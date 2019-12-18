THE WEEKLY FEED: DISTRICT 37 REUNION, COOL VIDS, NEWS AND VIEWS

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Brad Lackey riding…what?

This is a wild photo, Brad Lackey circa 1983. His goals were to race in Europe, but he had only marginal backing from Kawasaki. While the facts about this machine are light, it appears to be a Kawa powered, Husky piped, Maico forked, Bultaco front brake and laid down Koni shocked hybrid motocrosser. Thanks to DG533 for IG post.

 

NEWS

MAXXIS to Be Title Sponsor of Best in the Desert Triple Crown and Vegas to Reno

The Maxxis Triple Crown, which is actually comprised of four events, will feature three races each for ATV, UTV, motorcycle, car, and truck classes. The program kicks off January 10-11 with the Tensor Tire Parker 250 presented by Polaris, followed January 23-26 by the Bluewater Parker 425 presented by JIMCO. The Maxxis Casey Folks Vegas to Reno, the largest single-day off-road race in America, is scheduled for August 12-15, and the Maxxis Triple Crown concludes with the Bluewater Desert Challenge October 22-25.

 

SOCIAL DISTORTION

Boy does this look familiar!

 

THIS IS GONNA ROCK! THE INTERNATIONAL MOTOCROSS MUSEUM KICKOFF

 

 

 

 

VIDEO JUKEBOX

 

 

 

 

COOL HAPPENINGS

This Reunion was excellent. Machines, famous dudes and dirt bike families enjoying a great locale at Simi Valley’s Hummingbird Nest.
Nice barn find here!

 

Rex Staten’s OW Works Yamaha.

 

My buddy BP with a total hero David Bailey!

 

NIce! A 490 Maico equipped with the Simons USD fork. Betcha those puppies are worth a mint.

 

The first Dirt Bike Editor and the current DB Editor. Wolf and Super Hunky at the Legends Autograph signing.

 

Gunnar Nilson and Dave Ekins chatting about some incredibly old Husqvarna.

 

Rumor had it that Preston Petty rode this down to the Hummingbird ranch!

GEAR BAG

 

Using the latest lithium-ion technology, the Moose Racing Lithium Battery isup to 60% less in size and weight compared to a traditional lead-acid batterywhile offering up to six times the charge/discharge cycles. Additionalbenefits of the Lithium Battery include a maintenance-free design, longershelve life, faster recharge time, and built-in LED charge level indicator.Suggested retail $88.95 – $129.95.

 Mooseracing.com

 

 

WOLF: BACK IN THE DAY

1983, Northern California, contesting the California Enduro Championship series. With this machine I had a love/hate relationship, it was my 420 Auto Moto that my good friend Rick Jones massaged into a full blown woods rocket. I shoe horned it into a new ’83 chassis with the new white look and the really long ITC Ohlins shocks. Under the right circumstances I did well on this machine and was competitive with the boys up north. Unfortunately the Husky Auto was hard on clutches and I mowed through parts like I was a factory racer. That, and I spent every spare second of my time working on it. Loved it in the woods, hated the maintenance!
Continue Reading
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag