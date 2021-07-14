THE WEEKLY FEED: DONNER HARD ENDURO • DIRT BIKE BACK IN THE DAY • EXTREME OFF-ROAD VIDS

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Dirt Bike 4-stroke Shootout
RACING NEWS
DONNER HARD ENDURO: TRYSTAN HART BATTLES DUST-HEAT AND CODY FOR THE WIN
photos by mjsmotophotos
Hot and dry conditions met riders for the Donner Hard Enduro which was the final leg of the Kenda AMA Extreme Off-Road series Western leg. Sunday’s race would be a four-hour marathon. Cody Webb simply described it as “terrible” and “not fun” for him personally. This was simply due to the conditions over the four hours and the intensity in which he needed to sustain over that time.
Cody Webb was crowned King of the West with his P2 finish. He had three wins and two second place finishes to FMF KTM’s Trystan Hart who had three seconds and two wins. The final Western points tally was 140 for Webb with 135 for Hart. The overall championship is up for grabs however with Hart gaining a four-point advantage after this weekend. The final two Eastern rounds will determine both the East champion as well as men’s overall.
Overall Pro Results – Donner Hard Enduro
1. Trystan Hart- KTM
2. Cody Webb-Sherco
3. Taylor Robert,-KTM
4. Colton Haaker– Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
5. Ryder Leblond-Husqvarna
6. Cory Graffunder-Husqvarna
7. Cooper Abbott -KTM
NEWS
Check out the ’22 Xtrainer & RR at the IMS Outdoor Shows
•
SOCIAL POKES AND PRODS
•
•
•
•
•
VIDEO JUKEBOX
The Abestone Hard Enduro showcases some seriously nasty terrain that Billy Bolt, Manny Lettenbichler and Graham Jarvis tame with some serious technical skills!
GEAR BAG
The new clean design Nihilo Concepts Factory Chain adjuster Blocks are designed after the Factory adjusters. Nihilo went one step further making the trick Billet adjuster blocks light weight and super strong. These blocks are for the serious racer, and are made to exacting standards. The OEM axle threads into the left side adjuster block. The long side of the adjuster is longer than stock allowing the axle to be set up as far back as possible. Lengthening the bike is a good way to eliminate sketchy handling and is something most fast riders and factory mechanics try to do. By making the adjuster longer the adjusting bolt does not need to stick out of the swing arm as far giving it more strength and adjust-ability. You need to try these Factory adjusters to see for yourself just how trick they are. $59.99
Fitment: 20mm Axle- 2015-2022 Husqvarna 85, 2015-2022 KTM 85/105, 2021-2022 GASGAS 85
•
Comments are closed.