing Maico

 

 

The Abestone Hard Enduro showcases some seriously nasty terrain that Billy Bolt, Manny Lettenbichler and Graham Jarvis tame with some serious technical skills!

 

 

 

 

The new clean design Nihilo Concepts Factory Chain adjuster Blocks are designed after the Factory adjusters. Nihilo went one step further making the trick Billet adjuster blocks light weight and super strong. These blocks are for the serious racer, and are made to exacting standards. The OEM axle threads into the left side adjuster block.  The long side of the adjuster is longer than stock allowing the axle to be set up as far back as possible. Lengthening the bike is a good way to eliminate sketchy handling and is something most fast riders and factory mechanics try to do. By making the adjuster longer the adjusting bolt does not need to stick out of the swing arm as far giving it more strength and adjust-ability. You need to try these Factory adjusters to see for yourself just how trick they are. $59.99

Fitment: 20mm Axle- 2015-2022 Husqvarna 85, 2015-2022 KTM 85/105, 2021-2022 GASGAS 85

nihiloconcepts.com

 

Moose Racing introduces their radiator braces. These new Moose radiator braces are made from heavy-duty, 4mm thick 5052 aluminum, to protect expensive and fragile radiators from side impacts and twisting We made installation simple by including all the necessary mounting hardware and instructions. All moose radiator braces are made in the U.S.A. Multiple fitments are available. 

KTM 350 mounted for a National Enduro in Pennsylvania around 2013 I believe. We got to test every bike KTM had in their lineup and pick which machine we wanted to race in the National. After bouncing between the 300 and the 350 I choose the 4-stroke, as the dirt was perfect and if felt more planted (check out the photo-this was on Saturday). Naturally, it rained 8-inches that night and the event turned brutal. Like most California boys it took me about half the day to get used to the grease factor and the total lack of control. I finished, not close to scaring anyone in my class but had big fun…once I got in!
