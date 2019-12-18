THE WEEKLY FEED: DISTRICT 37 REUNION, COOL VIDS, NEWS AND VIEWS

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Brad Lackey riding…what?
MAXXIS to Be Title Sponsor of Best in the Desert Triple Crown and Vegas to Reno
The Maxxis Triple Crown, which is actually comprised of four events, will feature three races each for ATV, UTV, motorcycle, car, and truck classes. The program kicks off January 10-11 with the Tensor Tire Parker 250 presented by Polaris, followed January 23-26 by the Bluewater Parker 425 presented by JIMCO. The Maxxis Casey Folks Vegas to Reno, the largest single-day off-road race in America, is scheduled for August 12-15, and the Maxxis Triple Crown concludes with the Bluewater Desert Challenge October 22-25.
THE INTERNATIONAL MOTOCROSS MUSEUM KICKOFF
Was having an awesome time @terrainferno_moto until this happened in the final. Feeling abit sore but should be all good to start tomorrow. . . . @sherco_racing_factory @sherco_rd @redbullza @scottmotosports @pod_active @zrthrottle @kennyracing81 @airohelmets @gaerneofficial @polisportplastics @twin_air @axpracing @virusracingcomposite @galfer_brakes @mac_racing @michelinmotorcycle @afam.official @oxilight @renthal_moto
